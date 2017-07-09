Time To Dump This High-Yield BDC

I considered this BDC to be the worst-managed company and is a good example what to avoid when investing in the sector.

The stock will likely be down over the coming weeks for the reasons discussed in this article.

Last week, I posted a "sell" notice for this BDC, and the pricing continues to fall, but it's still above my short-term target price.

This article is a follow-up to my "Assessing Risk For The High-Yield BDC Sector: Upcoming Credit Downgrades" article that accurately predicted the credit rating downgrade for Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC).

Last week, I posted "Fifth Street Finance: Sell Alert" as the price hit $5.00, which is well above my short-term target price for the company. This was also reflected in my BDC Google Sheets as shown below. Shares are now trading at $4.78 and will likely head lower. I will discuss my price target for FSC in the following article, later this week. If you would like to receive buy and sell notices on specific BDCs as well as access to real-time pricing and recommendation spreadsheets, please visit:

It should also be noted that the relative strength index ("RSI") was recently above 80 (see below), which is another strong "Sell" indicator.

The stock price for FSC has recently climbed due to the potential sale of Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM), FSC’s external manager, and expected change in management as the Wall Street Journal reported that it was in the process of being sold to asset manager Oaktree Capital.

A change in management does not immediately impact the credit quality of the portfolio (my primary concern), which continues to decline as investments are added to non-accrual and/or restructured.

June 30, 2017, FSAM announcement:

“FSAM is in discussions regarding a potential sale transaction regarding its BDC investment advisory business, which includes the management of FSC and FSFR. No definitive agreement has been reached and there can be no assurance that any transaction will result from these discussions. FSAM does not intend to comment further at this time and any additional statements will be made if and when appropriate.”

May 10, 2017, FSC earnings call discussion:

Q. “So the Wall Street Journal reported that FSAM is exploring strategic options. So in light of that, how should investors think about the management of the portfolio and then maybe the deployment of new investments? You had a decent quarter of new originations, in light of potentially changing incentives for the responsibility of those that are managing the business?” A. “I think I have already addressed how we are working on the portfolio and you have seen what our originations are and we are working hard for the shareholders and as I am sure you know, we don't comment on rumors. So, thank you for the questions.”

As mentioned in many previous articles, FSC is an excellent example of a BDC that was reaching for yield, and through my vintage analysis, I was able to determine that these companies had riskier profiles. Specifically for FSC, I tried to warn investors through discussing many of the potential risks, including the following articles:

Please read the comments in the articles linked above as many of them were critical of the information being presented and provide examples of what to look out for when investing in BDCs. FSC has cut its dividend three times over the last few years and credit issues have been driving lower net investment income, dividend coverage, NAV and stock price.

FSC Credit Rating Downgrade:

In many of the previous articles linked above, I discussed how a credit downgrade could impact FSC's net interest margins going forward which are critical for maintaining dividend coverage.

In April 2017, FSC was downgraded by Standard & Poor's Credit Research from BBB- (Good Credit Grade) to BB (Speculative Credit Grade) which will likely have an impact on borrowing rates for its revolving credit facility that needs to be extended or replaced prior to the end of the facility’s reinvestment period in August 2017. This could put additional pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage in the coming quarters.

Previous S&P Outlook:

“The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that we could downgrade the company over the next 18 to 24 months if credit quality of its portfolio continues to deteriorate, resulting in significant realized and unrealized losses and rise in nonaccruals. Capital, leverage, and earnings metrics are weaker than those of similarly rated peers.”

Updated S&P Rating:

“Our ratings on FSC reflect the company's weaker asset quality, as evidenced by its significant increase in nonaccrual investments and realized and unrealized losses over the last several quarters. The company's capital, leverage, and earnings metrics are also weaker than those of peers, which weighs on the ratings. FSC's focus largely on senior secured investments and its relatively diversified portfolio only partially offset these weaknesses. We continue to assess the company's funding and liquidity as adequate, but funding could come under pressure if FSC does not extend its ING secured syndicated revolving credit facility in a timely fashion. We could downgrade FSC if its funding weakens -- for example, if the company loses some financial flexibility because it is unable to extend its ING facility before August 2017. Additionally, we could lower the ratings if the outcome of the company's continued SEC investigation significantly weakens the company's business, or if the credit quality of the portfolio continues to deteriorate, as indicated by a number of new investments moving to nonaccrual status. We are unlikely to raise the ratings in the near term because we believe it will take some time for the company to reposition its investment portfolio.”

