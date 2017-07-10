AMD: The Most Underweight Tech Stock Of 2017?

We continue to reiterate our prior $19.53 price target and Q3'17 estimates on sales/earnings.

Furthermore, the fundamental investment thesis remains intact and has room for upside when pertaining to 2H'17 outlook.

The stock has formed a base following the SIA data, and is likely to trend higher based on the channel formation from May 2017.

It is the most underweight tech stock when compared to the Russell 1,000 Growth Index, which isn't warranted.

AMD remains our favorite semiconductor stock despite market volatility sending shares lower for the past week. Notwithstanding the discrepancy in valuation, we like the underlying fundamentals of AMD and expect the share price to trade higher upon confirmation of solid Q2'17 and Q3'17 earnings results.

Furthermore, the stock price likely exhibits momentum from here, assuming asset managers were to tactically allocate back into underweight names like AMD. The chart is forming an uptrend on the interim charts, and with confirmation of better-than-expected MPU volumes for the month of May, we expect the company to deliver stronger financial results, as growth in MPU volumes was directly correlated with AMD's Ryzen series refresh and channel sell-in of Ryzen series MPUs to PC OEMs.

Why the sudden shift in narrative?

Many were sidelined on the Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) versus AMD debate and believed (wrongfully) that AMD would not deliver material earnings/sales growth from the Ryzen refresh. However, with the architecture re-engineered to scale linearly with added core count via Fabric architecture, better transistor density following the node shift to 14nm, and room to improve thermal power output across the stack, we think the company can sustain a performance advantage in the desktop segment.

For the month of May 2017, the SIA (semiconductor industry association) reported that MPU (microprocessor unit) revenues grew by 6% y/y. This compared to the month of April 2017, where the MPU segment declined 1% y/y.

AMD mentioned that it would take a while to ramp production into the PC OEM channel, and it would be 2H'17-weighted. We saw a modest blip in the month of May, and it wouldn't surprise us if June 2017 data reports above expectations with mid-single digit growth, which would add to the investment thesis.

AMD is underweight among portfolio managers

(Source: BofAML)

Based on the above table and from an extensive survey population, the sector analysts at BofAML believe AMD is the most underweight tech stock currently.

Only 2% of the funds surveyed held onto the stock, which is quite a low figure. The relative weighting when compared to a growth index was 0.1, which means that the average fund holds onto 1/10th the shares relative to the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index.

This implies AMD's valuation has more room to expand, as growth investors have remained sidelined on the stock. Upon reporting positive earnings, we're expecting fund managers to rotate out of more conventional growth plays and instead buy underweight names like AMD.

Typically, underweight stocks tend to reach a more normalized weighting upon meeting certain selection criteria. We think AMD will meet the investment criteria of investment managers given enough time, which adds upside to the value thesis.

Furthermore, with the stock retail/millennial heavy, it tends to exhibit more volatility on news, financial reports, and so forth. We're maintaining a long-term investor focus on AMD, as the growth thesis doesn't seem fully priced in. But given the current market environment, it's more difficult to assert a bullish thesis, as patterned volatility remains a near-term drag on share price performance.

Reviewing the charts

(Source: TC2000)

From what we can understand, AMD has formed an upwards trending channel from the month of May onward. We think this pattern can continue to hold until the announcement of earnings.

The stock could re-test the bottom channel a couple more times, but clearly, the stock is trending upwards with lower lows and higher highs over the trailing three-month time frame.

We think investors are bidding up shares due to positive bias on next-quarter earnings, confirmation of positive industry data, and investment managers rotating into underweight names.

In terms of fundamentals, the outlook figures likely surprise, given the implied impact of the May channel sell-in (driving market expansion), paired with the release of Notebook/Console variant MPUs and APUs. Server contribution also begins from Q3'17 onwards, with promising indications from various cloud vendors suggesting better-than-expected ASPs.

We think MPU revenue contribution keeps the investment thesis intact, though graphics contribution becomes a more meaningful tailwind from Q1'18 onwards.

Final thoughts

We continue to reiterate our $1.71 billion revenue and $0.20 diluted EPS estimate for Q3'17. We reiterate our prior price target of $19.53 and top semiconductor pick designation.

AMD isn't very fund-heavy currently. So, the stock didn't trade on late quarter window dressing, though many had perceived the recent moves to be tied to those activities. Instead, we think stock traders are more jittery currently and aren't as willing to hold shares over a longer period, which contributes to volatility.

Despite heightened volume with choppiness in near-term trading, we think AMD is positioned to rally going into its next ER report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.