Gold Prices Gain Asia With China CPI Ahead, Yellen Later This Week

Gold prices gained in Asia on Monday with China prices and remarks from the Fed chief later this week to set the tone on the dollar.

Gold futures for August delivery edged up 0.11% to $1,211.03%.

On Monday, China releases producer prices and consumer inflation for June, with a 0.1% fall month-on-month expected and a 1.5% gain annually. Producer prices are seen up 5.5% on year.

Earlier, Japan reported its unadjusted current account surplus at ¥1.654 trillion, narrower than the ¥1.796 trillion seen, while core machinery orders fell 3.6% on year in May, compared to a gain of 7.7% seen. USD/JPY changed hands at 113.98, up 0.06%.

In the week ahead, investors will focus on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony on monetary policy, as well as U.S. data on inflation and retail sales due out on Friday and trade data from China on Thursday.

Last week, gold prices dropped to almost four-month lows on Friday after a stronger-than-forecast U.S. jobs report boosted the dollar against a basket of the other major currencies.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was up 0.03% to 95.81.

Gold and the dollar typically move in opposite directions, which means if the dollar goes down, gold futures, which are denominated in the U.S. currency, will rise.

The U.S. economy added 222,000 jobs last month the Labor Department reported, more than the 179,000 new jobs expected by economists. Figures for April and May were also revised to show that 47,000 more jobs were created than previously reported. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4% from a 16-year low of 4.3% in May as more people looked for work, a sign of confidence in the labor market.

The rapid pace of jobs growth reassured investors that the economy is on a strong enough footing to justify the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates once more this year. The Fed hiked rates at its June meeting and stuck to its forecast for one more rate hike this year, but the subdued inflation outlook has raised doubts over whether officials will be able to stick to their planned tightening path.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar.

