Sony Is Likely To Continue Outperforming Microsoft In The Game Console Industry

The gaming industry has demonstrated a significant growth over last years, driven by increasing popularity of e-sports among people of all generations. Thus, in 2016, the industry generated more than $91 billion in revenues, with 53% of gamers playing on a dedicated game console frequently. The pure-play stocks like Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), and Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) gained from the trend, growing by 40%, 43%, and 87% over last year, respectively.

Trying to be the primary beneficiaries, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE), the two producers of the main game consoles, Xbox and PlayStation, strive to attract players to their platforms. So far, PlayStation 4 has shown significantly better sales compared to Xbox One, with 60 million units of PS4 against just about 26 million units of Xbox One. While Microsoft tries to reach an audience by releasing Xbox One X (former Project Scorpio), a console with more advanced specifications, Sony with its platform, in my opinion, will continue to beat Xbox in sales in the future.

What are the reasons?

First of all, Sony continues to offer much better exclusives for the platform, and the recent E3 confirmed this once again. Thus, Sony revealed more gameplay of Days Gone, a promising title developed by Sony Bend, and the game was well perceived by players. The Trusted Reviews website put the game in the second position of the most anticipated games, just after Activision’s new Call of Duty.

Other games shown during the expo: Detroit: Become Human by Quantic Dream, a studio famous for its amazing stories; Uncharted’s spin-off; new Spider-Man with fantastic cinematic storytelling; Knack 2; God of War, and other much-anticipated titles. As a result, players are likely to be excited about the upcoming exclusives for PS4.

What does this mean for Sony as a corporation? Clearly, the main takeaway here is that Sony’s console will continue to show solid sales figures, and a decline is unlikely to occur. This is also supported by the fact that Sony offers an improved version of the console, PS4 Pro, at a very reasonable price, not much higher than the price of the original console.

And what about Microsoft? From my point of view, Microsoft’s E3 conference was a big disappointment in terms of games. The primary focus was made on arcades like Crackdown 3, Sea of Thieves, Super Lucky’s Tale, or the Last Night. This is especially discouraging in light of the announcement of powerful, 4K-capable console. When the company shows impressive hardware of Xbox One X and tells kids can now play Minecraft in 4K, it looks like something is wrong.

As regards Microsoft’s Project Scorpio itself, the facts around it are also rather controversial. On the one hand, the new console provides better performance, “native 4K,” and 60fps for all games. On the other hand, the game graphics will stay the same and, therefore, the resolution itself will not play a significant role in enhancing the image. This is especially disturbing taking into consideration the arcade-style graphics of Microsoft’s announced games.

Moreover, Sony’s PS4 Pro also offers a 4K picture even though it is not “native” but upscaled ultra-HD. Could you recognize the difference? Most reviews say no. As a result, the advantage in graphics of Xbox One X over PS4 Pro will likely to be not visible to customers. A question arises from here: why should you pay $500 for “true” 4K offered by Xbox if you can buy PS4 Pro for $400 and have similar performance?

Another reason why Sony will beat Microsoft in gaming is Sony’s PlayLink, a “social multiplayer experience.” PlayLink is an interesting concept of connecting players in front of one console to make them interact in a game using smartphones. Since research shows 54% of the most frequent gamers play with others, 53% of players feel video games help them connect with friends, and 42% of the most frequent game players feel video games help them spend time with family, Sony moves in the right direction. Moreover, the concept will allow Sony penetrate mobile gaming and establish a new standard for console games, opening possibilities to increase sales.

In addition, Sony provides an opportunity to play games in VR with PS VR headset while Microsoft seems to ignore this opportunity. This enables Sony to attract additional players to the platform, as VR offers a very different experience from gaming.

It also seems that virtual reality in AAA titles gains momentum. Thus, it is claimed more than 10% of users played Resident Evil 7 in VR using Sony’s headset, representing more than 100,000 players, which is a significant number. Seeking Alpha author Amigobulls describes Sony’s VR prospects in more detail in his article.

Valuation of fundamentals

In my previous article on Microsoft, I analyzed the financial performance of the company. In the article, I claimed the stock was slightly overvalued, with the fair price range to be $65.1-68.4, which represented (-8)-(-3%) from the price of June 19. Since that moment, the stock price has decreased to the level of $68, which could be used as a moment to invest in the company.

For this article, I valued Sony using the DCF model to find the intrinsic value of the company. My analysis is based on the following assumptions.

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 3.1%, with a 6% increase in FY 2018 and 0.4% increase in FY 2019. The numbers fully comply with the average analysts' expectations provided by Yahoo Finance. The growth from 2019 to 2021 is expected to steadily increase from 1% to 5%.

2. EBITDA margin will level off on the level of 10% after FY 2019. This is higher than the 2017 EBITDA margin of 8%. At the same time, high margins are possible due to expanding gaming business.

3. The effective tax rate is estimated on the level of 31%, which represents the expectations of the management.

4. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 2.1%. The cost of equity capital (17.5%) is calculated using CAPM, with 1.7 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 15.85%.

The data for the company was taken from two sources: Yahoo Finance (US dollars) and the company’s reports (Yen, recalculated using the average exchange rate). Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $45,537 million equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will remain on the level of 7 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $36.1. Under the optimistic scenario (8x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $49.6 million, or $39.4 per share, representing 4% upside potential for the stock. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range is $34.5-37.8. As a result, the DCF model shows the stock is fairly valued, albeit does not provide a sound margin of safety.

Conclusion

Overall, while Microsoft is a great company with promising future in many industries, Sony’s PlayStation will likely continue to outperform Xbox in the game console segment. As a result, investors who want exposure to the gaming industry should consider Sony over Microsoft. The valuation shows SNE's stock is currently fairly valued, however, it does not provide a solid margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.