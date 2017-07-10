Is Starbucks Growing Too Quickly?

The company is making many of the same moves now that it did prior to the 2007 bust.

I've been researching Mexico's Starbucks operator, Alsea (OTCPK:ALSSF) recently. The results of that research will be a different article for another day. However, in the course of learning more about Starbucks (SBUX), I decided to read long-time CEO Howard Schultz' book Onward, describing the company's great fall and eventual recovery during the 2007-09 period.

Given the current parallels between the Starbucks of 2017 and Starbucks of 2007, it makes me wonder if Starbucks' stock is heading for another big decline the next time the US faces a recession.

SBUX stock has become a popular dividend growth investment "DGI" and is widely viewed as a buy-and-hold forever stock that will become a Dividend Aristocrat in due time. That may well be the case; I'm not denying the power of Starbucks' brand, or its enduring appeal to customers on a global basis. However, I'd argue there is significantly more risk to SBUX stock than many other similar companies, and that you probably don't want to pay almost 30x trailing earnings for the company near the tail end of a long economic growth cycle.

It may seem hard to believe now, but in 2008, Starbucks faced an existential crisis. Schultz uses the word survival half a dozen times in his book and gives the impression that the company could have spiraled out of control had same-store sales gotten much worse. Despite having minimal leverage (just half a billion dollars of long-term debt in 2008) SBUX stock collapsed 75% peak-to-trough during the financial crisis, and erased all its gains since 2001. To put it another way, Starbucks' stock lost every penny of gains that it had made over the course of an entire economic cycle. That's pretty dreadful, however you look at it.

You can point to the weak economy. That surely played a large role in Starbucks' troubles. However, looking at competitors shows that Starbucks was uniquely vulnerable. McDonald's (MCD) stock barely moved during the financial crisis, and didn't come close to giving back its post-2003 gains:

You might say that McDonald's is different since it is priced at the low-end of the market and thus, is less impacted by recessions. Well, how about Panera (PNRA)? Similar to Starbucks, it was a hyper-growth story and didn't price itself at a bargain level like McDonald's. Surely its stock got clobbered in 2008 like Starbucks, right?

Clearly, Panera took more of a hit, its stock fell by half peak-to-trough. However, so did the S&P 500, and there's a big difference between a 50% decline (like PNRA) and a 75% decline (such as at SBUX) during that crisis. It's also worth noting that Panera stock bottomed in January of 2008; unlike Starbucks, its operation results didn't full-on collapse once fall of 2008 hit.

Why Was Starbucks So Uniquely Impacted?

It's commonly believed that Starbucks fared poorly because of their high product price points. McDonald's, in particular, hammered Starbucks, suggesting in advertising that it was "dumb" to pay $4 for coffee. However, most high-end or luxury retail brands with minimal debt didn't face existential crises in 2008. It seems like quite a stretch to blame Starbucks' pricing strategy for the lion's share of its problems (and Schultz is quick to credit other factors for the problems in his book).

The first is that Starbucks' was under new management. Howard Schultz stepped down as CEO of the firm (for the first time) in 2001. He handed things off to long-time management consultant Orin Smith. That seemed to go okay for awhile. However, after Smith left and Jim Donald took over, things headed downhill quickly, at least according to Schultz.

His book narrates a company that had run adrift, focused on opening new stores and the all-important same-store sales comp number, at the expense of almost everything else. He describes how the company lost sight of its core coffee business, spending too much time of selling entertainment products and even way-off-message goods such as plush toys in an effort to keep the all-important same-store sales numbers on the rise.

In the short-term, these sorts of new products could boost sales and keep Starbucks looking healthy from the numbers angle. However, the core coffee operation was losing ground. This was most evident in its controversial breakfast sandwiches business. Schultz repeatedly urged then-CEO Donald to drop the sandwiches, as the strong smells from the cheese and meat overpowered the coffee aroma that gave Starbucks its core branding message. However, the consultant-mentality focus on numbers precluded such decisions that would preserve the brand in the long-run, but cost money in the near term.

