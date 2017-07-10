AK Steel - Ripping Higher

In this article, I will present my bull case for one of my favorite steel stocks. AK Steel (AKS) is one of the three steel stocks I use to trade the cyclical basic materials industry. The other two are United States Steel (X) and Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF). I am going to start by saying that I currently own all three of them. I added a small AK Steel position on Friday (07/07/2017).

There are currently three reasons to buy the stock.

Government protection measures Accelerating economic growth Increasing bullish sentiment

Extra: last week, I wrote an article about Cliffs Natural Resources. The content adds tremendously to this article and I highly recommend that you take a look.

1. Government protection measures

There are four ways to protect the domestic steel industry. The first one is antidumping measures that are aimed to target companies that sell their products in a certain country at a price lower than the fair value. Investigators look whether a company is selling products below the price they charge in their home country or in third markets. They also look at the cost basis to find 'manipulation'.

The second most used measure is focused on countervailing duties (countervailing duty law CVL). CVL is focused on subsidized imports. There are currently 82 orders in place. 37 of which are focused on China.

The third one is based on global safeguards and the protection of domestic producers. Let's say you are a country that focuses extensively on the production of sugar and you see that cheap imports are a threat. You can then use this rule. It's to protect a domestic industry.

Last but not least: national security section 323.

Commerce can be tasked with investigating whether imports “threaten to impair” US national security. Section 232 was the least utilized of these laws over 1980–2016, with only 14 investigations total, only two of which resulted in trade restrictions.10 The last Section 232 investigation was initiated in 2001 over iron ore and semifinished steel products. There were no trade restrictions in effect under Section 232 as of the end of 2016. - Peterson Institute For International Economics

Section 323 is currently being investigated and should be presented very soon. This will have a serious impact on steel stocks since Trump made it one of his cornerstones to protect the domestic steel industry. I also wrote in my Cliffs article that he has a very large voter base in the rust belt. A failure to protect this domestic industry could have serious consequences for his support.

Steel and aluminum protection would double current restrictions and be focussed mainly on non-Chinese partners. Countries like Canada and Mexico are the main concerns for cheap steel at this moment.

That's why I was very pleased to read that Trump did not back down on his promises during the last G20 meeting in Hamburg.

The German chancellor Angela Merkel was not too pleased with Trump's firm stands on trade and 'the environment'. She mentioned that global measures to reduce a steel oversupply would be much better. In addition to that, we saw that some G-20 members wanted some kind of retaliation. They mentioned that they would tax US whiskey, orange juice and dairy products.

I personally believe that the other G-20 members are starting to accept that there is no way around domestic steel protection in the US. I also believe that this won't have big consequences or a trade war.

2. Accelerating economic growth

I have often discussed the cyclical characteristics of AK Steel and its peers. You get wonderful returns in times of economic acceleration with the risk of being 'destroyed' during a slow down. Even if it is a growth slow down at high growth levels like we saw in the first two quarters of this year when the stock dropped from 11 USD to roughly 6 while the leading ISM index only had a minor decline far above the neutral 50 level.

That's why it is important that America's number one leading indicator 'ISM manufacturing index' has hit its highest level since 2014 in June.

The graph below compares both primary metals and the ISM manufacturing index. Note that primary metals new orders are currently growing at 11%. Add to that the fact that the ISM index has accelerated even further. I believe that primary metals could see 20% growth rather sooner than later.

A boom in the cyclical primary metals industry and higher steel prices are a huge tailwind for AK Steel sales as you can see below.

Source: Author, ISM

AK Steel's sales are lagging way behind when it comes to economic growth sentiment. This is no surprise since it is the very nature of leading indicators. It shows us that we can expect at least 1.7 billion USD revenue before the end of this year. Everything else would hint towards internal problems.

3. Increasing bullish sentiment

Speaking of accelerating growth, we see that traders are returning to cyclical industries like basic materials (XLB). The next graph includes a few very important points.

First of all, the blue line displays the ratio spread between basic materials (XLB) and utilities (XLU). This is one of my sentiment indicators since it shows us the difference between a very cyclical industry and one of the most anti-cyclical ones. This ratio has accelerated in June and is currently headed for fresh 2017 highs considered US growth acceleration.

The second point is the AK Steel uptrend that started in the first quarter of 2016. Back then, we got a commodity bottom and higher economic growth. We are currently back at the bottom of the uptrend which should give us a very interesting entry point.

One of the reasons why I added AK Steel to my existing Cliffs and US Steel positions is because I liked the reason for the dip on Friday. Traders were less optimistic about steel regulations during the opening. Steel shares dropped and massively underperformed the basic materials sector. Cliffs Natural resources managed to close green on Friday while US Steel could cut most of its losses. I bought AK Steel at 5.89 USD.

Conclusion

The US Department of Commerce is expected to publish its report on steel protection (Section 232) within the next few days (further delay excluded). I believe that we are going to see more steel protection. Trump kept his promise on the climate agreement and I do not see evidence that he will neglect his promises towards the steel industry. These measures will have a much needed impact and likely boost shares higher on the short term.

The mid-term should benefit from economic acceleration after a few months of weakening and a serious stock correction.

My first target is 7 USD which could lead to a further jump towards 9-10 USD. The time horizon is 3-6 months.

Risk

Usually I end my articles after the conclusion. However, I think it is very important to mention once again that there is tremendous risk connected to these trades. Bulls are buying into one of the most cyclical industries with a ton of volatility. As I mentioned before, you will get a very nice return if my thesis turns out to be right. If I am wrong, we are likely to get a further (severe) breakdown. Keep your positions small and use the info in this article for your own research purposes.

Thank you for reading my article. Feel free to share your thoughts and to ask questions in the comment section below.