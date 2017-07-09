Amazon: Dependent On Search Engines?

When looking at new investment opportunities I try to analyze the potential risks of a business model as much as I do the potential opportunities of the product and market. This month, I’ve been researching and considering starting a long position in Amazon (AMZN). Amazon is a difficult business to analyze from a quantitative, qualitative, and even emotional perspective. From first glance, Amazon looks to be a relatively undefeatable position. Moreover, I am an avid Amazon customer for everything from paper towels to renting movies on my smart TV.



Anyway, analyzing the upside in Amazon’s growth story is very common here on Seeking Alpha. And over the last few years, every Amazon bull is counting a large pile of chips. However, I have not been long Amazon and have missed the 350% upside over the last 5 years. In my own analysis, I'm working to determine if Amazon still makes sense at this level and valuation. In this article, I want to highlight one of the business risks I discovered in my analysis.



According to SimiliarWeb, Amazon.com acquires about 24.44% of its desktop website traffic from search engines. From there, 91.09% of Amazon.com’s search engine traffic can be considered organic, and 8.91% can be considered paid. For reference, “organic” just means that Amazon.com is receiving these website visitors for free from the search engines.



When analyzing a business, I believe that key suppliers are an important risk to consider. And after looking at Amazon.com’s customer acquisition strategy, I believe that Google (and other search engines) are key suppliers for Amazon. Moreover, these search engines are key suppliers of free customers.



According to Ahrefs and SimiliarWeb, Amazon.com receives approximately 353 million to 478 million visitors to its website per month, for free, from search engines. Search Engine Journal reports that Google controls 85.82% of search engine market share. Doing some simple math, we could estimate that Amazon.com receives approximately 357 million visitors from Google’s search engine per month.



It would be very difficult to back-out what proportion of Amazon’s revenue is dependent on organic search traffic due to wildly differing conversion rates between traffic sources. That said, as a rule of thumb, organic search traffic is widely considered to be top class in terms of conversion rates.



Nasdaq reports that Amazon earned about $136 billion in revenue in 2016. If you assume that organic search accounts for 22.26% of overall revenue, then you could calculate that Amazon earned about $30 billion from customers acquired for free from search engines. You could also estimate that Amazon.com earned about $26 billion from customer acquired for free from Google.



However, according to SEMRush, the value of Amazon’s annual organic search traffic is only $2.95 billion. In other words, Amazon.com is very good at maximizing the value of the visitors it receives.

In this article, I wanted to highlight one of the bigger business risks I’ve come across in my analysis. In short, Amazon is receiving a large proportion of its customers from organic search traffic. These customers come to Amazon at a low cost and offer large returns. Amazon is dependent on search engines like Google for these customers. Search engines are always changing and in 5 years the way that search engines interact with users may be completely different.



For reference, SimiliarWeb reports that Amazon.com receives 42.47% of its traffic as direct. Direct just means that people are putting “Amazon.com” into their internet browser. Over the last decade, Amazon has worked to promote this type of traffic acquisition by pushing users to join Amazon Prime.



The math in this article is for illustrative purposes only. The math here isn’t perfect, but the general direction of the math is accurate. I wanted to offer a few acknowledgements before publishing this article. For one, Amazon does operate many country specific web properties other than Amazon.com. I did not repeat this analysis for every one of Amazon’s country specific web properties. I do believe that it is safe to assume its international web properties acquire customers in a similar way.

Also, my analysis did not factor in customer acquisition from Amazon’s apps. When you consider the revenue that Amazon earns from its apps, the dependency on search traffic does diminish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.