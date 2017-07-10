Silver For July

Technically silver (daily chart) is over sold and may bounce, however on the weekly chart a lower level is more likely

Silver is reacting to investment news such as interest rate rises, and has since the second half of 2016

The Silver Institute (Thomson Reuters) have released their 2017 report. It's sponsored by a number of silver miners, (which necessarily a bad thing, miners needs to know how they're going to sell their product); it's just something to be aware of. The silver market is in deficit, but less than in 2015, and due to a reduction in supply rather than an increase in demand.

It was hoped that a rise in the production of photo-voltaic solar panels (expected to peak in 2018), would support the price of silver, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Technology improvements have reduced the amount of silver needed, and so solar panel consumption may have already peaked early in 2016. An approximate 30% rise in silver demand from solar panel consumption from 2015 to 2020, is depleted anyway by a 29% fall in bar and coin purchasing from 2015-2016.

Demand for investment supports the silver market by about one fifth, which according to the Silver Institute, was negatively influenced by news of interest rate rises, and the post election rally. The market is currently pricing in a further rate rise from the Fed meeting at the end of this month, (see my 'Gold For July' article).

2016 mine supply was lower than 2015 by 5 million ounces.

Consumption of silver for bars and coins dropped from 290.7 million ounces in 2015 to 206.8 million ounces in 2016, a considerable 29% drop.

Industrial fabrication (including solar panels) dropped 569.6 to 561.9 million ounces

Physical demand dropped from 1151.5 million ounces to to 1027.8 down 11%

Physical surplus/deficit dropped to -20.7 from -111.8 million ounces in 2015

Falling industrial demand has created a deficit by reduced supply. The deficit fell from -111.8 in 2015, to -20.7 million ounces in 2016

These numbers don't include investment interest (other than from physical coins and bars). The report notes however that:

Unlike solely industrial metals, there is also substantial demand for silver as a financial asset. Highlighting this is the fact that ETP holdings rose to a record high last year and approximately a fifth of demand for new silver came from the physical coin and bar sector as investors increased their private holdings.

The chart above, illustrates 'world investment in silver', in identifiable categories. In 2016 there was a switch away from buying physical bars to investing in ETP, (which was in negative figures the year before). An ETP offers more liquidity than bars and coins, and an opportunity to trade momentum, but it creates service fees too.

Analysts Have Mixed Opinions

Analysts currently seem mixed, some anticipate that interest rate rises will create a 'floor' in the price of gold as opposed to a ceiling this year, construing that a 'dovish' Fed would be positive for gold. Citi, is neutral on the gold sector, expecting a high to have been set in the second quarter. Bank BNP Paribas is most bearish.

Seasonal Silver

July is normally strong for silver, but Fed head winds carrying news of interest rate rises and disposal of assets, may be negating the normally positive seasonal effect.

Source: Seasonex.com

Silver COT

Silver COT shows positions already closing in on the January 2017 low. Since the July 2016 high, silver has been developing an ABC wave down. There's some support on the January 2017 low, but the COT positions are quite wide, and a test of that low could arrive soon. March 2016 also provides some support, but based on the length of the wave from July to December 2016, this current bearish leg could easily develop into a test of the January 2016 low. A tightening of positions in the COT chart can still result in a lower price being achieved, an earlier example being August-December 2016. The market could bounce from the support lines indicated and still develop lower prices.

Source: Barchart.com

Silver Stock Charts

Weekly

Short term, silver is over sold on the RSI, and likely to bounce. Longer term, the pattern looks a lot different. The former sliding resistance line is now acting as support, and has been since March, but silver still looks weak. (Silver failed the moving averages in May). A continuation of the previous pattern would deliver a short term price point near $15.00 bouncing from that diagonal, while trading closer to an over sold RSI (nearer the 30 level), on the weekly chart; but there's currently no reason to assume a 'longer term' change in trend.

The black fast stochastic has found a low, but check the red line, which is still trailing, that lower price seems possible. The black ADX line (over the MACD) has yet to flatten, or turn up, (but this may develop on the daily chart first).



Silver - Daily

The daily chart illustrates the over sold RSI, but it's now where nearly as over sold as the RSI in May. Traders seem keen (the black candlestick is an opening gap), and the fast stochastic is on a low. Note however the time the fast stochastic was held on the lows through March and May, the price of silver took a considerable dive during each period.

Silver in Euros

Silver prices in Euro's are also developing into a bearish looking 'dome' pattern. There is a long term horizontal support level, which if continued would eventually take Euro-silver towards the lower band of the rising support channel.

Source: Goldbroker.com

Looking Forward

Short term on the daily chart, silver is both over sold on the fast stochastic, and poised on a support level (S1). Seasonally silver can be bullish early in the month, so there may well be an over sold bounce.

However on the weekly chart there's a trend in place which suggests a lower support level is still feasible from the falling trend line. It's possible that light summer trading will create a 'daily chart' bounce, but trading below the pivot on the daily chart is bearish, and can act as a 'selling resistance level'. Investors should manage risk accordingly.

