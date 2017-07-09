Wal-Mart: Not All Is As It Seems

Photo credit

I’ve been pretty critical of Wal-Mart (WMT) at times in the recent past for a variety of reasons. I haven’t agreed with the company’s strategy decisions, including buying Jet or its newly introduced online pickup scheme. Nevertheless, investors have been enthralled with WMT’s decisions, seemingly irrespective of the facts, and thus the stock price remains elevated. The way WMT has been able to go after these things while still buying back enormous sums of stock and paying its 2.7% dividend is largely through FCF growth, and in this article, I’ll take a look at its implications going forward.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

Let’s first take a look at a chart of WMT’s revenue and FCF dollars from the past five years to get a baseline of how it has done.

At first glance, this chart is pretty impressive indeed. We can see that revenue has moved up off of the 2012 baseline – although movement has been slight - and that FCF is up a bunch as well. Indeed, revenue has grown only 3% during this time frame as WMT has continuously struggled to attract incremental spending dollars from consumers. However, FCF is up a whopping 65% during this period on FCF margin growth of 59%. Those numbers are absolutely staggering in the face of what amounts to flat revenue over a five-year period.

To drive home just how good WMT’s cash generation improvements have been, let’s now take a look at FCF margin over the same period.

As I mentioned, FCF margin grew substantially during this period, rising from just 2.7% of revenue in 2012 to 4.3% last year. Those numbers are very low, but the level of improvement has been terrific and this has allowed WMT to produce enough cash to pay its dividend as well as buy back billions of dollars in stock every year while still having cash left over. That’s fairly incredible, but unfortunately for WMT and its shareholders, all is not as it appears.

The problem is that WMT’s increases in the past three years off of the 2013 low in terms of FCF margin have been almost entirely driven by changes in working capital. We’ll use last year as an example because it saw the biggest change YoY and it also produced the biggest spike in FCF margin of the five we’re looking at here.

FCF was $20.9B last year against 2015’s number of $15.9B, a difference of $5B. That sounds awesome and it would be except for the fact that it was achieved through changes that are, by definition, unsustainable. Changes in working capital amounted to $6.2B last year, a favorable change that directly increases FCF because it increases the first component of FCF, which is operating cash flows. That $6.2B went straight into the calculation for FCF, and thus, juiced the amount of cash WMT produced by the same amount.

So what’s wrong with that? Nothing is wrong with that and WMT is fully within its rights to run its business that way. The problem is that this sort of thing is completely unsustainable because those gains almost certainly have to be reversed at some point, and if you just look at the headline FCF numbers, you’ll have no way of knowing that.

WMT achieved this result by selling down inventory and increasing its accrued liabilities, both of which can be carried on for short periods of time, but at some point, must be rectified. WMT boosted FCF by over a billion dollars by selling more inventory than it bought, and while that’s generally a good thing in retail, again, at some point, WMT has to buy inventory to sell. It can boost FCF in this way for short periods of time, but inventory has to flow into the business eventually, and when it does, FCF will be reduced, reversing what we saw in 2016.

The same is true of accrued liabilities. The biggest change was $3.9B of accounts payable that was added back into the balance sheet, essentially as a result of WMT taking on $3.9B of AP in excess of what it paid. Essentially, that means it used $3.9B of goods and services without paying for them yet, meaning those dollars get added to the liabilities side of the balance sheet. Again, this sort of thing is okay for short periods, but completely unsustainable over the long term; eventually you have to pay your suppliers. When it does pay down its suppliers, its FCF gains will be reversed, the same as the inventory discussion above. Or, at the very least, its AP will be flat over time. Either way, the nearly $4B gain in FCF last year from AP is certainly not something it can repeat for long periods of time.

I’m not suggesting WMT has done anything wrong or is trying to pull the wool over shareholders’ eyes; it is completely within its rights to run its business this way. However, if you’re banking on 4%+ FCF margins over the long term to pay dividends and buy back stock, you are going to be disappointed. The FCF margin rate that WMT produced last year is a flash-in-the-pan spike that will not be repeatable over long periods. The 2% to 3% area FCF margins WMT produced before 2013 are more like what WMT should see going forward, and thus, capital returns may be tougher to come by than last year’s numbers would suggest. Last year was a huge improvement for cash production at WMT, but buyer beware, this is not something that is sustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.