May 10, 2017, FSC earnings call discussion:

Q. “And then the reinvestment of your borrowing facilities that are on mature here in August and in September, so have you had any discussions with these lenders about amending the facilities? And then, do you expect the maturity of these facilities to extend and/or be forced to make concessions in any terms?” A. “We have certainly our discussions with our lenders. We continue to have discussions. I can't tell you what the terms are going to be right now. But we are well aware of the revolving period dates and the maturity dates and all the details on those facilities and we are working hard and when I have something definitive to announce, we will announce it.”

FSC Dividend Coverage Discussion:

For calendar Q1 2017, FSC hit my worst case projections partially due to lower interest income from restructured investments and non-accruals. The company was successful in reducing leverage but now has a portfolio around $1.8 billion compared to $2.3 billion in March 2016, and I have lowered projected net investment income (“NII”) for the coming quarters mostly due to decreased interest income.

During calendar Q1 2017, the company repaid $65.3 million of SBA debentures with fixed-rate of just below 4.1% that were excluded from regulatory leverage. This is important because FSC has been managing its debt-to-equity between 0.60 and 0.80 excluding SBA debentures which allow the company to increase leverage and returns to shareholders. A fixed interest rate of 4.1% is considered low and the debentures did not mature until March 2021. It is important to note that FSC will not be able to re-draw debentures without approval from the SBA. During the previous earnings call, management mentioned its new “plan” to improve shareholder returns (see “Quality of Management” section) with five key areas including:

“We can more efficiently utilize remaining investment capacity through our SBIC subsidiaries.”

Reducing its SBIC borrowings is a red flag and likely related to its credit facility requiring more pledged assets. As shown in the table below, FSC has higher rate fixed unsecured debt driving a higher cost of capital compared to other BDCs.

“The ING facility is secured by substantially all of our assets, as well as the assets of our wholly-owned subsidiary, FSFC Holdings, Inc., or Holdings, and our indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Fifth Street Fund of Funds LLC, or Fund of Funds, subject to certain exclusions for, among other things, equity interests in our SBIC subsidiaries.” “The SBIC subsidiaries are subject to regulation and oversight by the SBA, including requirements with respect to maintaining certain minimum financial ratios and other covenants. Receipt of an SBIC license does not assure that our SBIC subsidiaries will receive SBA-guaranteed debenture funding and is further dependent upon our SBIC subsidiaries continuing to be in compliance with SBA regulations and policies.” “The SBA, as a creditor, will have a superior claim to our SBIC subsidiaries' assets over our stockholders in the event we liquidate our SBIC subsidiaries or the SBA exercises its remedies under the SBA-guaranteed debentures issued by the SBIC subsidiaries upon an event of default.” “We have received exemptive relief from the SEC to permit us to exclude the debt of our SBIC subsidiaries guaranteed by the SBA from the definition of senior securities in the 200% asset coverage test under the 1940 Act. This allows us increased flexibility under the 200% asset coverage test by permitting us, as of March 31, 2017, to borrow up to $148.0 million more than we would otherwise be able to under the 1940 Act absent the receipt of this exemptive relief.”

FSC Risk Profile Discussion:

As mentioned earlier, my primary concern for FSC is its continued decline in portfolio credit quality driving non-accruals and restructured investments resulting in lower interest income, dividend coverage and net asset value (“NAV”) per share. FSC sold off its non-performing investments in Answers Corporation and Express Group Holdings while restructuring its investments in Integrated Petroleum Technologies, Inc. and AdVenture Interactive, Corp.

