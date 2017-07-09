If And When Savings Can Go Too Far

My recent article, Paying My Bills With Dividends - Q2 Update, generated some comments advising me to essentially save until it hurts. While my initial reaction was to agree with the sentiment, it seemed a bit less reasonable were I to put it into practice. I decided to do a quick comparison on the DCA Calculator to determine how different levels of savings would manifest at the end of 30 years. I used a starting investment of $23,000 with a 3% yield to mimic my portfolio fairly closely. For the expected annual stock price appreciation, I used 5% while I used 7% for the expected annual dividend growth. I tried to be conservative, but reasonable, with those inputs, but a little variation in those numbers shouldn’t affect my conclusion.

In the first scenario, I imagined never adding any new capital to my portfolio. While exceedingly unlikely, it is a possibility and would provide a baseline for my projections. The second scenario is essentially my current reality with $750 in new capital added every quarter. This requires no sacrifices, just maintaining my discipline. The third scenario starts to get tough with $1,500 added to the portfolio every quarter. By decreasing my extra student loan payments and cutting back a bit on my craft beer habit, I could certainly hit this goal without too much pain. The last scenario barely seems feasible as it calls for a tripling of my current level to hit $2,250 per quarter. With enough cuts, I know I could get there, but I’m not sure what quality of life would be left. Now, for those results.

As the table shows, even by not saving another dollar, my portfolio would be worth nearly $320k and paying $15,000 in dividends by July 2047. That looks good to me now, but it would only be enough to serve as a retirement supplement, especially once taxes and inflation take their cut. If I were to stay on pace, I’d wind up with a value of $776k with an income of $37,000. While it’s indeed a marked improvement, it’s still not enough to replace my income during an early retirement. If I manage to double my current level of savings, my portfolio would break $1.2 million while earning almost $59,000 a year. With presumably no mortgage or student loan payments, this amount of income combined with my 401(k) should be enough to cover my bills, even when considering inflation. The final scenario, which calls for a tripling of my current savings, naturally results in a larger portfolio and a higher income at $1.6 million and $80k, respectively. I’m nearly certain I’d comfortably pay my bills at this level, but the cost to get there would be a bit painful and perhaps not necessary.

I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that the difference between each level is just over $450k since I increased each quarterly investment by the same amount. However, there is a difference in the percentage each level of increased investment adds to the portfolio. The step from zero additional capital to $750/quarter is equal to an increased value of 140%. This falls to a gain of “only” 36% by increasing capital investments from $1,500/quarter to $2,250/quarter.

The purpose of this exercise for me was to determine how much future value I was costing myself by saving at a level I definitely feel, but also could improve upon. My personal conclusion is that I should rework my budget to get to $1,500 per quarter. I think it could take me a few quarters as I finish off my student loans, but it’s within reach without too much of a sting. I know others feel if I can get to $2,250 a quarter, I should do it at all costs. My issue with that is what those budget cuts would do to my happiness. Sure, dining out and cable aren’t the wisest financial decisions, but there’s something to be said for enjoying your life in the present. Thanks for reading. I look forward to your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.