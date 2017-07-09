Blue Apron: An Unclear Moat And A Questionable Path Ahead

Blue Apron seeks to offer value to customers by packaging portioned ingredients for an entire meal and shipping them, along with the recipe, directly to the customer.

At first glance, meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) seems to possess all the ingredients of a Wall Street darling: an extraordinary revenue growth story (133% year-over-year growth in 2016), a new take on a staple of daily life that blends a tangible product with technology, and a product that addresses multiple macro trends. The company’s prospectus highlighted all of these trends: “We believe that our business is poised to capture share from the grocery and restaurant markets and to benefit from shifts in consumer preferences, including a growing interest in cooking, prioritization of experiences over goods, and increasing interest by consumers in where their food comes from.”

But as Blue Apron’s quick 20% dive post-IPO is starting to indicate, the company’s dazzling growth story relies on strategies that are unlikely to stand the test of time. Many on this site and elsewhere have done a great job of articulating the pros and cons of an investment in Blue Apron by looking at the company’s recent performance; my aim is to test the bullish assumptions and demonstrate that the company’s path ahead is too murky to warrant its market cap of $1.4 billion, which is about half of the original IPO target.

The Customer Value Proposition

For those unfamiliar with the company, Blue Apron seeks to offer value to customers by packaging portioned ingredients for an entire meal and shipping them, along with the recipe, directly to the customer. It seeks to do this at a price competitive with the alternative of picking the ingredients out at a grocery store. This creates the company’s value proposition, which comes down to three major strengths at a compelling price point: supply chain transparency, convenience, and an instructional meal preparation experience.

The first of these, supply chain transparency, seeks to differentiate the company based on the trend of consumers becoming increasingly wary of where their food is sourced. Earlier this year, Credit Suisse released a report that highlighted studies that found “millennials are most willing to pay more for products and services seen as sustainable or coming from socially and environmentally responsible companies.” To that end, Blue Apron’s unflinching focus on delivering food with supply chain transparency and attentiveness to animal welfare and sustainability concerns should be a winning formula with consumers.

Perhaps these efforts played a role in enabling the company’s explosive revenue growth the past few years, but they do not create a lasting moat as many food providers are similarly committed to sustainability and supply chain transparency. For example, Whole Foods’ website is home to a seafood sustainability section and an animal welfare section, among other pages that highlight the company’s values. What’s more telling is Green Chef, which employs an organic meal kit delivery model that mirrors Blue Apron’s, not only houses a dedicated sustainability section on its website, but also a section that presents the features of its eco-friendly packaging. After all, portioned ingredients delivered to your door require a lot of packaging; Green Chef is committed to limiting the environmental impact, a move that will resonate with the aforementioned socially conscious consumers.

As we continue down the list of how Blue Apron seeks to provide value, we continue to see a company without a defensible moat. Just as Green Chef copies the company’s food supply chain efforts through clearly articulating from whom the company sources its ingredients, the competitor also matches almost all of Blue Apron’s other value propositions. One thing worth noting about the chart below is that Blue Apron does have a “how to recycle” page, though Green Chef appears to be a few steps ahead of the game here.

Adding to Blue Apron’s woes is the fact that Green Chef is hardly the company’s biggest competitor – most would list Plated and HelloFresh first – and yet even they are able to mirror nearly everything Blue Apron boasts as their competitive advantages. Green Chef epitomizes why Blue Apron’s moat is either not present or unsustainable.

What this graphic reveals is that convenience is hardly a competitive advantage for Blue Apron: competitors are also able to portion out ingredients and walk a customer through the cooking process. In this case, Green Chef is able to do it with perhaps more environmentally friendly packaging, too. Thus, today, the assumptions that lead one to believe that Blue Apron can continue to win customers through their unique meal concept don’t seem to have legs to stand on. Competitors can mirror everything Blue Apron does, and then some. Looking ahead and extrapolating the present into the future paints an even dimmer picture for potential shareholders, as new market entrants compound Blue Apron’s issue of having no sustainable competitive advantage.

Swimming in Murky Waters

Where Blue Apron admittedly wins is price — for now. The chart above demonstrates this, giving Blue Apron’s $9.99 per serving price point for the two serving meals an obvious advantage.