NAV per share has declined by 49% over the last nine years (see chart below) including 1% during the recent quarter, mostly due to declining credit quality. Management believes that NAV has stabilized, but there is a good chance that NAV per share will continue to decline as the portfolio is rotated out of non-performing/non-income producing assets, as mentioned by management on recent calls:

“As we continue to work through and resolve our underperforming investments, we believe that NAV has begun to stabilize. We ended the quarter with NAV of $7.23 per share, down $0.08 from the prior quarter. NAV was primarily impacted by one unrealized write-down of approximately $0.07 per share related to one equity investment. Excluding the unrealized equity investment write-down, our credit portfolio was flat quarter-over-quarter.” “As we stated last quarter, one of our top priorities was resolving the assets on non-accrual and rotating those proceeds into traditional performing senior secured loans. During the quarter, we made progress executing on this initiative as we sold two investments that were on non-accrual and restructured two investments that were on non-accrual. As of March 31, we had eight investments on non-accrual, down from 11 investments in the previous quarter. Our non-accrual assets at March 31 represented 5.4% of total debt investments at fair value and 11.3% at cost, down from 7.3% of total investments at fair value and 18.2% at cost as of December 31.” “We continue to work diligently with the private equity sponsors and management teams at our stressed investments to identify further opportunities to exit, restructure or improve underlying business performance and maximize recoveries for our shareholders. To expedite the process and take advantage of attractive market dynamics for sellers, we along with the other lenders in certain instances have engaged consultants or investment banks to seek opportunities to monetize certain assets with the goal of receiving full or partial repayment of the outstanding debt.”

Personal Note: FSC management has spewed the exact same rhetoric over the last nine years and the credit quality of the portfolio has continually deteriorated.

Remaining investments on non-accrual status include: Dominion Diagnostics, ERS Acquisition Corp., Eagle Hospital Physicians, LLC, TransTrade Operators, Inc., Maverick Healthcare Group, LLC, Edmentum, Inc., Metamorph US 3, LLC, Cenegenics, LLC. Total non-accruals account for 11.3% of debt investments at cost and 5.4% at fair value (see table below).

Another key concern is continued increases in payment-in-kind (PIK) income that is non-cash and often a result of restructured investments that could eventually drive higher "Investment Rankings 3 and 4" and non-accruals in the coming quarters. Currently, there is over $157 million of portfolio fair value considered Investment Rankings 3 and 4 that are "performing below our expectations and for which risk has materially increased since the original or restructured investment" or "performing substantially below expectations of which some loss of principal is expected and are generally those on which we are not accruing cash interest."

Quality of Management & Fee Agreement:

As discussed in the "Suggested BDC Portfolios" report, FSC was not considered for the "Recommended Higher Yield" (“RHY”) portfolio for many reasons but mostly related to the quality of management. To be considered for the RHY portfolio, management needs to have a history of “doing the right thing” including appropriate equity offerings and/or meaningful share buybacks as well as adjusting fee structures or waiving management fees to ensure dividend coverage. Historically, the company has waived a small amount of fees but not meaningful compared to cutting the dividend by 35% in 2015 and another 30% in 2017. The company has a difficult task of regaining shareholder trust and there continues to be turnover with the new CEO likely being a temporary position until FSAM, its external manager, is successfully sold.

Bernard Berman, FSC Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer: “On April 5, 2017, I was appointed as CEO of FSC following the resignation of Patrick Dalton. As you may know, I have been a partner of Fifth Street's external investment advisor for over 12 years and have served as Chairman of FSC's Board of Directors since 2014. The leadership transition has been a smooth one and I am excited to lead FSC as it continues to execute on its strategy to enhance shareholder value.” Q. “So I want to begin with trying to understand a little bit more about Patrick's resignation. So what specifically caused him to resign after taking the job in November and then serving as an advisor to the Board prior to his accepting of his role as a CEO?” A. “We are limited in what we can say about that. We talked about it in the 8-K. It was not a result of any disagreement with the operations, policies or procedures of the company. And that's all we can say about that.”

As discussed in the previous report, the company adopted a "high water mark" or "total return hurdle" fee alignment that does not take into account historical losses. The most important change is reducing the hurdle rate to 7% (higher is better for protecting shareholders during underperforming quarters). This makes a large difference when I am modeling "worst case" scenarios and the "lower yield" scenarios in the Leverage Analysis. Also, only choosing to partially align 25% of its incentive fees, rather than 100%, is well below expectations especially given that it is not retroactive to the large realized and unrealized losses of 2016.

