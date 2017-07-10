Tesla's Australian Battery Deal: Long On Hype, Short On Details

I. Introduction

Last Friday saw the news that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and a French company called Neoen had been awarded the right to build a 100 MW/ 129 MWh battery storage facility in South Australia, which will be coupled with a wind generation project to provide dispatchable power by end of 2017.

Tesla has yet to file an 8K with details about the contract, so we are left to puzzle through news accounts to figure out what the deal means.

Seeking Alpha members, though, have a special advantage thanks to Seeking Alpha Contributor Keith Williams. Williams, who lives in Australia, has posted an intriguing article about the deal.

I assume Williams has a source close to the South Australian government, as his article has details I have seen in no other published account. In particular, Williams offers information about the bidding process, such as it was (discussed further in part IV, below).

Williams writes:

Elon Musk was present in South Australia today at the successful tender announcement, which he in typical Musk fashion claimed was “three times more powerful than any other system on earth.” Given that Tesla installed a 20 MW/80 MWh battery system in California in January, this might be Muskian exaggeration, but it is still the biggest battery system yet.

Let’s unwrap all this just a bit, shall we?

II. How Big Is the Deal?

How much money does this deal involve for Tesla?

Seeking Alpha member Dansplans has as good an estimate as any I’ve seen. He calculates that each kWh of storage costs about $250, and adds $139 to that figure for installation and engineering.

That brings the total to $389 per kWh, or $389,000 per MWh. With $129 total MWh or storage, that works out to total revenue of a bit over $50 million.

So, a material contract, to be sure, but will it move the needle much on Tesla’s financial statements? That depends, of course, on Tesla’s margin.

III. What Is Tesla’s Anticipated Margin?

Given that Seeking Alpha is a financial site, I would imagine serious investors might have a few questions about the whether the South Australia deal will be profitable or otherwise for Tesla.

Alas, none of the popular press reports illuminates that question.

What about Keith Williams, who evidently has an inside source? I searched high and low in Williams’ article for Tesla’s anticipated margin on this deal, but there’s no mention of it anywhere.

Moreover, no tender documentation is available from the Premier Jay Weatherill’s South Australian government. It appears Weatherill is competing with New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo to lead the least transparent government in a major democracy.

Elon Musk tweeted about the South Australia deal:

Alas, Musk did not tweet about whether Tesla anticipated any net revenues. I would ask Musk directly about that, but he has blocked me from his Twitter account.

Does anyone imagine that a reporter might think to ask Tesla about the financial details? Or perhaps an analyst at the August “earnings” call? Oh, well, we can at least hope.

IV. Were There Really 91 Bidders on the Project?

It has been widely reported that there were 91 bidders on the project, for example here ("Tesla beat out 91 international bidders...") and here ("Mr. Weatherill said the Government had about 91 international bidders...")

Even the news summary from Seeking Alpha so reported (Tesla "outbid 91 other firms for the contract…”).

Keith Williams (and again, I salute him for reporting details found nowhere else, though I wish he had identified his source) has a different account:

The process for getting a major battery installation by December was obviously accelerated. There were 90 expressions of interest, 14 bidders were invited to provide more detail and 5 considered for detailed assessment.

What does it mean to be “considered for detailed assessment?” It means much less than actually tendered a competitive bid.

If Williams’ account is accurate (and I don’t doubt that it is), then it seems likely the so-called bidding process was actually a hurry-up politically motivated move to do a deal with Tesla, and only Tesla.

Seeking Alpha member Acculader has an intriguing comment, with fascinating links, that tends to support my guess that normal bidding procedures were sidestepped.

V. What Does the South Australia Deal Tell Us about Tesla Energy’s Prospects?

Without financial details, which have been kept under wraps, the South Australia deal tells us absolutely nothing about the prospects for Tesla Energy.

We do know this from Tesla’s SEC filings, though: Since announcing the Powerwall and Powerpack products in 2015, Tesla has managed to sell only around 360MW of those products. Tesla Energy has been a net loser on the consolidated financial statement.

If the South Australia deal were going to change the losing trajectory of Tesla Energy, wouldn’t Tesla be announcing the great news in a press release, accompanied by tweets from Musk? Of course it would, and of course, he would.

