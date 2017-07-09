Kellogg Is Approaching A Buyable Price

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is a wonderful company whose valuation clearly got stretched last summer when its share price reached levels that weren’t supported by fundamentals. Its valuation has been compressing for the past year, and for value investors such as myself, this is a good thing. Kellogg has a long history of increasing dividends, and investors can expect a further increase later this month when the Board declares the next dividend. With the broader S&P 500 trading at levels that appear lofty and vulnerable to a correction, and with the current economic expansion (nearly the second longest in US history) exceeding eight years, a non-cyclical consumer staple company such as Kellogg will provide solid dividends, growth, and low beta for investors seeking to avoid any potential future carnage in the markets.



Kellogg is a company that I have owned for nearly two decades. Earlier this year, I wrote an article advising readers to shy away from the shares and to let the price continue to decline. As Kellogg has continued to fall, I have become more and more interested in adding to my position. I am finally seeing the stock approaching levels where I would consider adding to my position. With earnings of $4.25 per share projected for next year, Kellogg’s valuation of only 15 times earnings is coming back to reality. This compares to the broader market which is trading at valuations well above this level. In addition, the dividend yield is now exceeding 3.25%, and free cash flow is stable and should rise going forward, giving conservative investors a chance to buy this stock. Let’s look at some of the key reasons why this stock is a solid investment going forward.

Historical Dividend Growth Has Been Amazing



Source: Kellogg Company

The chart above says it all. Kellogg is a dividend machine. The company has more than doubled its dividend since 2006, and just recently announced its intentions to increase the dividend further when the Board meets later this month. The new dividend of 54 cents per share equates to a 3.25% yield on today’s purchase price. The dividend is well covered by cash flow, and investors can expect further increases in the future.



The Company Continues To Put Its Resources Into The Growing Snacks Category

Back in 2000, Kellogg was a significantly smaller company focused mostly on breakfast cereals. It began to reshape the company with the purchase of Keebler in 2000.

The company made another giant move towards growing its snacks business with the purchase of Pringles from Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in 2012. These purchases have paid off well for Kellogg, with Pringles showing solid, steady growth since the purchase.





Source: Kellogg



It is worth noting that Kellogg’s snacks division alone is roughly the same size today as the entire company was back in 2000. Back then, cereal made up 70% of sales. Today, while Kellogg is still the world’s largest cereal company, cereal only represents 40% of total company sales. Kellogg has grown into the second largest snack company in the world, second only to PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP).

Free Cash Flow Is Solid And Expected To Grow

When Kellogg acquired Pringles from Procter & Gamble, the Pringles brand had been neglected for years. Kellogg's management stated that prior to its purchase of Pringles, Procter & Gamble hadn’t spent any capital on expanding capacity for Pringles in the prior 14 years. Kellogg has spent $1 billion growing capacity in this business since it acquired it, which has reduced free cash flow, but also allowed for significant growth in the brand. Going forward, management is guiding towards CapEx of 3-4% of sales, which would indicate around $450 million annually. This will free up additional cash flow to support dividends, share repurchases, debt repayment, and potential acquisitions.

Currently, free cash flow is around $1.2 billion annually. The dividend consumes about $715 million of this. Taking into consideration reduced CapEx, Kellogg will have in excess of $500 million of free cash flow above and beyond the dividend payments to use for shareholders' benefit.

Kellogg Is A Conservative Place To Hide Out In The Event Of A Bear Market

Given the fact that Kellogg is a consumer staples company, it is recession resistant by nature. One quick look at the beta of 0.50 tells us that we can expect Kellogg to trade with roughly half the volatility of the broader market. This may seem like an insignificant quality today, but investors should remind themselves that this bull market is approaching record lengths and the current economic expansion is nearly the second longest in history. Valuations across the board are stretched, with members of the Federal Reserve recently coming out and openly acknowledging this.

No one ever wants to be the first to leave the party, but I feel we are currently seeing the beginnings of just that. While stocks are still rich, it might not be a bad idea for investors to rotate out of popular stocks and into companies like Kellogg that will provide much more stability in the event of a bear market.

At the end of the day, our goal as investors is to protect and grow our money over time. Kellogg is a wonderful company that has been overpriced by investors for some time now. With the recent declines in the stock price, the shares are now approaching buyable levels. The company is a dividend machine with a long and glorious track record of increasing its payout to shareholders. I encourage long-term focused value investors to consider buying this company on further weakness in the share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long K.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.