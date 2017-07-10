Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (7/7/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, July 7.

The strong jobs report justifies the strength in the economy. "Employment growth means money to buy a car or to buy a house, hence why the housing stocks roared today [to] new highs. Do I really need to explain how hiring helps the banks and techs and the industrials? It also shows us which industries have the best growth. Right now it's health care, and that's a signal that these stocks, which have held up incredibly well, can keep rising," said Cramer. With that, he discussed his game plan for the coming week.

Monday

San Francisco Fed President John Williams will give a speech on Monday about the interest rate hikes. "It's incredibly important because lately, this market's been led in part by the financials, and an important Fed head arguing for four hikes would be music to their ears, especially given that we are going to get a lot of bank earnings at the end of the week," said Cramer.

Tuesday

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) will report earnings, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day, Fed Chair Janet Yellen's two day testimony.

PepsiCo is one of Cramer's favorite food stocks. They are expected to report good numbers and Cramer suggested buying after the earnings on stock weakness.

Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday where it will offer massive deals. "I bet the numbers show a 20% increase over last year's Prime Day, which I expect to cause a boatload of retail analysts to come out of the woodwork and downgrade any retailer that is still standing that they haven't downgraded yet. Only then might the market find a bottom for some of the hardest hit brick-and-mortar names," said Cramer.

Fed chair Janet Yellen will begin a two-day testimony on Capitol Hill about the state of the U.S. economy. "I'm hoping she'll stay on message: more rate hikes needed in a gradual attempt to get us back to normal. I agree completely. Alas, Yellen has too much self-control to ever really snap at any of the bozo politicians who ask her inane questions, but maybe she'll surprise us," added Cramer.

Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) will hold its analyst meeting on Wednesday. Cramer hopes to see the new CEO Jeff Harmening outline a new strategy to put the company on the growth path.

Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reports on Thursday. The stock has hit an all-time high and Cramer hopes the earnings report justifies the rally in the stock. "You know I think the airlines are still undervalued. However, I do wish that Delta's stock would take a break from its take-off ahead of the quarter," he added.

Friday

The big banks report earnings on Friday - Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Cramer thinks CEO Michael Corbat is leading Citigroup well. "I think its stock dramatically undervalues the overall enterprise. "It's a sterling example of what I think is cheap even when the broader market may spook people," he said.

JPMorgan is heading towards a strong earnings report. It trades at just 14 times earnings despite the growth it offers along with a strong balance sheet. Cramer suggested buying the stock on weakness after earnings.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, might show muted growth due to the recent scandals.

"It pays to be prepared for the downside, but understand that a solid employment number indicates that earnings could be better than expected, which means this market may have more room to run," concluded Cramer.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Cramer has reiterated that investors should be smart and buy the dips, but he still sees people liking stocks on their way up but hating them on the way down. Consider Oracle which fell from $52 to $46. If one loves a stock at $52, shouldn't they also like it at $46? Cramer understands that buying the dips can be harder than it seems.

"I'd recommend buying Oracle here, as it is a classic 'buy the dip' situation. But here's the issue with buying forlorn stocks: you don't know when they're going to become less forlorn. You have to buy Oracle here and then maybe pick up some more at lower levels if it gets hit. You have to be willing to do that. I would back up the truck at $46, where it was before it reported," he said.

Oracle's quarter showed that it's a better company than many think. It had its best quarter in the last two years and hence the stock rallied to $52. After the stock fell to $46, it rallied to $49 in quick time but is still far from the highs of $52.

Companies that report better than expected results and then fall are the ones investors should buy and not sell. "I'm simply saying that if you refine the 'buy the dips' policy into something more rigorous, namely buying the stocks of companies that have gone down in spite of terrific quarters, you'll be in a much better position when the market turns, just like it did today, or the sellers, of course, come to their senses," said Cramer.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO)

The world might be moving towards digital and crypto currencies but cash is still king based on the strength shown by Brink's stock. The stock was up 18% in 2015, 43% in 2016 and 62% in 2017. It does everything from transporting valuable items in armored vehicles to managing ATMs, and could be helped by one unexpected but growing trend: marijuana legalization.

"Brink's isn't really involved in the pot industry per se, but because none of these new dispensaries can open bank accounts thanks to federal law, they're all hiring tons of armored cars to protect their money. Like it or not, marijuana is a cash business," said Cramer.

The company has various other growth measures like cost control, investments in technologies like CompuSafe and migrating its operations to the cloud. "Even if Brink's isn't trying to capture the marijuana market share directly, there are only so many armored trucks in this country, and when demand for them surges from one particular industry, you better believe that's going to help with pricing across the board. This is a pot play," said Cramer.

The stock trades at 22 times earnings and Cramer thinks it's a buy.

CEO interview - Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

The stock of data center REIT Equinix is up 20% in 2017. Cramer interviewed president and CEO Steve Smith to hear what lies ahead for the company.

"Equinix runs 180 data centers across 44 of the world's largest markets. Burger King is just one of the REIT's 10,000 customers," said Smith. "Burger King, as you know, has stores and outlets all over the world. So they have customers, their people and their business deployed all over the world. All that information is distributed. It requires local capability on servers, storage arrays and networking gear everywhere that Burger King has outlets," he told Cramer.

More companies are moving to the cloud to manage their business efficiently. Smith also added that Internet of Things needs to be connected to a network and eventually all the data lands at data centers like Equinix. "They, like any other company, [are] moving more and more of their infrastructure to take advantage of this pay-as-you-go, pay-as-a-service cloud computing capability, whether it's software, hardware or platform, and they do a lot of that with Equinix," added Smith.

Talking about competition from telecom players, Smith said that Equinix has been buying data centers from them as they are interested in rolling out 5G and not in maintaining data centers.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B): It's a terrific asset. Buy it.

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH): It's the best company in the industry and Cramer's trust owns it as well.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA): "It's the best house in a bad neighborhood." Cramer wants to stay away from the group.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO): CEO Chuck Robbins is committed to the dividend and it's a good stock. Cramer hopes the company talks about growth.

