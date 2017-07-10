Frontier Reverse Stock Split: Good News Or Bad?

While it would take away some of Frontier's short term problems, it won't do anything to address its real issues.

Shares of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) undergo a 1-for-15 reverse stock split today. While it’s certain that this would dramatically reduce the number of shares outstanding, the investing community seems to be divided on its impact on Frontier’s shares. Some feel that the worst is yet to come for Frontier stock while others believe that the reverse stock split would prove to be a turnaround point for its plummeting share price. So, let’s take a closer look at how this development could play out for Frontier and its shareholders.



Upside theory

One of the recurring arguments related to Frontier’s long-awaited reverse stock split is that shares would rise above the $5-mark. Its last closing price was $1.06 per share, so after factoring in the reverse stock split, it’s per share value should technically equate to $15.9. The reason I mention the $5-mark is that there is a theory making rounds in investing forums, which states that several fund houses have by-laws in place that restrict them from purchasing shares that are trading below $5 apiece. So technically, and I’m just stating the theorists here, the demand for Frontier’s shares should increase once they’re hovering at $15.



I researched this topic and couldn’t find any large-scale fund houses, with unamendable by-laws, that would restrict the purchase of shares above $1 but below $5. But let’s say these restrictions are in place. The problem here is that Frontier’s subscriber base has been eroding consistently for the past few quarters, and its credit ratings were downgraded by both Moody’s and Fitch earlier this year. All this makes Frontier a tough sell for institutional investors. Fund managers won’t automatically start picking up sizable stakes in Frontier just because some rule-book permits them to. Therefore, I suspect that the $5-phenonemenon won’t have much of a noticeable impact on Frontier’s share prices, at least not until its business shows some signs of recovery.



Apart from that, one notable benefit of this development is that Frontier would achieve listing compliance and won’t be forcefully delisted from NASDAQ (Also Read- Frontier: Evaluating the Delisting Risk). Since NASDAQ requires a minimum $1 per share for all its listed firms, Frontier shares would have to depreciate by another 93% from the current levels to face the delisting threat again. This doesn’t seem like a realistic scenario that would play out over the next 8-12 months, so I believe Frontier is safe in this department.



Additionally, brokerage commissions would tend to go down. Fixed broker commissions would be applied on fewer number of shares, on the same transaction value, now that Frontier stock would rise to $15 per share. So, this should, in theory, attract more traders and eventually improve the overall liquidity in Frontier stock.



With that said, let’s take a look at some of the very real downsides of this event.

What doesn’t change

For starters, the reverse stock split doesn’t change anything at Frontier operationally. The event won’t have any impact on Frontier’s declining EBITDA, dismal credit ratings or eroding subscriber base. The management won’t have to compulsory deal with the dire consequences (such as delisting threat, low liquidity, lack of institutional activity etc.) of its plummeting stock prices now that the reverse stock split is taking effect. It’s akin to kicking the can down the road. The reverse stock split only buys Frontier management some time, to fix the issues that have caused its shares to plummet in the first place. Hence, expecting a turnaround in Frontier stock, without seeing any change in Frontier’s operational activities, won’t be a smart move in my opinion.



More to the point, often during discussions, both bearish and bullish commenters tend to give examples of how a particular set of companies performed after undergoing reverse stock splits. And sometimes they make a compelling case out of it. The problem with this approach is that commenters are usually basing their opinion on their experience relating to 5, 10 or even 20 companies that underwent reverse stock splits.



So, to widen our scope of study, I analyzed the stock performance of 239 companies that underwent reverse stock splits over the past 2 years. What I found was rather interesting. There were companies that gained as much as 500%-plus since their reverse stock split took effect, and then there were firms that lost more than 99% percent of their share values. But the broad conclusion that came to light was that companies were generally losing share values after their respective reverse stock splits took place.

I attached a scatter chart above for your reference. Key thing to note here is that about two-thirds of the companies under the scanner, lost their share value after undergoing their respective reverse stock splits. The break-up is evident in the pie-chart below.

This empirical evidence suggests that the odds are stacked against Frontier Communications. Based on just how a pool of companies have performed in the past, the data suggests that its highly probable that Frontier stock would continue to tumble after its reverse stock split takes effect. For Frontier to defy the odds, it would have to execute its turnaround plans, better than two-thirds of companies that we just evaluated.



Investors takeaway

Sure, the reverse stock split would take away some of Frontier’s short-term problems (NASDAQ compliance, maintain liquidity in stock etc.). However, it doesn’t change the fact that Frontier needs to address its operational issues that have been causing its subscribers to abandon ship. I see this reverse stock split as a negative development and based on the empirical evidence that we’ve gathered, I’m of the opinion that Frontier shares haven’t bottomed out yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.