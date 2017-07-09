Kroger: Benefit From The Mess On Aisle 4

I thought I was positively brilliant. I have had Kroger (KR) on the radar to add to my dividend growth portfolio ever since I converted in 2015, but it has always been too expensive. While the dividend growth has been in my mind exemplary, its rich valuation has always meant that the starting dividend yield has always been less than stellar.

However, a couple of weeks ago, Kroger's stock price was hit with the dreaded proverbial one-two punch. First, Kroger revised earnings guidance downward 8-10% on a Thursday (6/15), and then on the following Monday (6/19), Amazon (AMZN) announced a bid for Whole Foods (WFM) that is expected to close in the second half of 2017 (with later revelations bringing to light the seemingly oxymoronic headlines that Amazon outbid six other suitors, and that it would walk away from the deal if Whole Foods started a bidding war).

Kroger took a tumble in the aftermath, as many investors threw in the towel at Amazon's signal that it had entered the ring.

Shares then and now trade at dirt-cheap valuations, both on an intrinsic value and historical dividend yield perspective.

I took this as my sign to pounce. And apparently, so did many other investors, as the sheer volume of SA articles about it have turned me from thinking that I was a contrarian into thinking that I have more than enough confirmation bias. What follows is my rationale for adding it to my retirement portfolio.

The Attraction

Getting its start way back in 1883 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kroger has ballooned these days into roughly 2,800 stores under a number of regionally revered nameplates, with well over 1,400 of them having fuel centers attached; almost 800 convenience stores in 18 states; and over 300 jewelry stores predominantly concentrated in the Northwestern U.S.

When all this is put together, what emerges is a rather saturated map that leaves few places without a footprint.

This results in a few interesting facts that hint at just how entrenched it is:

Kroger operates as either #1 or #2 in 47 of the 52 markets in which it operates.

Kroger's average customer drives less than a mile to get to one of its locations.

With now over 2,200 locations inside its stores, Kroger is now the 5th largest pharmacy in the U.S. by number of locations. And due in part to its acquisitions of Harris Teeter and Roundy's, pharmacy sales have increased over 31% since 2013 to $10.5 billion (almost 1/3 the sales of Rite Aid (RAD)).

Although since opening up its first Supercenter in 1988, Wal-Mart (WMT) has trounced everyone to become the largest grocery retailer, Kroger has continued to provide great results. In fact, sales growth at Kroger is now outpacing it.

The secret sauce at Kroger is not so much competing solely on price (as Aldi, Lidl or the aforementioned Wal-Mart would do) even though it has vowed not to lose on it, but in using technology and analytics in the hopes of knowing its customers better than anyone else could.

Two evidences of this include MyMagazine, a personalized booklet with tailored coupons and recipes, and quick recognition of growing consumer trends like eating cleaner or ordering digitally instead of in-store.

Moreover, if the trend towards removing links in the food processing chain continues, Kroger could highlight that it has 38 food manufacturing facilities - including 17 dairies, 10 bakery/deli plants, 2 meat plants and 2 cheese plants - now producing roughly 45% of grocery category "private label" products sold in its stores, covering everything from bottled water to pet food.

With roughly 25% of Kroger's sales being corporate brands (excluding fuel and pharmacy), this vertical integration of its supply chain leads to better margins.

While my investment in Kroger violated my rule of only investing in wide-moat companies (the nature of the industry mandates the expulsion of the term), this vertical integration, combined with its customer-centric focus, its scale and its focus on technology and innovation, in my view makes Kroger the best-run grocery retailer.

The Elephant in the Room

Of course, almost none of that matters these days. Since Amazon has made the bid for Whole Foods Market, this is seen as the death knell for all the brick-and-mortar grocery space. Everything is essentially circling the drain as we speak. However, there are two main reasons why I view this narrative as overblown for now.

Shift

This requires a number of psychological changes that are difficult if not generational. The first and most obvious is that it will take a ton of work for a chain of stores with the nickname "Whole Paycheck" to compete on price and for price-first consumers to believe that they actually are. Amazon has a smart cost-cutting initiative with Amazon Go, but it would be taking over a completely different culture.

It wasn't too long ago that Whole Foods ruled the organic roost. However, with the arrival of Sprouts (SFM) as well as the more traditional grocers (Wal-Mart, Kroger, Target (NYSE:TGT), Wegmans, etc.) stepping up their respective games, Whole Foods has seen its sales slow enough to see 3% cumulative growth since 2015's numbers - half that of Kroger, by the way.

