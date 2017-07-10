Finisar Stock Could Head Higher

In early April, we identified Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) as a potential long-term winner. We thought the stock's depressed valuation was at odds with the company's secular growth trends. FNSR stock was selling off as investors were worried about a cyclical downturn in industry demand, but in early April, fellow optical networking firm Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) announced preliminary Q1 numbers, and those were far better than expected. That gave credence to the thesis that hyperscale data center demand from major cloud players like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) would continue into the foreseeable future. Such secular growth would help offset the cyclical growth inherent to the traditional telecom business.

Over the past several months, the thesis of hyperscale data center growth offsetting a pause in Chinese telecom growth has only grown more credible. In the company's June report, FNSR management stated that although the China slowdown would cause Q1 revenues to be more or less flat, hyperscale data center growth would cause revenue growth to resume in Q2. Meanwhile, analysts have grown less bearish about how long this current pause in Chinese telecom spending will last.

All in all, FNSR stock is up about 10.4% since our April note, versus a 4.1% gain for the S&P 500.

FNSR data by YCharts

We firmly believe this stock price outperformance will continue over the next several months.

FNSR stock remains in a valuation trough, and this trough looks very similar to the one in late 2015 and early 2016. The EBITDA multiple has compressed to around 7x-8x and languished there for a few months. It is now just starting to creep back up, much like it did a few months into 2016. If the trend continues, FNSR could be at the beginning of a multi-quarter expansion in its EBITDA multiple from ~7x to ~17x. Such a run-up in valuation implies huge upside potential for the stock.

FNSR data by YCharts

Our fundamental analysis supports the thesis that the valuation has room to expand.

Given the robustness of the company's growth pipeline, recent acceleration in hyperscale data center growth, and the potential for Chinese telecom spend to rebound soon, we now believe FNSR can grow revenues at a low-double digit CAGR over the next several years (versus in the high single digits previously). That level of revenue growth should drive opex leverage, so we reasonably see double-digit revenue growth spilling into mid-to-high teens earnings growth.

At $26.60, FNSR stock trades at 13.1x trailing earnings. A 13.1x trailing multiple for mid-to-high teens growth is a good set-up for strong stock price appreciation. If the multiple adjusts upward to be in line with growth projections of roughly 17.5% from the Street and FNSR meets FY18 EPS estimates of $2.10, the stock could close FY18 at almost $37 (almost 40% upside in about 12 months).

Overall, we believe the recent rally in FNSR stock will continue, as market sentiment in the opticals space is just starting to turn the corner. We remain long-term bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNSR, AMZN, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.