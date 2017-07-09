After A 6% Drop, Could This Stock Be An Opportunity?

Could this be an opportunity to open a position?

While the overall equity markets enjoyed a positive day last Friday, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) faced a significant drop due to a preliminary earnings details for the recent quarter.

The company announced that its revenue would be below the given range of $134-140M and that the gross margins would end up at the low end of the provided range (meaning close to 48-49%).

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets high performance NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices and for multimedia consumer electronics applications, such as mobile phones, digital cameras, notebook PCs, personal multimedia players, and personal navigation devices.

The company was founded in San Jose, California, back in 1995 and currently operates from corporate offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the U.S., with design centers and sales offices in Taiwan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan and the U.S.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation demonstrated impressive growth in the recent years and the common paradigm among investors is that the company’s announcements are usually very conservative.

To check this notion of conservatism, I looked at the recent five quarters and compared the preliminary announcements to the actual quarterly results.

The main conclusion that can be derived out of this table is that the actual results are very similar to the updates that is provided by the management two or three weeks before earnings release.

So, as management is expecting relatively bad results in Q2’17, we can expect that it would materialize.

SIMO’s management already warned in late 2016 that there could be some seasonal softness in client SSD demand in the first half of 2017 and also pointed to the risk of NAND flash availability. This could well be the reason for the softness we are witnessing in the Q2 results.

In early April, I tried to model the company’s financials; let me try to do it again using the new information we now possess.

When trying to estimate the yearly revenue, based on the ~$260M of revenue that was generated in the first half of the year, we can estimate that the full-year revenue would end up at the range of $529M to $556M.

The low end of the range assumes two additional quarters of flat revenue at $134M per quarter.

The high end of the range assumes a stronger 2nd half due to seasonality, assuming 10% higher revenue in the second half and by that a total of $556M of revenue for the year.

After building in the other elements of the profit and loss, assuming 49% GM, the bottom line of the two scenarios is very similar.

The expected EPS in both scenarios is lower than the $3.13 EPS that was achieved in 2016.

The EPS range is at $2.91 to $3, which, based on a $0.80 dividend per share, leads to a payout ratio as high as 27% of EPS. This is still a relatively low ratio compared to the >30% payout ratios that were paid by SIMO in previous years.

Using the $2.91 EPS and the current stock price of $44.7, the implied P/E ratio is at 15.3x. Based on the YCharts historical graph, the P/E is indicating that the price is getting into relatively attractive levels.

SIMO's stock went down from the levels of $55 to the current $44.7 in a matter of a single month. There is no reason to believe that it found support quite yet. Based on its historical behavior, it seems that there is solid a support in the levels of $40 per share.

Conclusions

The recent pullback in SIMO’s stock price could lead to an interesting opportunity. The company paid in the recent years a growing dividend at a low payout ratio and therefore has room to raise it again when things go back on track. At $40, the yearly dividend would reach 2%.

It would be interesting to see where the Q2 results would end up. I expect it to be very close to the recent update and therefore the more interesting thing for me is to understand the reasons behind the current softness and when management expects things to move back to the original growth trajectory.

I will continue to monitor and update here.

Happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to either buy or sell any security. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decision. If you want to get frequent updates on my portfolio, please push on the "Follow" button. Happy investing!