MagneGas Could Revolutionize The Welding Industry

This article will focus on the possibility for MagneGas and MagneGas 2 to revolutionize the welding industry. First, MagneGas Corporation and its products will be briefly described. Second, the welding industry and its need for innovation will be set out. Third, MagneGas and MagneGas 2 will be explored. Finally, the financial position of MagneGas Corporation and recent positive developments will be described.

The Welding Industry

The welding industry is based on technologies which facilitate the joining of different materials through the application of pressure and/or heat. In acetylene welding, which is used in many industrial applications, acetylene fuel is combined with oxygen in order to produce heat. Welding is used in many different large industries such as automative and aerospace manufacturing. It is projected that the market for welding materials will be approximately $16 billion by the year 2021.

Source: MagneGas

The demand for welding is set to expand in the near future. A report titled 'The Welding Industry and Its Future' stated that,

With increased emphasis on welding as a basic manufacturing technology the growth rate in the future will approximate 8% per year and welding equipment shipments are expected to more than double in the next five years.

Innovation Required in Welding Industry

The welding industry requires innovation in the form of more cost-effective and productive technologies. Productivity refers to the amount of welding that is able to be done in a standard period of time such as a workday. The American Welding Society envisions a future in which welding productivity is increased and energy usage and costs are both decreased. Welding productivity must be increased in order to offset the costs associated with wage increases for welders. Similarly, productivity must be increased and in order to respond to likely increases in the costs of materials. Finally, there is a need to reduce the cost of fuel used in welding.

MagneGas Corporation

MagneGas Corporation is a technology company based in Tampa, Florida. The company has invented numerous proprietary technologies for use in the welding industry which will be described below. This article focuses specifically on the potential for MagneGas and MagneGas 2 to revolutionize the welding industry. It must be recognized, however, that MagneGas Corporation is developing an array of products which each have the potential to create significant profit for the company. These products include a portable torch cutting system, co-combustion technologies to efficiently burn waste, and liquid waste sterilization technology.



MagneGas & MagneGas 2



MagneGas is a proprietary type of fuel developed by MagneGas Corporation that is intended to replace acetylene for use in acetylene welding. MagneGas 2 is an improved version of MagneGas which cuts faster and consumes less oxygen.

Source: MagneGas Corporation

Cost-Effectiveness

A major advantage of MagneGas and MagneGas 2 is that these fuels are more cost effective than acetylene. This is a major selling point for these proprietary types of fuel. Further, the fact that MagneGas and MagneGas 2 use less oxygen than acetylene is a factor which should increase demand for these fuels.

Safety

There are several dangers associated with acetylene welding. These dangers include flashback from the bright welding process and harmful fumes.

Source: Weld Reality

Fortunately, MagneGas and MagneGas 2 are safer than acetylene because of lower flashback and less toxicity. The increased safety provided by MagneGas and MagneGas 2 should prove attractive to companies wishing to decrease costs associated with workplace injuries.



Effectiveness

As mentioned earlier in this article, the welding industry requires increased productivity. MagneGas and MagneGas 2 work faster than acetylene, resulting in increased productivity. These proprietary fuels also increase,

the performance of equipment and the productivity of employees by concentrating the heat at the precise point of the cut, this creates a higher quality cut.

A 2016 article in Gasworld magazine summarized the benefits of MagneGas 2 as follows.

MagneGas2 has a higher flame temperature than acetylene and has been independently certified at 10,500ºF; it can cut faster and cleaner, with little to no slag and uses less oxygen than its competitors. More specifically, it can cut a two-inch steel plate at a rate of 18 inches per minute, a full 38% faster than acetylene and 44% faster than propane. Additionally, it emits significantly less carbon dioxide (CO2) than competing gases.

Sustainability



MagneGas Corporation's proprietary fuels are seen as environmentally friendly because they are "made from liquid waste such as sewage, sludge, manure and certain industrial and oil based liquid wastes".

Source: InvestorsHub

This is a highly attractive opportunity for companies that use large amounts of welding fuel and wish to present themselves to investors and governments as environmentally-friendly corporations. Furthermore, there are indications that MagneGas and MagneGas 2 will become more popular as governments around the world increase restrictions on emissions.

Financial Position of MagneGas Corporation

Investors considering MagneGas should carefully assess the company's financial position. On March 31st, 2017 a $2,504,945 operating loss was recorded. This was slightly lower than the $2,568,251 operating loss recorded for the same period a year prior.



The company has reported steadily increasing revenues. For example, on April 3rd, 2017 the company announced a 50% increase in revenue for the fourth Quarter of 2016 compared to the same period the year before. On May 15th, 2017 the company reported a 31% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period the year before.

On May 19th, 2017, MagneGas Corporation underwent a 1-for-10 reverse stock split in order to meet the minimum listing requirement for the NASDAQ Global Market. This was successful and the company regained compliance with the listing requirements.

Positive Indications for Near-Term Growth



There have recently been numerous indications that MagneGas Corporation is gearing up to sell large amounts of its proprietary fuels. MagneGas Corporation has also been steadily creating new relationships with companies and institutions that require large amounts of fuel. This section of the article will outline some recent positive developments. Investors wishing to learn more about recent developments should check the company's press releases.

On January 24th, 2017 it was announced that MagneGas Corporation had expanded into the Indian market and had begun selling MagneGas 2 to an unnamed Fortune 100 top U.S. automaker. A week later, MagneGas Corporation announced that it was expanding sales of its proprietary fuels in Florida markets. This expansion was successful and the company announced that "revenues for its newest Florida location for industrial gas and welding supply have grown 265%" from December 2016 to April 2017.

More positive news arrived on February 14th and April 10th as MagneGas Corporation announced that it was chosen to supply fuel for the Long Island Railroad Brooklyn accident repairs and the and the construction of the Orlando City Soccer Stadium. In April 2017, the MagneGas Corporation announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary called MagneGas Welding Supply in order to facilitate the sale of MagneGas and MagneGas 2.



In sum, recent indications demonstrate that MagneGas Corporation may be close to beginning large-scale sales of its proprietary fuels.

Conclusion

This article has demonstrated that MagneGas Corporation's proprietary fuels have the potential to revolutionize the welding industry. Investors wishing to capitalize on the potential transformation of the welding industry should consider MagneGas Corporation.

It must be recognized that welding is not the only potential sector for MagneGas and MagneGas 2 to be used in. Investors should also consider the co-combustion technology being developed by MagneGas Corporation as well as the company's sterilization technology. MagneGas is a promising technological company which has promising proprietary technologies. The company is poised for significant growth if it can continue to increase its revenues.

