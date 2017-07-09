Amazon: It's Prime Time

On Monday, July 10th, Amazon (AMZN) will kick start its 3rd Annual Prime Day. Since Prime Day was Amazon's largest sales day of 2016, investors should know what this day means for them.

So, what is Prime Day? Prime Day is a "day" that offers Prime members exclusive deals on hundreds of thousand of items. From Amazon's perspective, in addition to moving a lot of goods, Prime Day should be viewed as a Prime membership acquisition vehicle. For example, the first Prime Day attracted hundreds of thousand of new members. Also, Prime Day 2016 was the biggest day for Amazon devices such as the Kindle, Fire, and Echo. Per Amazon's CFO on the 2Q16 earnings call, "… it was the largest device sales day that we’ve ever had and essentially pretty much across all of our device types, E-readers, tablets, Fire TV and Echo." More members and more devices all further strengthen Amazon's Prime Flywheel.

So, how much in sales should investors expect? There is little doubt that this Prime Day will break all records given multiple expansions of Prime Day this year. Early estimates from sell side notes (JPMorgan or Raymond James) are for Prime Day 2017 to reach the $1B revenue mark, or a growth of around 55%. This appears easy to achieve given the reasons cited below.

First, the window is extended to 30 hours from 24 hours last year. (Shoppers, Prime Day will begin at 6 pm Pacific Time on Monday). That is a 25% increase right there. (I bet Jeff Bezos, in his relentlessly ambitious mind, wants to make everyday Prime Day.)

Also, this year will include three new countries: China, India, and Mexico. This is up from 10 countries last year, which includes the US, UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, Belgium, and Austria. Let's keep in mind that these three new countries have a combined ~2.8 billion people. The expansion to China is especially significant, and you can bet that Alibaba (BABA) will be watching very, very closely.

Another important addition this year includes voice shopping on Amazon devices. Don't underestimate this since, according to an estimate by RBC, Alexa will reach an install base of 128 million 2020.

And one more thing, this year, the number of deals is expected to be in the "hundreds of thousands" up from around 100K last year. To keep things exciting, Amazon will offer new deals as often as every five minutes.

Leading up to Prime Day 2017, Amazon launched several deals to drum up the value proposition of the Prime membership. For example, Amazon is now offering four months of Music Unlimited for $0.99, a $10 promo code when you stream a Prime video for the 1st time on your TV, a $10 promo code for 1st time voice shoppers, discounted Prime membership when it is activated by voice, 40% off on Kindle Unlimited, a sneak peak of the The Grand Tour, and 40% off the first 6 months for Audible.

OK, great, so what is a realistic expectation of revenues for Prime Day 2017? Prime Day did ~$400M in sales in 2015 and ~$640M in sales 2016, driven by 60% growth in global orders. If we assume a 50% organic order growth, a 10% increase due to the 25% window extension, and a 10% growth in TAM due to the added countries, this implies a 82% y/y growth, or $1.16B in sales. From this perspective, the early estimates of $1B in revenue cited above appears conservative.

However, the importance of Prime Day is much more than one day (or 30 hours). There are multiple benefits to Amazon and thus investors. First, Prime Day allows Amazon to better gauge customer demand for the second half of the year and helps test the company's logistics capabilities in preparation for the key holiday selling season. Second, it is a messaging for logistical providers to "get on the Amazon train". Third, the increase in Prime members and Amazon devices are both essential elements of Amazon's long-term flywheel. Fourth, it forces competitors to match Amazon's aggressive "off-season" discounting.

Given the broader significance of Prime Day cited above, investors may view Prime Day results as a "read through" for the 2H17 results. If, for whatever reasons, Prime Day 2017 fails to meet the somewhat conservative $1B sell side estimate, then the stock should experience weakness as it will raise multiple questions for investors. Two key questions come to mind. One question would be if Amazon's logistics infrastructure requires further investment to meet surge demand. If logistical bottle neck is the cause of weakness, then Amazon should only trade down modestly since this would be an fixable issue (however, free cash flow should come down as expectations of capex should increase). The second question would be on the question of how big Amazon's Prime total addressable market ("TAM") really is. If doubts arises that the global TAM for Prime member sales is smaller than current estimates, then the stock should sell off more aggressively.

Happy Prime Day all! (Or, if you are a competitor... "I'm very sorry this has to happen to you".)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.