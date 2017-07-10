Let's Go Fly A Kite, Up To The Highest Height

My target annualized return hurdle for the High Alpha REIT Portfolio is 25% and Kite fits squarely in that box.

I’m sure you know the lyrics to the song from Walt Disney’s film Mary Poppins.

Before you get nauseous, I promise you that I will not be singing “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” today, I am only writing about a Kite that I am reiterating on my BUY list.

You may recall that I first added Kite Realty (KRG) to my research in 2015, in which I added a modest amount of capital and commenced a BUY recommendation. I explained,

Kite appears to be attractive, based upon my quantitative research…over the next 5 years, I believe there will be increased M&A (and privatization) in the shopping center sector, and Kite should be a leading consolidator.

As you know, there has been a lot of activity since my last article on Kite, notably Amazon (AMZN) recently announced the proposed acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM). This disruptive news serves to validate the strength of brick-and-mortar and the appeal for investing in high-quality grocery-anchored shopping centers.

Post AMZN/WFM news, I thought that it would be appropriate to take a closer look at Kite to determine whether there’s an outsized opportunity to become a larger investor in the shares. Based on my previous research (almost 2 years ago) I was bullish with Kite, and the potential for the company to increase its earnings and dividend power.

Kite Lost Its Wind During the Great Recession

Kite Realty Group went public on August 10, 2004 (just over 12 years ago), and as evidenced by the snapshot below, the company grew rapidly and was forced to cut its dividend during the Great Recession, from $3.28 per share (in 2008) to $0.96 per share (in 2010).

As illustrated below, KRG grew profits (or FFO) until, in 2008, its earnings stream took a hard hit.

We can now see why KRG has maintained a conservative payout ratio. Like many REITs during the last recession, much of its failures had to do with being overly cautious, and the banking crisis played a large role in the dividend cuts for many REITs.

As you can see (below), since the last recession Kite has grown its portfolio in size considerably.

Today the Kite portfolio consists of 120 properties in 20 states with over 24 million square feet. The average size of each shopping center is ~200,000 square feet

Kite’s portfolio consists primarily of need-based and value oriented retailers. Around 93% of the tenants are considered internet resistant / omni-channel and over 70% of ABR is coming from the top 50 MSAs. Kite has a broad geographic reach that includes many major markets, such as Las Vegas, Dallas, Orlando, Raleigh, Indianapolis, and White Plans.

Not unique to many peers (like Regency (NYSE:REG), Weingarten (NYSE:WRI), Retail Opportunity Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), Brixmor (NYSE:BRX), and Kimco (NYSE:KIM)) KRG owns a portfolio that consists of primarily grocery-anchored properties (~67%) as well as power/regional centers (~36%).

KRG has a strong mix of tenants, and several of its top tenants include Publix (OTC:PUSH), TJ Maxx, PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM), Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), and Office Depot (NYSE:ODP).

Many of Kite’s tenants are investment grade rated tenants:

Also, Kite’s diverse tenant base leaves minimal exposure to store closures:

Kite is well-positioned to manage evolving consumer preferences with experiential tenants: Kite’s tenant base is 80% non-apparel and 93% internet resistant / multi-channel:

An Improved Balance Sheet

Kite’s balance sheet is in a very strong position today with only $83.4 million of debt maturing through the year 2020 and a liquidity position of over $432 million.

Kite’s variable-rate debt remains at only 7% of total debt and the weighted average debt maturity profile is a strong 6.2 years.

Kite continues to focus on reaching its stated goal of a low 6x net-debt-to-EBITDA. The company should be able to achieve this goal through a combination of stabilization of development and redevelopment assets, free cash flow generated from operations and capital recycling of low-growth, non-core assets.

Kite Has The Wind

In Q1-17, Kite’s same property NOI continued to perform well at 3.1% growth or 4% excluding the impact of the 3R initiative. Kite picked up 60 basis points of economic occupancy and continues to manage expenses at the property level.

Kite’s rental stream is well-balanced between anchors and shops:

Kite’s small shop tenant base is 87% non-apparel related; of the 40 shop openings in Q1-17, only 2 were apparel related. ~30% of small shop ABR derived from Service Related tenants, including Beauty, Health & Fitness, and Recreational Centers. Small Shop Leasing is an opportunity for Kite:

In Q1-17, Kite opened 41 new tenants and executed on an additional 80 new and renewal leases that include tenants that will further strengthen the portfolio. KRG consistently ranks in the top tier among peers for efficiency:

In Q1-17, Kite’s FFO, as defined by NAREIT, was $43.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $43.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Also in Q1-17, FFO, as adjusted, was $43.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $44.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Here’s a snapshot of Kite’s FFO/share compared with the per group:

Adding Kite to the HIGH ALPHA Portfolio

My current recommendation for KRG is a BUY and I decided to also add this REIT to the High Alpha portfolio. Let’s take a look at the dividend yield compared to the peer group:

As you can see, WHLR, WPG, WSR, and DDR are all trading at riskier levels, and KRG’s dividend appears to be safe, especially when you compare the ultra-low payout ratio:

Now let’s compare the P/FFO multiple with the peer group:

As illustrated below, KRG is trading at a substantial discount:

My target annualized return hurdle for the High Alpha REIT Portfolio is 25% and Kite fits squarely in that box. Let’s just hope the title to my article lives up to these expectations: Let’s Go Fly A Kite, Up To The Highest Height!

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher on theMaven.

