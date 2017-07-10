Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

This week again highlights the importance of knowing your timeframe. There appears to be some good medium term trades setting up, but catching the exact low is not always possible. In this situation, I think it best to focus on risk to reward instead of short term patterns.

Equities

The S&P500 (SPY) is consolidating above the 2400 March high and should continue its slow ascent to the 2480s target.

Once the target is reached there should be a return to around 2370 before another final rally above 2500.

This potential back and forth action makes the whole bullish or bearish question a bit pointless as the answer depends on your timeframe. The index is bullish for the next week or so, bearish over the next month and bullish longer term.

Tech (QQQ) has been the most interesting and volatile sector to trade recently, and looks like it has completed the correction from the June highs.

How this reconciles with the view on the S&P500 remains to be seen, but I suspect the Nasdaq can re-test the highs and fall back to a higher low as other indices make a wave 4 correction.

Short term this will create some decent long trades in FANG stocks, and I uploaded this chart on Matrixtrade showing how Amazon (AMZN) has tracked the 2015 Tech correction and is primed for a bounce. More stock charts and set-ups can be seen for free on the link.

Precious Metals

The moves in precious metals remind us why trades must always match your timeframe. I have stayed bullish over the medium term and still believe gold (GLD) can make a move above $1300 and challenge the 2016 highs.

In the short term this view has been rather painful, but while the break of the May lows looks bearish, I am encouraged by the continued similarity with oil (USO) (which reversed from a similar break).

Much depends on what now happens to oil, but as regular readers will know, I am looking for a rally into the $60s and gold should follow it higher.

Last week a reader commented, 'I just don't understand this fetish with predicting future prices using past fractals that look similar. They simply don't work.' As a response I will post the original gold v oil fractal from my May 6th article,

This predicted a $80 rally to a new high before a fall all the way back down again (exactly what happened). I found it pretty helpful.

As for silver (SLV), it is worth checking out what happened to GBPUSD (FXB) after the flash crash in October last year. It retraced into the spike down, but never made a new low.

Oil (USO)

Oil appears to have made a constructive rally higher from the $42 low and has now corrected to the 61.8% retrace in a 3 wave move where wave C = wave A.

This is a textbook reversal, and oil should really be on its way to the $60s. However, I am always cautious in saying the low is in, especially after what happened last time oil tried to rally.

I'm not saying the pattern will repeat, but just keep an eye on it. A strong rally next week will break any similarities and add confidence the low is in.

Natural Gas (UNG)

I am using a long term fractal to guide my bullish view.

Wave C should start from this area, but to find out exactly where we need to zoom in, and the short term has proved a little tricky.

This week I had a look at UNG instead of NG futures to try and make sense of the short term decline from the May highs. It looks clearer; the 5 wave move should end on the next low.

This decline is testing the resolve of the bulls, but I am sticking with the view gas will trade above $4 early next year.



The Dollar (UUP)

The dollar has made what looks like an impulsive rally and corrected in three waves.



It should be on its way to at least 97, but I will be monitoring the pattern as a much larger rally is also possible. I opened a short on EURUSD (FXE) last week with this target in mind.

Conclusions

Equities should continue higher next week. Tech has had a negative correlation with energy and financials for the last few weeks, but I expect all stocks to perform well for the rest of July (or until the 2480 S&P500 target).

Short term weakness in gold, oil and gas should be viewed in the medium term context. I think the current prices are an opportunity for longs.

Even the dollar could rally, which on one hand doesn't make much sense given its usual relation to commodities, but on the other hasn't correlated well anyway and seems to be going its own path.

Good luck next week.