VI. Why Is Tesla Energy Such a Chronic Money Loser?

Tesla Energy has done nothing but lose money since the Powerwall was first announced. Indeed, in Q1 2017, as Bill Maurer discovered with a close read of the financial statement footnotes, Tesla’s gross margin on its battery storage business was negative 23.5%.

Go ahead and allocate to the battery storage business whatever amount of SG&A you deem appropriate to arrive at the even worse net margin figure.

Tesla loses money on its battery storage business for at least three reasons:

First, Tesla is a middleman. It is selling products whose principal components are manufactured by Panasonic. So, automatically, Tesla is at a disadvantage to Panasonic, which directly sells battery storage products.

Indeed, a question South Australian residents should be asking is why their Prime Minister didn’t strike the deal directly with Panasonic. Sure, the photo opportunity might not have been as appealing (see part IX, below), but the deal for taxpayers would have been better.

Second, the battery storage business is intensely competitive.

Third, because battery storage is so competitive, the margins are tiny. For a company such as Tesla, whose SG&A costs are abnormally high, skinny margins spell deep trouble.

VII. Why Would Tesla Agree to Lose Money in the South Australia Deal?

OK, so, specifically why, in this deal, would Tesla agree to sell and install battery storage below cost?

Only Tesla knows for certain, but I have a theory. Under its Supply Agreement with Panasonic, which runs through December 31 of this year, Tesla agreed to buy 1.86 billion of the so-called 18650 cells.

Weakening demand for the Model S and Model X means Tesla is likely to be stuck paying for cells it can’t use. The solution? Give them away in battery storage deals, especially if the public relations value is high enough.

VIII. Just How Powerful Is this Battery Storage Facility?

Elon Musk says it's the "highest power battery storage system in the world by a power of 3." Press accounts indicate the system will "power 30,000 homes" or "light up 30,000 homes if there is a blackout" That sounds great, but how long will it power those homes?

Davewmart and Andreas Hopf, in comments to the news report, have what seems to me to be intelligent estimates. Davewmart calculates that at 129 MWh, 30,000 homes drawing 3kW will have about 4 kWh each. That works out to about 80 minutes or so of power for each home until the battery is flat.

However, it would be unwise to allow the batteries to totally drain, so an estimate of an hour of backup power per home is within the range of reason.

Hopf calculates the South Australia battery capacity works out to about 7,400 Powerwalls (Version 2.0) and also calculates each of the 30,000 homes would enjoy about an hour of backup power.

Rod Adams at Forbes, with what appears to be the only probing article about the deal anywhere in the popular press, also calculates the backup power will be good for about 80 minutes per home, assuming full battery discharge.

As CoverDrive noted, the hour of backup will at least give the homeowners enough time to fire up the emergency natural gas generators. (“Saving the planet, indeed.”)

IX. Why Was Elon Musk in Australia?

That one’s easy. So that Prime Minister Jay Weatherill could have a photo snapped with Musk that is now featured in his Twitter profile.

Some years back, Premier Weatherill enjoyed being photographed with American cyclist Lance Armstrong, whom Weatherill (on behalf of the taxpayers) signed to a lucrative bike racing deal for South Australia's Tour Down Under.

(Lance and Jay in happier times.)

The deal backfired when it emerged that Armstrong was a serial cheater. How lucrative was the deal? According to Premier Weatherill, that's a state secret.

So, it appears, hero worship is not an exclusively American phenomenon. Indeed, the Australian press would appear to be a few steps ahead of their American brethren:

(The front page of South Australia's only major newspaper.)

X. Why Does South Australia Need this Project?

South Australia needs this project because of decisions by its political leaders:

Over the last three years, South Australia has decided to shut down its coal-fired power stations and instead rely on wind, solar and gas.

I won’t debate the merits of such policy here except to wonder whether building additional gas-fired electrical generation would be a far less costly and more reliable solution than relying on wind and batteries.

A Note of Thanks

Lots of help this time. Andreas Hopf, CoverDrive, Dansplans, and Davewmart here at Seeking Alpha. And, at Twitter, @kawasook and @fmcbill.