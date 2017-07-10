Apache Corporation May Have To Do More

Last week, Apache (NYSE:APA) announced the sale of its three Canadian assets for a total of $713 million (CA$ 927 million), marking its exit from the country. This would put the company in a better position to withstand weak oil prices. But if the tough business environment persists, then the company may also be forced to slash its capital expenditure plans.

Apache sold its subsidiary Apache Canada, which owns properties in Alberta and British Columbia, to Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF). In addition to this, the company has also sold its Provost assets in Alberta to an undisclosed buyer and Midale and House Mountain assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta to Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF). All of these were gas-rich assets which produced 300 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day in 2Q17. Apache has already closed the sale to Cardinal Energy while the remaining transactions will also conclude by the end of August.

Apache has said that the decision is in-line with its strategy of streamlining its portfolio and increasing its focus on its core assets located in the US, particularly the Permian Basin, as well as international assets in the UK North Sea and Egypt. Apache's Canadian business was also a high-cost operation. In fact, in 1Q17, when Apache swung to a quarterly profit on the back of improvement in oil prices to more than $50 a barrel, its Canadian business was the only major segment that saw an operating loss of $13 million. By contrast, the US, Egypt, and UK North Sea segments reported operating profits of $60 million, $301 million and $38 million respectively. Not surprisingly, Apache has said that its exit from Canada will have a positive impact on the company's revenues per boe, cash margins per boe, and earnings per share.

On top of this, the sale comes at a good time for Apache. The divestiture will put the company in a good position to improve its financial health, just when the oil price environment seems to be getting worse. The price of US benchmark WTI crude has tumbled to less than $45 a barrel from more than $50 a barrel in late-May, driven in large part by mounting oversupply concerns. As per latest report from the US EIA, the US production, for the week ended June 30, climbed by almost 1% to 9.34 million barrels per day while data from Baker Hughes showed that the US oil drillers added 7 new rigs last week, taking the total rig count to 763 units. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg News survey showed that OPEC's production likely increased by 260,000 barrels per day in June from the prior month to this year's highest level of 32.55 million barrels a day. Amid the release of the bearish news, some analysts have warned that the weak oil price environment could persist.

That could have put Apache in a difficult spot since its balance sheet wasn't pristine. At the end of 1Q17, Apache carried $8.33 billion and $1.52 billion of cash reserves. This translated into a net debt of $17.9 per share and a net debt ratio of 51.6%, which is one of the highest among large cap independent oil producers. For instance, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) carries a net debt of $9.42 per share and has a net debt ratio of 28.1%. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has net debt of a little less than $11 per share and a debt ratio of 28.3%. Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has net debt of just $5.61 per share and a debt ratio of 27.5%. But the latest asset sale should lift Apache's cash reserves and allow it to improve its credit metrics, that too in a tough oil price environment.

That being said, Apache hasn't made any changes to its spending plans following the dip in energy prices. In a recent presentation, the company has reaffirmed that it will spend $3.1 billion as capital expenditure in 2017. This shows an increase of 59% from $1.95 billion last year. With significantly higher CapEx, the company will likely face a large cash flow deficit.

Apache originally decided to increase CapEx in early-2016 in order to ramp up exploration and production work in the Permian Basin and get back to growing production. The company was prepared to outspend cash flows and back then, when it seemed like oil was hovering in the $50s and it seemed like the commodity might cruise to $60s by the end of the year, the decision looked like a sensible one. The company even ended the last quarter with negative free cash flows of $9 million as it generated $455 million as cash flow from operations but spent $464 million as capital expenditure.

Amid rising oil prices, Wall Street would have likely rewarded production growth, even if it came at the cost of temporarily outspending cash flows. But since then, the sentiment in the oil market has changed. If the current sub-$50 a barrel oil price environment persists and Apache continues to report negative free cash flows, like it did in 1Q17, then the market may punish the company. Its stock could end up underperforming against its peers due to weak cash flows. It could report an increase in production, but that could get ignored in a weak oil price environment. In this scenario, Apache could be forced to readjust its growth plans.

I believe Apache made the right decision to unload a non-core, high-cost asset at the right time. That should strengthen the company's financial health. But unless oil prices start to climb again, the company may have to slash its capital expenditure budget to bring its spending in line with its cash flows.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.