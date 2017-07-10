Tortoise Water Fund: The 'Purest' Water ETF

Discussion of where the fund fits in the investment portfolio.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Tortoise Index Solutions

Index: Tortoise Water Index

AUM: Approximately $2.57 Million

Historical Style : Global Midcap

Investment Objectives: Seeks long term capital appreciation by investing in water related investments

Number of Holdings: 35

Current Yield: 0%, Recently Launched

Inception Date: 02-15-2017

Fees: .40%

Source: Tortoise Index Solutions Website & Factsheet

Why This Fund

Why? Because you want exposure to water... duh! =)

Looking at the marketing material for the fund, 90% of the marketing pitch is exactly the same as what you would find in the offerings from PowerShares, Guggenheim, First Trust and others.

Source: Tortoise Index Solutions Website

The most interesting bullet that jumped out at me was "purest exposure to the water industry by incorporating a fundamental weighting aspect."

A fundamental approach in a low cost ETF? You had me at hello.

The Index & The Fund

As stated previously, the ETF follows the proprietary Tortoise Water Index. I am thankful for Tortoise to making it fairly easy to find the information that we are looking for and including it in their prospectuses.

Source: TBLU Prospectus

Like other ETFs, Tortoise starts by identifying the investment universe by looking at companies that are trading on either the NYSE, NASDAQ or the Tortonto Stock Exchange.

Then, the index restricts the available investments by only looking at companies whose market capitalization is at least $200 million or more at the time of inclusion.

In order to stay in the index, "...a company must maintain an average float adjusted equity market capitalization of at least $150 million USD for a minimum of 20 trading days prior to the rebalance of the Underlying Index."

What separates the fund from the competitors and why I believe it is the purest water fund is in how the investments are selected.

The index starts by breaking down the remaining investment universe into two buckets, companies that derive the majority of their revenues from water, and those that do not.

The companies that have direct water exposure make up 70% of the final portfolio while companies that have indirect water exposure make up the remaining 30%.

Finally, no company may make up more than 7.5% of the portfolio and those companies in the 30% bucket are further restricted to 4%.

As a whole, this fund puts the priority on water exposure, and not simply market capitalization.

Source: TBLU Prospectus

Once we apply the index methodology we have the following portfolio.





Source: TBLU Factsheet & Website

Performance

Since the fund was just launched, we have a very limited performance track record, even still, we do have about 5 months of data to look at.

As we can see, the fund has returned a modest 3.34%. But how has it done against the other funds?

As we can clearly see, the fund is quite a bit behind.

From the above we can see the two groups of water funds.

The first is the global water funds, including the Summit Water Infrastructure Fund (WTRX) returning 11.28%, followed by the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PIO) and Guggenheim S&P Global Water ETF (CGW).

The Tortoise Water ETF is in the bottom tier along with the First Trust Water ETF (FIW) and the PowerShares Water Resources ETF (PHO).

Our Take & Bottom Line

What can we take away from this?

Well for one, you should go back and read my article on the Summit Water Infrastructure ETF, "WTRX: The X is For Alpha."

Beyond that, I believe we will have a low correlation between this fund the other offerings, perhaps excluding WTRX. The reason why is the completely different methodologies. While the majority of the funds are focused on market cap weighting, TBLU is primarily weighting based on the percentage of revenue derived from water.

What does this mean?

It means in the short term this fund may underperform its peers, however for if you are looking for the purest water centric ETF, this is the fund for you.

Other factors to consider, this ETF has the LOWEST annual fee at a mere 40 basis points, or .40%. While this is a valid point to consider, I would urge you keep in mind that running an ETF is an expensive proposition, on the $2.5 million raised by the fund, the management is generating a mere $10,000 annually.

If this fund does not raise substantial capital in the future, expect the fees to go up or for the fund to be closed.

Where does the fund fit?

As an active investor, I would be looking at pairing this fund with the Summit Water Infrastructure ETF (WTRX). The only caveat is that both of these funds are on the smaller side so they may close or raise fees if assets do not grow.

Overall, I think this ETF is differentiated enough from existing offerings to have a chance to carve out its own niche.

More information on this ETF is available at the fund's website.

Due to the popularity of my water series, I WILL be doing regular updates on the funds and you will start seeing them soon. In the meantime, if you have not already read them, please take a look at the articles and let me know if you found them helpful or of interest, and most of all, if you have any questions that you would like me to entertain.

Investing in Water Series

"When the well's dry, we know the worth of water."

- Benjamin Franklin

