Rubicon's No Fluff Retail REIT Recap - July 07, 2017

Malls continue to have the highest yields, followed by grocery-anchored and power center at 6.88% (18bp wider than last week), 5.18% (4bp wider) and 4.94% (1bp wider), respectively.

Welcome to the third edition of the retail REIT recap. I have been focusing on this sector for a while, as I think it offers some of the most compelling value in REIT space and generally within the equity market. This is no-fluff style data focused to give readers plenty of information on the sector without a lot of fillers. I would have gotten this out earlier, but it was a beautiful day in the Northeast and river kayaking summoned.

Right from the get-go, I will say that I am long CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) and Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT). I am also working on a note comparing Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), as I intend on allocating capital to the grocery-anchored shopping center sector. As a result, I stick to sharing the same information I look at and try to hold back on the position bias. I am not trying to sell you anything nor convince you to buy the sector - my positions and intentions tell you my beliefs.

Without further ado, the universe:





Malls obviously bore the brunt of the negative sentiment this week, while shopping centers (power and grocery-anchored) turned in generally positive returns. Note that the higher-end shopping malls underperformed the category. The reason I have focused on second tier is the multiple (P/FFO) and yield differentials between them. Yes, top tier deserves a higher multiple and a lower yield, but if the sector is being questioned, they have further to fall (note the short interest in GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) later in the note).

Return charts follow (how quickly malls went from no red to all red - this type of investment is not stable and not for everyone).

Mall weekly return:

Higher-quality underperformed; Washington Prime eked out a small gain.

Shopping center weekly return:

Grocery-anchored underperformed, although this is Kimco's second week of outperformance. DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) also turned in a positive performance (barely), while Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) was pushed lower (I wrote about them here).

Mall year-to-date return:

PEI has been hammered this year - it was the worst performer in the sector despite increasing sales per square foot. Its smaller size and market cap make it an easier target, and the short interest is higher (16% of the float).

Shopping center year-to-date return:

In the shopping center space, DDR has been hammered. I wrote on the company here and stated:

I believe the REIT is moving in the right direction, but I am not a buyer until there is more clarity on forward guidance and new management has a little more time at DDR under their belt.

A pricing overview of the space:

The retail sector has lost a turn on the FFO multiple (13.58 vs. 12.44) over the last week, generally thanks to the malls.

Yields on retail REITs:

The dividend yield chart shows pretty clearly those retail landlords that are viewed as stressed.

FFO multiples:

The highs and lows of the sector:

The table above shows the carnage in the sector. There are only two REITs within 20% of their highs, and most are within 10% of their lows (except the higher-beta - DDR, CBL, WPG and PEI - which have had a decent rally off the lows).

Graphically from the highs:

And the lows:

A look at the retailers for an understanding of the underlying dynamics:

With the exception of The Gap (NYSE:GPS), the retailers had another hard week. The pendulum swung the other way for Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA), as it had a negative return on the week (I wrote about the company as a tenant here). L Brands (NYSE:LB) got punished as a result of comp sales (tenant focus here).

The returns graphically presented follow.

One-week:

Year-to-date:

Again, Ascena has underperformed even the anchor tenants.

The following table on short interest hasn't changed (my feed didn't update), but I have included it in case there are first-time readers (although, feel free to click on other weeks if you like).

Grocer short interest:

And finally, retailer short interest:

Thus ends another week of the retail REIT recap. Hopefully you have found it informational and can see why I find the sector compelling. I hope you had a great weekend and are ready for more market adventures in the coming week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, CBL, SKT, WPG.

