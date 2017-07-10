Trading Around Investments For Tax And Risk Management

While the buy-and-hold philosophy is sound and has many advocates, there are those who advocate a more active approach.

Thesis

The goal of investing is to gradually accumulate wealth by buying assets that should appreciate in value over the long term while the goal of trading is to profit from short-term fluctuations in price. These two activities are often portrayed as opposing forces, but they are not incompatible. You can employ trading strategies to augment your long-term investing to reduce taxes, manage risk, and enhance your returns.

Overview

I recently wrote an article reiterating a bullish position on a stock that had performed well since I first advocated it. In the article, I mentioned that I had trimmed my position in the stock on the recent run-up, but I remained long, and I still felt that the stock was undervalued and was a good long-term bet.

One of the comments on the article was decidedly negative about the idea of trimming my position after a big gain. The commenter wrote:

Why ever would you do that? Either you are bullish or you are a seller. Not both.

He concluded with the question "so what is wrong with you?". While that question would take far more than one article to answer, I figured that I could at least address the topic of why one might trim their position as a stock goes up in price. I was surprised to learn that the concept of trading around an investment was not more widely accepted. Here is my take on it.

A Well-Known Advocate

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's Mad Money, is probably the loudest advocate for combining trading strategies with long-term investing. He calls it "trading around a core position", and he regularly publishes articles on the subject on the CNBC website. He advocates a systematic approach, beginning with identifying a long-term investment, then gradually accumulating a position, and finally adding or selling shares as the stock moves 5% in either direction.

While this is a reasonable approach to take, I find that a systematic approach to trading around an investment encourages me to trade too often. I dislike rules-based investing in general, so I tend to take a more flexible approach, but with specific goals in mind.

Tax Loss Harvesting

If you are investing in a taxable brokerage account, taxes should never be too far from your mind. Taxes can have a big impact on your overall returns, so they should inform the types of investments that you make and the timing of when to buy and sell securities.

If you sell an investment that has gone down in value since you purchased it, you can use those capital losses to offset capital gains and regular income. From the IRS publication, Capital Gains And Losses - 10 Helpful Facts to Know:

If your capital losses are more than your capital gains, you can deduct the difference as a loss on your tax return. This loss is limited to $3,000 per year, or $1,500 if you are married and file a separate return.

You can't claim a capital loss, however, simply by selling shares in a stock that has gone down in price and buying it right back. The IRS has a regulation designed to prevent this called the wash sale rule:

You cannot deduct losses from sales or trades of stock or securities in a wash sale unless the loss was incurred in the ordinary course of your business as a dealer in stock or securities. A wash sale occurs when you sell or trade stock or securities at a loss and within 30 days before or after the sale you: 1. Buy substantially identical stock or securities, 2. acquire substantially identical stock or securities in a fully taxable trade, 3. acquire a contract or option to buy substantially identical stock or securities, or 4. acquire substantially identical stock for your individual retirement account (IRA) or Roth IRA.

What the wash sale rule means in practical terms is that if you wish to stay invested in a security and wish to harvest a tax loss, you must buy the replacement at least 31 days prior to your sale of the original security.

Let's use Kroger (NYSE:KR) as an example. Suppose you made an investment in Kroger at the start of the year, buying 200 shares at around $34 per share at the cost of roughly $6,800. After a terrible month of June, in which Kroger lowered earnings forecasts and was waylaid by Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) offer for Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Kroger is now trading at around $23, with the value of your investment down to $4,600. Assuming that you still believe in the long-term potential of the stock and you have the funds available to make a trade with a month-long duration, you might choose to purchase an additional 200 shares at the current price. Then, 31 days from now, you can sell the original 200 shares (hopefully at a slightly higher price than today, but you can't be sure) and reduce your capital gains or taxable income for the year by a little over $2,000.

This type of trade is designed to last only for a month, but is entirely compatible with the idea of long-term investing. You remain invested in a company that you believe holds value in the long run, you increase your exposure temporarily after prices have steeply declined, and you reduce your tax burden along the way.

Managing Single Stock Risk

Whether you are investing in a taxable brokerage account or a tax-advantaged retirement account, single stock risk is an important consideration. There is no right or wrong level of exposure to a particular stock. Some investors have a great deal of conviction about a stock and are willing to accept the risk that comes along with it while others prefer to maintain greater diversification. Regardless of what your target allocation is for a specific stock, short-term fluctuations in price can throw you off target.

Let's use Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) as an example, as it has experienced a great deal of volatility recently. Let's say that you have examined the stock, have seen the turnaround in progress in the shipping industry, and have decided that it makes a good long-term investment. You have decided that you want it to represent 5% of your portfolio. You buy some shares at $7 at the start of May. By mid-May, it has dropped to $6, while the rest of your portfolio has remained flat. In order to maintain your target allocation to Seaspan, you buy some additional shares. By the end of May, the stock has dropped to $5, so you add even more shares. Satisfied with your allocation, you turn your attention to other investments.

One month later, shares in Seaspan have gone from $5 back up to $7, a 40% increase, while the rest of your portfolio has only increased marginally by 2%. It now represents a greater part of your portfolio than you are comfortable with, so you decide to sell a quarter of your shares to bring it closer to your target allocation. This doesn't mean that you have lost faith in the long-term value of the investment, only that you want to manage your single stock risk.

If the stock continues to go up in price, you can trim your allocation further. If it stabilizes, you can leave it alone. If it drops again, you can buy additional shares at a lower price. The beauty of this sort of active rebalancing is that it leads you to buy low and sell high. It is important to keep transaction costs in mind as you make these trades, but in the long run, these types of trades around a long-term investment can add to your results and manage your risk at the same time. That's a win-win in my book.

Other Considerations

If you are trading around your investments in a taxable brokerage account, there are two other aspects of the tax code to keep in mind:

Qualified dividends - Ordinary dividends of a common stock that have been held for at least 60 days (or a preferred stock that has been held for at least 90 days) are taxed at a lower rate than they would be otherwise. If you are looking at trimming your position, pay attention to those holding periods if a dividend has recently been paid.

Long-term vs. short-term capital gains - If shares of a stock are held for longer than a year, they are treated much more favorably by the IRS than short-term capital gains (which are taxed at the same rate as regular income). If you are trimming a position that will result in capital gains and your holding period is approaching that one year mark, it can often be wise to sit tight and wait for the one year anniversary to pass.

Whether you are using a taxable brokerage account or a tax-advantaged retirement account, it is important to reevaluate your long-term investments periodically to ensure that your investment thesis is still intact. Before you double down on an investment in order to harvest tax losses 31 days later, for instance, make sure you still want to hold this investment long-term. If your rationale for investment is no longer valid, it is probably simpler to just sell it and find a better investment elsewhere. Additionally, after a stock has gone down in price, you may decide that the risk-reward tradeoff that it offers is even more attractive, and you'd prefer to raise your allocation to the stock in question. Just because you initially decided to have a 5% allocation to a certain stock, that doesn't mean that 5% will be the optimal allocation forever.

Conclusion

For some investors, trading is a dirty word, but it doesn't have to be. Whether you are employing a rules-based approach like Jim Cramer suggests, are harvesting tax losses in a taxable account, or are simply managing single stock risk, trading around an investment is a useful tool to have in your toolbox. As long as you keep transaction costs in mind and your focus is on long-term fundamental investing, trading around an investment can enhance your overall returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, SSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.