Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Model 3 Out In The Wild

Stocks

Shipping M&A: Cosco Shipping Holdings (OTCPK:CICOF) acquired a majority stake in Orient Overseas (OTCPK:OROVY) for $6.3B to continue the wave of consolidation in the shipping industry. A filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange indicates that Cosco paid HKD$10.07 per share to mark a 38% premium over Orient's closing price on Friday. Japanese shipping stocks made gains today in Tokyo, led by a 5% jump for Mitsui O.S.K. (OTCPK:MSLOY, OTC:MSLOF).

Susquehanna's Pablo Zuanic set the odds at more than 75% that Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) makes a hostile bid for Unilever (UN, UL). The analyst says it's "telling" that Kraft hasn't pulled any M&A triggers since being rebuffed by Unilever and notes the company is still a good fit. Influential Kraft investor Warren Buffett is expected to come around on Kraft paying out as much as $200B in the consumer packaged goods mega-merger scenario. Shares of Unilever are up 1.66% in premarket action.

At the movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming took in $140M at the international box office and $117M in the U.S. to mark the second best opening weekend in the history of the Spider-Man franchise. The solid showing for the Sony (NYSE:SNE) feature is the third best opening of the year after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Wonder Woman. Universal's Despicable Me 3 hauled in $34M in the U.S. for the weekend and Sony/Tristar film Baby Driver took in $12.75M. The U.S. box office is down 0.2% YTD at a gross of $6.043B through July 9.

Apple's market share for renting and selling movies is down to between 20% and 35% after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) held 50% about five years ago. Market share gains were recorded by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) through its Prime service over the same time period. Across the industry, video on demand movie rental revenue in the U.S. fell 4% to $1.8B in 2016, while digital movie purchase sales slowed to a 21% growth rate.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) announced that CEO Neal Patterson passed away on July 9 due to unexpected complications that arose after a recent recurrence of a previously disclosed cancer. Cerner co-founder and vice chairman of the Board Cliff Illig has been named chairman and interim CEO.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) announced the appointment of Tim Cranko as its new CEO. Cranko was hired from Galam Ltd., where he served as a food division manager. The board ended Iram Graiver's term in office as president of the company last week.

Movie studios are expected to give serious consideration to premium video on demand as profit margins continue to shrink. Though Disney (NYSE:DIS) pulled in $1.8B in studio EBITDA last year, the rest of the industry only accounted for about $1B, including painful losses at Sony and Paramount (VIA, VIAB). If studios pull the PVOD switch, consumers will have the option of paying $30 to $50 for early access to certain movies. Morgan Stanley estimates Hollywood studios could bring in $2B in additional annual revenue, assuming a price point of $35 per premium rental. The firm sees a negative impact on exhibitors such Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) due to an expected loss of traffic. A possible wildcard in the PVOD mix is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

A firm part-owned by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) has been hired to help install electricity turbines in Crimea, a region subject to EU sanctions, sources told Reuters. While Siemens has denied the allegations, it said that if one of its customers had re-routed any turbines to Crimea, the company "will not provide any deliveries or services for installation, commissioning support, or warranty."

Department store operator Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) will close 43 additional stores as it works to cut costs and better match changing consumer behavior with its brick-and-mortar strategy. "This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores because many of them are simply too big for our current needs," Sears CEO Eddie Lampert said in a blog post.

Barron's mentions: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) are called out as "new Internet winners." More gains for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are predicted, while Apache (NYSE:APA) is tapped for a major comeback. A Citi analyst pitches the case for a 35% run for crude oil (USO,OIL) to $60 by the end of the year.