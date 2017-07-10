Schwab Fund Decimates Competition

I’m in favor of the strong companies this fund is invested in and believe the 2.9% dividend yield is a strong selling point.

SCHD, along with low expenses, has a strategy I believe is one of the best for exposure to multiple sectors.

The Schwab US Dividend ETF has one of the lowest expense ratios on the market at .07%.

I want to talk about one of my favorite dividend funds.

I have owned the Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) in the past and still think it is one of the best dividend funds on the market.

What the index does

SCHD tracks as closely as possible, before expenses, the returns of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index. Here’s a great chart showing the index methodology and the targets intended to achieve from the Schwabfunds website:

This is a great strategy for an ETF for multiple reasons:

Most of the companies near the top of the portfolio represent companies I would be interested in using to represent that sector as part of a portfolio The weighting strategy helps to be diversified and not too allocated to a single sector or individual stock SCHD carries a very nice dividend at 2.9%. It also holds companies that have a high likelihood of being able to sustain the dividends and raise them year after year. The low expenses, attractive yield, and great strategy make this one of my top choices for a buy-and-hold strategy, especially for retirees.

Holdings confusion

According to the Schwab site, they may look off on the weightings of 4.5% for individual stocks and 25% for sector weight cap:

However, when they last rebalanced in March it looked like this:

If you’re rounding down they are still at the 4.5% mark on individual holdings. I like how equally weighted the top 10 stocks are. This is good diversification in companies who have a very high probability of continuing to raise their dividend.

Benchmark

Going to Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and looking up the sector weightings for SCHD may be a bit confusing, so let’s clear some things up.

First, here’s an example of weightings looking weird from the Morningstar website:

Well this doesn’t even look remotely close to “tracks as closely as possible” when comparing SCHD to its index. Digging a little deeper, this benchmark isn’t really the benchmark per se.

This should clear up some confusion:

SCHD follows Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index rather than the Dow Jones US Broad Stock Market Index. The light blue index is essentially pulling companies from the broader (darker blue) index, but it has no intent of following a similar sector allocation. SCHD follows the light blue sector weights.

Performance

SCHD hasn’t been out for a significant amount of time, but we can still see how it’s done over the last 5 years. Here’s total returns and risks from the Fidelity website:

The NAV return and market return both mimic the index very closely when adjusting for the .07% expense ratio. This should be normal for passive ETFs. The alpha metrics look poor for the last year because SCHD is more heavily invested in defensive companies such as consumer staples. If the market were to slip towards a recession, I would expect SCHD to significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Low expenses decimate high ones

The .07% expense ratio is one of the best when it comes to ETFs. This is one of the reason I have previously had a position in SCHD.

Holdings

Here are the top 30 holdings:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (PFE) PFIZER INC 4.72% 3.86% (JNJ) JOHNSON + JOHNSON 4.60% 2.54% (XOM) EXXON MOBIL CORP 4.50% 3.85% (PG) PROCTER + GAMBLE CO/THE 4.47% 3.15% (PEP) PEPSICO INC 4.46% 2.79% (HD) HOME DEPOT INC 4.45% 2.33% (KO) COCA COLA CO/THE 4.43% 3.33% (MSFT) MICROSOFT CORP 4.30% 2.25% (VZ) VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 4.25% 5.33% (INTC) INTEL CORP 4.20% 3.21% (MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC COMMON 3.94% 3.28% (IBM) INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP 3.57% 3.92% (MCD) MCDONALD S CORP 3.42% 2.42% (MMM) 3M CO 3.38% 2.25% (BA) BOEING CO/THE 3.14% 2.80% (WMT) WAL MART STORES INC COMMON STOCK 3.11% 2.70% (QCOM) QUALCOMM INC 2.22% 4.11% (TXN) TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC 2.11% 2.57% (UPS) UNITED PARCEL SERVICE CL B 2.06% 3.03% (DOW) DOW CHEMICAL CO/THE 1.94% 2.89% (LMT) LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 1.92% 2.56% (RAI) REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC COMMON 1.46% 3.16% (ADP) AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING 1.27% 2.17% (KMB) KIMBERLY CLARK CORP 1.23% 3.05% (CME) CME GROUP INC 1.15% 2.12% (EMR) EMERSON ELECTRIC CO 1.05% 3.24% (ETN) EATON CORP PLC 0.97% 3.03% (GIS) GENERAL MILLS INC 0.85% 3.64% (VLO) VALERO ENERGY CORP 0.82% 4.15% (HPQ) HP INC 0.79% 3.07%

This is a strong batch for any investor starting a dividend growth portfolio. Several products an investor buys in their day to day activities are offered from at least one of these companies.

The portfolio has a heavy allocation in Exxon Mobil which gives them exposure to oil. After a dreadful year in 2015, the oil industry was bouncing back as investors were more content in the future of oil prices. After a solid 2016, oil prices and oil companies plunged lower on new concerns in 2017. Year to date, oil prices are down significantly.

Procter & Gamble is a consumer staples which is fairly high on the list for most dividend investors. Their product lines are diverse enough to make it challenging to suggest anything short of an Enron level fiasco could bring the company. However, PG is much easier to look into. You can see their products selling every day at major retailers.

Going down the list, I see numerous companies that fit very nicely into dividend growth portfolios. Johnson & Johnson has been a consistent among dividend investors for many years. 3M is a company I personally think has a solid future. Look around the room you're sitting in; chances are there are supplies within arm's reach that come from 3M. Diversification among products should help both of these companies in most economic shifts.

I’m an advocate for this fund’s strategy. I still have a position in some of these companies. I just don’t want to have a large portion of my portfolio invested in all of them when I believe some of them are valuated (I can’t believe this is a word, but I lost the Google bet) way too high. Now is the time to wait for a nice price to catch.

For investors looking to invest in some of these companies, I can throw the companies into a portfolio tracker (free for subscribers). Here’s what it would look like:

This is especially helpful for investors who want to take the top holdings of ETFs and simulate their own portfolio.

Conclusion

The broad equity markets are priced for incredible levels of optimism. This optimism does not appear to be supported by any of the macroeconomic fundamentals. Quarterly profits after tax are high relative to GDP and wages are low. Growth in earnings to justify the share prices must come through either earnings taking up a larger share of the pie or growth in the entire pie. If investors are content to believe that it is the entire pie that will grow, they have to reconcile a low labor force growth rate, many years of weak productivity growth, and declining/stagnant average working hours.

I have been invested in SCHD in the past and if it weren't for the market being at all-time highs I’d probably still have a position. As it stands, SCHD will be on my watch list for when the market drops a material amount. The strategy of SCHD is one I can stand behind, and I believe it is one of the strongest ETFs on the market.

