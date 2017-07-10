Tech Dogs Nam Tai, TiVo & Daktronics Tagged For Big July Gains By Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield Technology stocks showed 14.56% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little Dogs still rule the Technology sector.

The Technology sector has 19 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented 15 of them.

NTP, TIVO, & DAKT led analyst estimated net gains with 64%, 54%, & 46% net, respectively as calculated 6/30/17. For yield, STX bested all at 6.5%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 9.1% To 64% Net Gains For Ten Technology Dogs By July 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Technology dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Technology dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for July 2018:

Nam Tai Property (NTP) was projected to net $619.51, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

TiVo (TIVO) was projected to net $541.39, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Dakronics (DAKT) was projected to net $462.87, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology (STX) was projected to net $1224.39 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from thirty-one brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% more than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) was projected to net $191.72, based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 94% more than the market as a whole.

Intel (INTC) was projected to net $191.72, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from forty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

HP (HPQ) netted $177.41 based on a target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was projected to net $154.44, based on a median target estimates from thirty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $127.77, based on a target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (IBM) was projected to net $124.62, based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-six analysts,, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 28.03% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-13): (Bear Alert) Brokers Bet Three "Safer" Technology Dogs Would Lose 3.6% To 8.3% By July, 2018

Three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

CA (CA) projected a loss of $35.96 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

United Microelectronics (UMC) projected a loss of $81.40 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) projected a loss of $82.95 based on dividends and a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 6.67% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three technology dog stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".



Top 50 July Technology Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (14-23) Dog Metrics Revealed 10 Top Dividend Technology Stocks By Yield

Top ten Technology Sector dogs selected 6/30/17 by yield represented six of nineteen constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Seagate Technology (STX) [1] was the lone data storage industry representative in the top ten.

Three software-application industry representatives placed second, sixth, and tenth by yield: Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY) [2]; American Software (AMSWA) [6]; TiVo (TIVO) [10].

Two semiconductor providers placed third and seventh on the list, NVE Corporation (NVEC) [3] which was followed by, Qualcomm (QCOM) [7].

Two information technology sector representatives placed fourth and ninth on the list: NTT Data (OTCPK:NTDTY) [4], and International Business Machines (IBM) [9].

Finally two single-sector representatives anchored the middle of the list in fifth and eighth places, EVS Broadcast Equipment (OTCPK:EVSBY) [5] from communication equipment, and Garmin (GRMN) [8] in scientific & technical Instruments, completed the top ten July Technology dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) Ten Technology Dogs Showed 8.76% To 106.9% Best Upsides To July, 2018; (33-36) Four Downsides Ranged -0.84% To -9.94.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided more tools to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Figured (37) An 8.34% Median Target Price Upside and (38) A 10.25% Net Gain From 30 Technology Dogs Come July 2018

Technology top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 30, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 5.2% in the coming year. Notice, price becoming higher than dividend in the coming year forecasts Dow-like overbought conditions ahead for the Technology top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to target price estimates for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Cast A 14.56% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Technology Sector Stocks To July 2018

Ten top Technology dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Technology dogs selected 5/19/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of nineteen industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (39) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Technology Dogs Delivering 15.50% Vs. (40) 12.13% Net Gains by All Ten by July, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Technology kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 14.56% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Technology top yield dog, TiVo (TIVO), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 52.14%.

The five lowest-priced Technology top yield dogs for June 30 were: NTT Data (OTCPK:NTDTY); American Software (AMSWA); Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY); TiVo (TIVO), with prices ranging from $7.80 to $18.65.

Five higher-priced Technology dogs for June 30 were: Seagate Technology (STX); Garmin (GRMN); Qualcomm (QCOM); NVE Corp. (NVEC); International Business Machines (IBM), whose prices ranged from $38.75 to $153.83.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: robotshop.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC.

