Why Gold Is Giving Way - Reduce Exposure For Now

Until a geopolitical event catalyst like North Korea or Qatar gain credibility, we expect gold and the GLD to continue to lose support.

As such, capital could flow into risky assets and out of safe haven gold securities like the GLD ETF.

Gold gave way this week, and for good reason. Solid economic data reflects well for the economy. A robust economy drives dollar strength and Fed monetary tightening, which also serves dollar strength. As the dollar gains and risky assets gain capital favor, gold and silver give way.

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) is a liquid proxy for gold. The security seeks to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the expenses of the Trust's operations. The GLD represents a cost effective and easy way to invest in gold, and also against or as a hedge to the U.S. dollar and risky assets.

Security 07-07-17 SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) -1.0% iShares Gold Trust (NYSE: IAU) -1.0% iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) -2.8% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSE: GDX) -1.3% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold MIners (NYSE: GDXJ) -2.3% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X (NYSE: NUGT) -4.8% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X (NYSE: DUST) +4.1% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) -2.2% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) -0.8%

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) fell by 2.3% this week for good reason. The U.S. dollar gained ground this week, and when the dollar gains ground, gold and the SPDR Gold Trust typically lose it. So we need to understand why the dollar gained to understand why the gold ETF gave way.

The week was full of solid economic data that reflected well for forward U.S. economic growth. On Monday, ISM's Manufacturing Index was reported at 57.8 for June, well ahead of economists' expectations for 55.1 and May's mark of 54.9. Furthermore, the New Orders Index marked a strong level of 63.5, indicating positively for the months ahead.

On Thursday, ISM's Non-Manufacturing Index marked 57.4, better than the 56.5 expected by economists and ahead of May's mark of 56.9. Here also, the New Orders Index was exceptionally strong at 60.5, indicating well for the economy in the months ahead. The non-manufacturing measure is more important than the manufacturing index, because the service sector is significantly larger in America than is manufacturing.

Finally, on Friday, the Employment Situation Report showed still strong employment, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 222K in June, well ahead of expectations for 170K. The unemployment rate edged higher to 4.4%, but still represented a level indicative of full employment. In other words, the economy appears to be humming.

In summary, the week's economic data reflected extremely well for the U.S. economy, lending support to the U.S. dollar and giving comfort to investors to fund risky securities. Stocks gained to close out the week, but safe haven securities like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) became a source of funding for the purchase of risky assets, in my view.

Also, solid economic data lends support to the Fed's monetary trajectory and pace, confirming it is justified. Expectations for Fed rate hikes are therefore solidified, and so the U.S. dollar is supported. As such, gold and the SPDR Gold Trust must give way.

In a recent report, I suggested gold had more than one leg to stand on. That remains true, with geopolitical factors still in place with regard to North Korea and Qatar. However, for as long as economic data continues to prove true as it did this week, it will garner a greater factor weighting. The event catalysts in geopolitical threats will not factor for gold until they provide more reason to believe in the threat they pose; in other words, GLD exposure should be reduced now and until something happens in this regard.

Also, inflation, which I expect to heat up, is still not threatening enough to weigh for gold. Thus, gold gave way this week and is threatened moving forward. I suggest investors lighten their exposure to the SPDR Gold Trust near-term, until or if an event catalyst presents tangible reason for capital to flow out of risky assets again and into safe havens. The dollar would give way in such case as well, but we simply cannot bet on that now given our expectations for economic improvement near-term.



In conclusion, avoid the SPDR Gold Trust and precious metals near-term, unless and until a supportive catalyst gains in credibility. I expect the Qatar situation to intensify, but gold investors should probably wait for evidence of that to increase exposure here again. Further evidence of economic health should work against the GLD now. For more of my work on gold and other asset classes, investors are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.