Although they may be winning the price game against other meal kit delivery services, playing the pricing game diminishes the company’s long-term profitability possibilities. If customers are selecting Blue Apron for the deal and the deal only, at some point the deal-conscious customer will likely ditch Blue Apron for a competitor, or realize that they can take the ingredients list shopping and find better deals in the grocery store.

The need to give away a few meals to gain a customer continues to eat away at margins, a trend that will only continue as an increasing number of companies try to lure the same customers. As shown in the graphic above, Green Chef offers six free meals to customers to get them to try their service – just pay shipping and handling! With more competitors focusing on the price game, margins will erode and customers will become less loyal to any individual service as they will instead focus on price.

Even if Blue Apron’s high marketing spend continues to propel its customer acquisition growth, questions remain about how loyal they will be to the brand. Last year, a report from 1010data Market Insights showed a steep customer retention decline curve, indicative of customers opting to utilize the “cancel at any time” opportunity. Each time a competitor emerges with a slightly different take on the meal delivery model and enticing initial discounts, retention rates are set to slump.

Though Blue Apron denied the accuracy of the figures in the report at the time, the prospects of a steep decline curve here are ominous. Amazon’s recently announced acquisition of Whole Foods also weighs on Blue Apron’s retention capabilities and profitability prospects. If history is any indicator of the future, Amazon’s continued push into the grocery market spells trouble for the margins of all, as Jeff Bezos flexes his muscle and recites the infamous “Your margin is my opportunity” quote. The possibilities of Amazon utilizing the meal kit model together with its Prime subscription are endless: if so many others can enter this space, why not Amazon, together with Whole Foods? Or, better yet, what if Amazon utilizes Whole Foods’ brick and mortar locations to do a same day buy online, pick up in-store meal kit program? Both moves would force Blue Apron to take margin-crushing actions.

Thus the only tangible moat – subscribers that are set to deliver repeat revenue – does not exist. As Amazon furthers its entrance into the food market and new competitors continue to sprout up, a perfect storm may be brewing for shorts wherein Blue Apron has to spend an increasingly large amount on marketing for customers who are spending a decreasing amount of time as subscribers. The first portion of this perfect storm is already underway, with marketing expense jumping up to 25% of revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017:

Of course, if Blue Apron can maintain the customers it earned as a result of these expenses, then the company’s prospects are bright. It remains to be seen if consumers will continue their subscriptions of if Blue Apron’s retention rate going forward will mirror the dismal rate presented by 1010data Market Insights.

Trading This Stock

Despite all of this, there are many opportunities for Blue Apron to grow in what is a rapidly expanding addressable market. In the company’s Prospectus, the company lists the size of the total 2016 US Grocery market -- $781.5 billion, of which 1.2% came online -- and the size of the 2016 US restaurant market -- $543.1 billion, of which 2.2% came online. Both of these have large online compound annual growth rates (8.5% and 22.6%) through 2020, according to the prospectus. Blue Apron expects to be able to take a share from both of these enormous markets, where opportunity online runs rampant.

But, again, to dominate this opportunity Blue Apron will have to prove to consumers that it is still the best meal kit service in a world where more alternatives will continue to pop up and more discounts will likely appear. To do this, the company lists its growth strategy as expanding market share through its existing offering, broadening the product portfolio, expanding the core product to fit more lifestyles, developing new brands and new channels, and an international expansion.

None of these are significant enough to break the company out of the busted-IPO negative news carousel that will continue for the foreseeable future. None of these opportunities do anything to create a durable advantage in the market because none of those five opportunities include anything that a competitor cannot copy. And none of these do anything to prevent a proliferation of competitors from establishing themselves in the market.

Because of this, I hold the view that the company is without any near-term catalysts strong enough to turn the stock around. Until announcing significant changes that allow the company to outmaneuver new competitors, the risk-reward profile remains disproportionately skewed against the investor. I am therefore initiating coverage on Blue Apron with an underperform rating; I will continue to monitor the company to look for strategic developments that could warrant a neutral or bullish outlook.

Those looking to profit off of this potential share price deterioration or stagnation can look to sell call options when option trading on the stock becomes available Monday. While this strategy exposes the investor to large risk if the stock breaks out, it allows investors who believe that Blue Apron’s lack of a clear catalyst ahead will keep the stock below its IPO price to collect the premiums.

For my own long-only portfolio, I will be steering clear of Blue Apron. The company’s competitive advantage is not apparent, the competitive landscape is increasingly challenging, and it is unclear how the company will combat new challenges.

