Weekly Fund Wrap: Monday Night Dividend Massacre

While the G20 ended on a mildly positive tone, the risk of US steel tariffs and the likely EU retaliation is hanging over the markets.

Events

The G20 discussions dominated the news cycle this past week. The focus of the event was President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss, among other things, the alleged Russian meddling in the US elections. Along with Jordan the two countries also announced a ceasefire in Syria the day before with the intention of building toward a broader deescalation agreement later in the year.

A key risk for the markets is the potential rise in tariffs on European steel. The US administration launched a review into steel imports in April which is scheduled to complete shortly. The president has unilateral powers to adjust imports in case of "national security" threats from imports. The EU has recently indicated they are prepared to push back with tariffs of its own against US agricultural products, apparently with the intention to divide the Republican majority.

Macro

The key macro release this week was the June jobs report which showed that the US economy gained 222K jobs in June - more than expected. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4% due to a seasonal bump in the participaton rate from the new graduating class and additional summer workers. While labor markets growth looks healthy, wage growth remains stagnant as average hourly earnings rose less than expected.

The main macro theme or we should say puzzle in the markets currently is the combination of the robust labor market along with tepid wage growth and inflation. The Fed apparently believes that by keeping rates too low it creates more tightness in the labor market which, if kept unchecked, can cause powerful inflationary forces down the line that it may no longer be able to control. In this scenario inflation could vault past the 2% mark much quicker than if the Fed had preemptively hiked rates. Needless to say there is much disagreement on this counterfactual even within the Fed itself.

Overall the macro picture remains robust with key indicators telling a positive story. Our favorite recession indicator - number of loan officers tightening standards for commercial and industrial loans - has reversed its somewhat bearish stance.

Markets

On the week commodities, S&P 500 and the dollar eked out positive returns with bonds, EM and Oil falling into the red.

With the second quarter behind us we survey the returns over the previous two quarters. Oil stands out as the worst-performing asset due to the delayed inventory rebalancing process and the fears of a double-dip or repeat of the 2015 crash. High Yield and EM bonds have performed well - due to significant spread tightening. EM Equities and FX are also in the green in spite of weak Oil and overall commodity (ex-Metals) performance.

Going forward, the markets appear to be rebalancing nicely - the equity rally has paused allowing earnings and fundamentals to catch up with stock prices, Treasury yields have stopped falling, potentially ending the divergence between equity and bond markets, Oil has staged a partial recovery which is supportive of EM and Energy markets, Volatility has ticked up which has eased fears of a broken market microstructure and Tech stocks have surrendered their leadership to other sectors and the likelihood of a bubble dynamic.

Fund News

The key event in the closed-end fund space last week was the large number of significant cuts on Monday July 3rd. The stand-out was the PIMCO California Municipal Income III (PZC) which reduced its distribution by 25%. The size of the cut is surprising given the now more-than-adequate coverage ratio and possibly expresses a view on future leverage costs or a dearth of opportunities available in the market. The current distribution yield of 4.92% looks unattractive relative to the 5.3% National Municipal, 5.6% Municipal High Yield or 5.0% CA Municipal sector distribution rates. The current 11% premium-to-NAV is still to high in our view and we expect the price to converge closer to NAV with time.

Ticker Name Distributon Change PZC Pimco Ca Muni Income III -25.00% WIA Western/Claymore Inflation-Linked To Securities -13.80% BKK Blackrock Muni 2020 -11.80% EVO Ev Oh Muni Income -11.40% MUI Blackrock Muni Inter Duration -10.80% EIP Ev Pa Muni-Bond -10.70% MNE Blackrock Muni Ny Intermediate Duration -10.60% BTT Blackrock Muni 2030 Target Term Trust -10.20% WIW Western/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities -10.00% BYM Blackrock Muni Income Quality Trust -9.10% BLW Blackrock Duration -8.60% EMJ Ev Nj Muni-Bond -7.90% VMO Invesco Muni Opportunities Trust -6.30% AGC Beneficial Int Advent Claymore -6.00%

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

We continue to favor sectors which provide excess distribution per unit of NAV volatility. We capture this metric in the plot below with the distribution rate on the x-axis and the distribution rate divided by NAV volatility on the y-axis. For a given distribution rate, attractive funds are those that are at the upper part of the chart. For example, Limited Duration offers 50% more yield for a unit of NAV volatility as the Emerging Market Income sector with both sectors around 8% distribution rate.

Conclusion

In the last month Treasury yields have reversed course, rising 25 basis points. While higher yields are not normally a reason to celebrate for fund investors as it usually indicates losses on funds with duration exposure as well as rising leverage costs. In this case, however, it may be a sign of Central Bank policy normalization and a "beautiful deleveraging" in the words of Bridgewater's Ray Dalio as well as a potential recovery in wages and inflation. It may also mean that the kind of distribution cuts we saw on July 3rd are coming to an end which would be a welcome development indeed.

Good Luck!

