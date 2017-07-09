Facebook's Response To A Significant, Emerging Threat

Source: mobilphonecollection

It may seem odd to think that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) faces potential disruption from a competitor that connects people, but the overall difference is it's being done in a way that focuses on group interaction, and not having people vote with likes and other gimmicks to decide on whether conversation and ideas are approved or not.

This is why when I first heard The Verge report that Facebook is developing an app that will apparently be a clone of Houseparty, it was obvious why the social networking giant is feeling the threat.

The key demographic for Houseparty is in the 16- to 24-year-old range, and if Houseparty were to have that demo embedded in its app, it would be hard to root them out. It may already be too late, but we'll see once Facebook releases the new app, reportedly named Bonfire, if that is the case.

Although an obvious threat to Houseparty, there is no guarantee Facebook will be successful with the endeavor, as it has mixed results from past efforts to clone competitors' products or services.

Besides the immediate threat, if users become entrenched in Houseparty, its highly probable they will use the app for many years in the future, which is the real long-term threat to Facebook. Young people are the future, and if Facebook loses that demo, it would become a platform for a gradually aging population, which is one that slowly shrinks over time.

The other threat as I see it, is if adults find out about the app and gravitate to using it for at least part of the social networking experience. There are also obvious uses in a professional settings as well, such as small businesses using the app for interactive meetings across various geographies.

How Houseparty works

What Houseparty does at its core is empower as many as eight people to engage in video chat at the same time. It divides individuals visually in the group by placing each one into a square, allowing each participant to see everyone throughout the video chat session.

Also included is the ability for users to be notified if one of their friends has the app open, allowing them to make contact if they wish. Users can also send a link to other users in order to start up a video chat.

As to its success, Houseparty grew its user base to 1.2 million by November 2016, with a total of 20 million minutes per day of use; 60 of its users were between 16 and 24 as of December 2016. The rapid growth confirms this is something young people want, filling a need that had been missing in the market.

The numbers aren't impressive when compared to Facebook's, obviously, but it's the type of service that could quickly scale out and make a meaningful dent in how much time people use Facebook. It could also easily become the preferred method of social networking interactivity among young people.

The threat

Where social networking is now headed is in developing interaction at the video level between more than one person. The reason for that social network companies know users will gravitate to community more than anything else, and those connecting people at the video and group level will have a competitive advantage.

It's one thing to have individual users loosely interact on a social network, it's another to have users do so at the group level. The latter cements people into the network because of the ability to connect in a personable setting with people they want to see and talk with together.

That has the potential to be stickier than any other element of online interactivity.

If enough people engage in group video chat, it not only removes one person from another social network, it removes a group of them. And since there will obviously be more than one group of people users are involved with, it could scale out from there rapidly.

There are similar video chat apps coming to the market as well, including Tumblr's Cabana, Rabbit and Rave. The latter two allow users to video chat on mobile devices while watching video.

Facebook's response

Much of what is being presented in the media is based upon some unproven conjecture, but it appears the conjecture is based upon reliable sources. That suggests to me the overall idea of what Facebook is doing in response to the group video chat threat is real, but the details could change once it reveals its strategy.

Based upon Facebook's responses to competitive threats in the past, I have no problem with media reports saying it will, in general, clone Houseparty's app with the release of Bonfire in the fall.

The fact Facebook is responding to video chat is because it has been found to be extremely popular. In order to keep users in its ecosystem, it has to have an alternative. In the past, Facebook hasn't cared about cloning other products and services, so it's not likely to differentiate much with Bonfire.

Since this is early in the video chat game, I think Facebook could be successful with the new app; there are a lot of young people that haven't found Houseparty and others yet, so the company could be the first contact they have with that type of service. It would keep them from gravitating to other video chat apps.

Conclusion

Facebook has to be vigilant in its scanning of the social networking market, especially on apps like Houseparty that could be a long-term threat to its user base and growth prospects.

With the rapid success of other group video chat apps, it's obvious this is the next social networking tool that has significant scaling potential. And as mentioned earlier, it's possible something like this could be attractive to small businesses wanting to quickly connect with others in a group setting.

Young people can be the initial targeted demo, but as in most cases, uses can quickly be found for numerous other demos as well.

Beyond keeping Facebook sticky among youth and maintaining its user base, the introduction of Bonfire could be another way to generate ad revenue. There are a lot of way it could do that, including sponsorships.

With Facebook looking for new revenue streams outside the already-clogged user feeds, this would be one it could implement that wouldn't be considered intrusive if done in the right way.

Another thing Facebook will have to do to be successful is abandon the way it prioritizes likes and popularity features in the feeds, Pages and Groups. Users want to have a sense of connection rather than being voted on. If Facebook doesn't do this, I think it will fail to stop its competitors from developing a popular and lucrative social networking market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.