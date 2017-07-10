NovoCure Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/7/17)

Broadcom is a better buy than ON Semiconductor.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, July 7.

Bullish Calls

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR): Cramer wants to stick with it as it has a terrific product.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV): Unmanned aircraft systems are good. Cramer likes the stock along with General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): "This is at the heart of my humanization of pets story like Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX). I can't back away from it now, even though it's run, because it's a long-term secular theme."

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA): It's a speculative buy as they have the right products.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE): It's a terrific growth utility.

Bearish Calls

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON): No. Cramer prefers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which his trust owns as well.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC): Cramer is not a fan.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA): It has bottomed at $18, but Cramer prefers Nike (NYSE:NKE).

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY): Wait for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day to end before speculating on it.