Bernard D. Berman, FSC's Chief Executive Officer: “During the March quarter, we continued to execute on our stated initiatives, reducing the number of loans on non-accrual and decreasing leverage to within our targeted debt-to-equity range of 0.6x to 0.8x. In addition, we successfully revised our investment advisory agreement with overwhelming stockholder approval, an important step towards further aligning the interests of our investment adviser with our stockholders. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on generating consistent results, stabilizing NAV and delivering enhanced value for our stockholders.”

My Opinion: The most important change is reducing the hurdle rate to 7% (higher is better for protecting shareholders during underperforming quarters). This makes a large difference when I am modeling "worst case" scenarios such as shown below as well as the "lower yield" scenarios in the Leverage Analysis. Also, only choosing to partially align 25% of its incentive fees, rather than 100%, is well below expectations especially given that it is not retroactive to the large realized and unrealized losses of 2016.

Management discussed the proposed changes on the recent call and explained the reasoning of some of the changes including being “among the most competitive of our BDC peers.” I disagree as it is well below that of BDCs such as FSIC, TCPC, GSBD and GBDC.

“Turning to our fee structure. We are pleased that our new investment advisory agreement was overwhelmingly approved by shareholders following our special meeting of stockholders in late March. As a reminder, we adjusted our Part I incentive fee by introducing a permanent total return hurdle which may decrease the incentive fee by 25% per quarter after taking into account any realized and unrealized losses. The permanent total return hurdle will have a look back feature which expands every quarter scaling up to a three-year look back once fully phased-in and became effective retroactive to January 1, 2017. Additionally, we decreased the quarterly hurdle rate used in calculating the incentive fee from 2% to 1.75%.”

Previously, the Board approved a new stock repurchase program up to $12.5 million through November 28, 2017. This is much smaller than the previous $100 million plan that expired. During the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the company did not repurchase any shares under the stock repurchase program due to “no availability” as discussed below:

“As of March 31, 2017, there is no availability under the common stock repurchase program to repurchase additional common stock.” Q. “And just remind us again, if you have a current share repurchase authorization?” A. “We fully utilized the last share repurchase plan of $50 million. We invested all $50 million last year. So there is right now nothing authorized.” Q. “Okay. Is there an inclination on behalf of the Board to renew that for when your leverage gets a bit lower to utilize that?” A. “I don't want to speak for the Board, but I think if the leverage got lower, I imagine that's something they would look at. They have repurchased shares, a lot of shares in the past and then our leverage was higher and the plan ended. So they may look at that in the future but I don't want to speculate.”

Management discussed the recent dividend reduction as well as the new plan to improve shareholder returns:

“We decided to reline our dividend policy with the goal of generating a long-term sustainable dividend in order to fortify our balance sheet and stabilize NAV. In reassessing our dividend policy, we will focus on two goals, first saving dividend at a level that is aligned with our core run rate earnings power of the portfolio, and second strengthening our balance sheet by using earnings in excess of our June quarterly dividend to de-lever, provide stability to NAV and reduce our cost of capital.” “The plan that we have developed touches upon five key areas of our business.”

“First, we plan to reposition our portfolio which will include reducing concentration risk to certain sectors and individual credits.”

“Second, we will seek to reduce investments on non-accrual and on our watch-list with the goal of reinvesting these proceeds into safer, interest generating loans.”

“Third, we plan to increase utilization of our existing joint venture with the Kemper Corporation and our SBIC subsidiaries , while also looking to create new joint ventures in the future.”

, while also looking to create new joint ventures in the future.” “Fourth, we will propose change to our fee structure to increase the line with our shareholders and realign our dividend to allow us to pursue lower risk, more stable investments.”

“Lastly, we look to enhance the existing team with some key hires to bolster our infrastructure.”

“To expedite the portfolio repositioning, we may proactively seek ways to rotate out of the portion of our portfolio.” “Specifically, we are focused on further ramping the senior secured loan joint venture with Kemper Corporation and believe that we can more efficiently utilize remaining investment capacity through our SBIC subsidiaries. While not an immediate goal, longer term we also look to develop additional joint venture relationships to further diversify the FSC portfolio and drive future earnings.”

SEC Examination and Investigation: On March 23, 2016, the Division of Enforcement of the SEC sent document subpoenas and document preservation notices to the company and FSAM affiliates seeking production of documents relating to a variety of issues, including those raised in the securities class actions and derivative actions. The latest filings by FSC do not indicate that this issue has been resolved.

