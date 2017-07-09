Vanguard REIT ETF: A Diversified ETF For REIT Investors

Investment Thesis

Vanguard's REIT ETF (VNQ) offers a great way for investors to invest in REITs. With a total of over $34 billion assets under management, it is one of the largest REIT ETFs in the United States. Because it tracks the MSCI US REIT Index, it does not require active management. Therefore, its management expense ratio is only 0.12%, much lower than MERs of mutual funds, which are typically above 2%. The ETF also has a diversified portfolio with a mixed bag of real estate sectors. Its decent dividend and steadily increase in share price makes it a suitable investment candidate for investors to hold for long terms.

Top Holdings and Composition by Sector

The table below shows the portfolio composition of the Vanguard REIT ETF and MSCI’s index. As can be seen, the Vanguard REIT ETF closely tracks the MSCI US REIT Index, which focuses on equity REITs. The real estate sectors that are in the ETF includes health care, hotel, industrial, officeesidential, Retail, etc. The ETF is diversified and no one sector comprises over 20% of the portfolio.

Source: Vanguard Website

Vanguard REIT ETF’s top 10 holdings consists of 34.1% of the entire ETF’s portfolio. The good thing is that no individual holding comprises over 6% of its assets. This provides a good diversification as a sudden drop in one of its REIT’s unit price will not impact the ETF greatly. Among its largest holdings are Simon Property (SPG), Equinix (EQIX), Public Storage (PSA), Prologis (PLD) and Welltower (HCN).

Source: TD Securities

Performance

Vanguard REIT ETF’s performance is not very impressive YTD. It has a minus 1% performance vs. S&P500’s 7.8% gain. As the graph below shows, the ETF’s shares swing in the range of $80 and $86. The reason its share price stalled in that range was due to the performance difference between different REIT sectors. The retail sector got hit hard due to the rise of e-commerce. As a result, many malls become vacant. Investors are concerned about the decline of rental revenues. This has impacted the ETF’s largest holding, Simon Property Group (SPG), whose focus is on retail properties. SPG saw its share price decline by 27% since its peak back in 2016. It is important to note that its share drop was probably mainly due to market sentiment as its NOI continue to grow. On the other hand, industrial REITs are riding on the wave of the rise of E-Commerce. Other sectors that are performing well include REITs whose focus is on senior homes. For example, Welltower (HCN), a REIT that focuses on senior caring, is also performing relatively well. Since different real estate sectors can perform differently in a given time even if the economy is performing well, it is easy for investors to make the mistake to invest in the wrong sector. Therefore, Vanguard REIT ETF’s diversified portfolio offers REIT investors a good choice to invest in REITs.

Vanguard REIT ETF’s share price YTD (Source: Gurufocus.com)

Even though that the ETF’s share price fluctuates in the first half of 2017, Vanguard REIT ETF has done quite well since its inception as the chart below shows. Its share value has inflated from around $30 in 2005 to $81.5 today not to mention the juicy distribution investors get quarterly. Its average annual return over the past 5 years is 8.58%. Investors should have the confidence that its share price will grow over time, thus making this ETF an ideal choice to hold for long term.

The share price of Vanguard REIT ETF since its inception (Source: Gurufocus.com)

A Dividend Yield of 4.52%

Vanguard REIT ETF’s quarterly dividend distribution varies quarter over quarter because it depends on the distributions they received from its REIT holdings. Among the four quarters of the year, its December distribution is usually the highest. The latest quarterly distribution was $0.801 paid on June 29. Prior to that, its March 2017 and December 2016 distribution was $0.595 and $1.695, respectively. Vanguard’s trailing 12-month dividend distributions totalled at $3.689, or 4.52% yield based on today’s market price. This distribution yield is descent compare to 4% yield of iShares Core US REIT ETF (USRT) and 3.25% yield of Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH).

Investor Takeaway

For investors who would like to invest in REITs, Vanguard REIT ETF offers one of the best choices. Unlike mutual funds that normally have management expense ratios over 2%, the ETF’s ratio is only 0.12%. The ETF is also well-diversified into different real estate sectors and not one single REIT consists more than 6% of its holdings. This makes Vanguard REIT ETF a safe investment choice especially different real estate sectors can perform differently even when the economy is growing. The ETF also offers a decent distribution yield. With a decent yield and steadily capital appreciation over time, Vanguard REIT ETF is an ideal choice for REIT investors to hold for long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.