Second, those who have cued the funeral dirge for the grocery sector seem to have discounted just how much the act of discovery counts in the shopping experience. Granted, everyone has their favorite brand of paper towels or toilet paper, but part of the shopping experience for many if not most people is to be the first in their circle of friends and/or family to find a certain food item, in order to brag about being first on the scene or simply to be able to share it with them. For these people, "Look what I found!" is an exponentially more attractive statement than, "Look what Amazon recommended to me."

Lastly, how long is it exactly before Amazon becomes "The Man"? Probably not now that it has finally finished rolling out charging sales tax. Perhaps it is when employees' cloudy work environment becomes clearer to more people who factor that into their buying decisions. Or it could very well be when the slogan "Earth's most consumer-centric company" is just Amazon's synonym for "too intrusive".

The list is long of brands that once seemed eternal but are now nonexistent, partly because they found themselves on the outside looking in on changing consumer trends, partly because someone was eventually able to do what they did better, and partly because they were former upstarts who essentially swallowed the character traits of their once-inferior brethren.

Wild Card*

In the runup to the 2016 election, the feud between Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and then-presidential candidate Trump was public, contentious and quite legendary. The bid for Whole Foods is essentially the first shot across the bow to test whether or not bygones are really bygones.

To the President's contention, Jeff Bezos purchased the Washington Post as a thinly-veiled attempt to a) sabotage his run for the presidency, b) throw around political influence to ensure Amazon gets favorable governmental treatment, and c) use the losses from "the lying and failing Washington Post" to ease Amazon's tax burden.

Given this environment, it would seem that a governmental approval of Amazon's takeover of Whole Foods is anything but a slam dunk. Doing so furthers the enemy Jeff Bezos's kingdom, so to speak. To me it seems just as likely that the traditional argument for avoiding monopolies would come to the forefront.

What happens over the balance of 2017 will certainly be a sight to behold. However, while the dust settles, there is an opportunity for Kroger shareholders to become handsomely rewarded.

Shareholder Friendliness

First, Kroger has bought back shares at such a rate that almost a full third of its shares outstanding in 2008 are now off the table:

In fact, after the news of the pending merger broke, Kroger's board of directors authorized yet another $1 billion in share repurchases, which, with prices at these depressed levels, must be thought of as a good thing for those still convinced of its longevity.

Second, since it started back cutting dividend checks in 2006, the dividend rate has easily tripled (most recent increase not available in YChart below).

Moreover, even though the dividend has grown by this much over the past decade, it still eats up a very manageable portion of both earnings per share and free cash flow.

Normally, with the dividend holding steady at 25% of free cash flow, I would think that Kroger could afford to raise it still more and still have a bit of a cushion. But with the environment as it is, the script is just as easily flipped: earnings and free cash flow would need to take a remarkable dip for the dividend to be in danger.

Income Boost

At my purchase price, Kroger yields 2.23%, which, while higher than the market at 1.91%, is still lower than the threshold for many dividend growth investors.

If my thesis holds true, Kroger will be range-bound for the foreseeable future - not because of the restatement in guidance (stock prices generally recover from such things), but because Amazon looms as a very real threat. This overhang offers a ceiling for any real price appreciation for the months ahead.

As such, the opportunity is there for me to really juice the income received from this position by writing covered calls.

Since I do not want to lose my shares, there is a delicate balance between picking an option that offers a good premium, but small enough to make selling it worth my while, while picking a time frame that helps ensure the call will expire worthless. Writing covered calls is a sweet strategy for juicing income that I admittedly am still a novice at.

Pictured are various covered call options expiring the week of October 20th (in full disclosure, I previously bought the one for $25). The idea is to have an expiring contract every quarter so that I could write another one due for the next quarter (written in Q2, expires in Q3, etc.), but price-adjusted so that future developments and outlook could be taken into account.

However, provided this first call were to expire worthless and no other call is attempted for the following three quarters, the yield on 100 shares at my purchase price would balloon from 2.23% to 5.8%. Not bad for a stock with a 5-year average yield comfortably under 2%.

Summary

Kroger has long had the goal of 8-11% earnings growth. Personally, I think in this environment, this has now entered the realm of too optimistic. However, there is no reason why mid-single digits should be thought of as unreasonable.

For the patient investor, having a range-bound stock price will work to maximize income received from this position until this sector further works itself out.

*Please excuse the political discussion. Readers of my past articles know that talking politics (in articles or comments) is off the table, as I strive to invest and to live apolitically. I only bring it up here because I think it matters.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.