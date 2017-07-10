Merging QVC And HSN Still Doesn't Solve Either's Amazon Problem

The underlying problem for both is a matter of relevancy and reach, but merging won't help on either front.

Congratulations to HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) shareholders. Rival television shopping channel QVC - or its parent Liberty Interactive QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) anyway - made a pretty sweet buyout offer on Thursday, sending HSNI shares up a healthy 27%. The acquisition offer came at the right time. That is, in the shadow of a two-and-a-half year rout that looked like it was on the verge of an even steeper setback.

Now, take the money and run. In the same sense that two wrongs don't make a right, two companies with the same incurable illness aren't going to collectively become healthy. There's a little company called Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) that's making both companies increasingly irrelevant, chipping away at revenues and profits as a result. The merger solves nothing.

Too Little, Too Late

On the off-chance you're reading this and aren't aware, this past trading week HSN, short for Home Shopping Network, received a buyout bid from bigger rival Liberty Interactive, which owns and operates TV shopping channel QVC along with e-commerce venue zulily. All told, QVC is offering 1.65 shares of QVCA for every one share of HSN, implying a value of $40.36 per share, or $2.6 billion for the whole company.

The thinking behind the team-up is obvious enough. As Liberty CEO Greg Maffei said in a conference call following the announcement, "The increased scale of this combination will allow us to more effectively compete, we think, in a changing and evolving retail and digital environment."

He's right about the fact that the retail environment is changing. He's likely wrong, however, to assume a lack of scale is the root problem for either company.

And both companies are facing headwinds. They have been for a while. HSN's revenue and per-share profits have been deteriorating since 2015, as the growth of Amazon and alternatives to shopping via TV have finally become more competition than the company can fend off. Liberty Interactive managed to hang on until 2016; the acquisition of zulily temporarily breathed some new, much-needed life into its results.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

Both organizations have managed to convince analysts that the near future will look better than the recent past, though it's worth noting neither Liberty Interactive nor HSN sport a spotless track record when it comes to beating or even meeting expectations.

Beyond Repair

Be that as it may, perhaps the most alarming part of the merger story is that neither company is under any illusion about what's ailing them. It's that both are relatively powerless to do anything about it.

Aside from the ease and instantaneousness of Amazon, materialism - stuff - just isn't the priority it used to be. Experiences are the priority now, and to the extent ownership rather than a memory is desired, digital goods like music or movies are being chosen over clothing and collectibles.

Both television-shopping channels are keenly aware of this reality, and each in its own way has responded... perhaps in more ways than the casual investor has noticed. Case in point? Liberty has applied its strength to where it's weakest, posting short sales videos available on mobile phones as well as sites like Facebook to promote its goods.

The response has been respectable, even if not game-changing. HSN is thinking creatively too, tapping into the power of celebrities last year to market its wares. There's only so much of that kind of thinking that does either company any good though, for multiple reasons.

First and foremost, each companies' growth market is millennials, and they just don't sit idly by and watch TV waiting for something worth buying to appear. Britt Beemer, chairman and CEO of America's Research Group, commented, "How do you cut through the clutter now, when so many new websites are popping up every day that appeal to those consumers that are in their 20s? They don't have time to sit and watch TV that long."

While older shoppers who are familiar with both brands still play a role in the company's revenue mix and are comfortable with the purchase process (and are more apt to steer clear of online shopping), that crowd is shrinking in size and spending interest. Younger shoppers who are entering their higher-earning and higher-consumption years are choosing pure-bred alternatives like Amazon... where there's a universe of selection to choose from.

And as much effort as Liberty has made to remain relevant by injecting its ads into Facebook feeds, most consumers - and millennials in particular - skip them when possible, and ignore them when skipping a video ad isn't possible. Deloitte's recent “Digital Democracy Survey” indicated that 80% of millennials will skip online video commercials, and that more than 70% of millennials and the Gen Z crowd think mobile ads are “irrelevant.”

For some advertisers, casting a wide net is worth it, as enough of the crowd that sees the whole ad responds with a purchase. That's largely a merchandise-specific matter though, and the kinds of goods HSN and QVC like to sell don't exactly lend themselves to that kind of shtick.

Bottom Line

To be fair, Liberty Interactive can do something productive with HSN that HSN couldn't do on its own, and vice versa. The consensus is that the two will form some sort of loyalty program that encourages each other's customers to spend their money only at one of the three primary brands... zulily being the third. It's a smart plan.

It's just not enough though. Both companies were built from the ground up to cater to shoppers before internet shopping was even a thing. HSN and QVC can tweak their platforms all they want, jointly and separately, but they're still both TV-shopping businesses that are trying to do other things as television itself becomes increasingly irrelevant.

Indeed, while loyalty programs once worked well, consumers are far too savvy and far too empowered with choice for that to matter. Shoppers WILL find the best price, or the best choice, if not both, and QVC's as well as HSN's curated sets of SKUs just don't offer the merchandise variety next-generation consumers have come to expect.

To that end, it was Faith Hope Consolo, chairman of the Retail Group for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who may have asked the most important not-so-rhetorical question last year, querying of both companies' futures, "I'm not saying HSN is down for the count, but it's all about being relevant right now. You have to be able to change with how consumers shop. It's all about the experience right now, which I don't think most people are getting from TV."

Indeed, they're not getting it from TV, or much of anything else the companies are doing to survive. Neither organization brings a particularly unique skill or bent to the table, and neither needs more scale. What they need is a way to make Amazon less relevant by leveraging a mostly made-for-TV organization. That's just not going to happen.