More generally, Starbucks overexpanded. It was on a mission to please Wall Street analysts, and in doing so, it cut corners with new store launches. This became painfully apparent in 2008, as the company started closing (for the first time in its history) underperforming stores. Schultz writes:

One particular statistic, however, raised my ire: 70 percent of all stores slated for closure had been opened in the past three years, during the aggressive growth period when we opened 2,300 locations. It was staggering. We were closing almost 20 percent of our newest stores! We thought all we had to do was show up to be successful, I thought to myself. As I stared at the list of 600 [stores about to be closed] a lesson resonated: Success is not sustainable if it's defined by how big you become.

Is Starbucks Making The Same Mistake Today?

Howard Schultz recently stepped aside as CEO (for the second time) and handed over management to Kevin Johnson. By all accounts, Johnson was a successful long-time executive at Microsoft, and then CEO at Juniper Networks. However, it should be clear from his background that he comes from outside the coffee culture. With a brand that is so focused on coffee at its core, it's concerning to see the company making so many non-coffee based moves, and reminds us of the breakfast sandwich issue from the 2007 era.

Starbucks now is prioritizing lunch, making a sizable rollout on this front earlier this year. Lunch certainly could work for the firm, however, it risks diluting the brand's core essence. Starbucks hasn't needed lunch for thirty years, adding it now seems like the same sort of grasping for growth at any cost that led the company astray a decade ago.

Speaking of such, CEO Johnson has suggested that Starbucks will add a jaw-dropping 11,000 new stores over the next four years, taking the company's overall count to around 37,000. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with growth, however the last time Starbucks tried to expand so rapidly, it ended up closing 20% of the new stores and taking a massive write-off, as discussed above.

Of particular concern is Starbucks' aggressive growth plans for China. The average Chinese person only drinks three cups of coffee a year, as compared to nearly one a day in the United States. Many investors seem to think Starbucks will succeed because it is a prestigious aspirational brand of the sort that Chinese consumers are often drawn to. However, it's a big bet to open thousands of new stores (more than one per day in China at present) in hopes that a coffee culture will eventually emerge.

It's also unclear if there will be long-term demand for Starbucks' offerings at their high price points; Starbucks charges comparable prices for its drinks in China as it does in the US, despite median Chinese income being only about 20% of an average American's annual intake. Once the initial opening store buzz wears off, it's uncertain how much demand will remain. By that point, however, Starbucks may have hundreds or even thousands of unprofitable Chinese stores open, given its hyper-aggressive growth rate there now.

In researching for this article, I found some talk online that many Starbucks employees in China are not well-trained and don't understand or exhibit the company's culture. This problem emerged in American Starbucks stores prior to the financial crisis, as overexpansion made it hard for thin-stretched managers to keep up with all the new employee training. Employee turnover soared, and morale slumped. The company's culture became watered down.

Schultz famously closed all the US stores for part of a day, in order to reteach baristas how to make a proper espresso. You can't say history will repeat perfectly, but as Starbucks goes through management changes while aiming for massive store growth, particularly in a very foreign market, the odds of a similar mis-step seem high.

Starbucks: At Risk Heading Into The Next Recession

The US economy has continued to grow for eight years now. Just because this expansion is long in the tooth doesn't mean it has to end immediately. However, the odds are rising of another recession in the next couple of years, particularly as some indicators such as auto sales and credit expansion start to roll over.

While SBUX stock is unlikely to crater 75% again, like it did in 2008, I expect it will underperform the broader market in the next recession/bear market. While Schultz paints Starbucks' problems as mostly self-induced in the 2007-09 period (which would naturally cast him in a better light as the successful turnaround artist), it is worth asking how well expensive goods will sell, particularly with the likes of Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) ramping up competition from lower price points.

Starbucks also comes into the next recession with significantly more leverage. Long-term debt has risen from $500 million in 2008 to $4 billion today. Revenues have only doubled over the same period. There's nothing wrong with leverage, and it has been used to fuel a dividend and stock buyback program which rewards shareholders. However, with more leverage generally comes higher beta and risk to the downside during corrections.

Starbucks sold for 30x earnings in 2007 when it was still viewed as a growth story. Earnings would ultimately drop by half during the financial crisis, and along with a large PE ratio contraction, would result in the stock falling as much as 75%.

I'm not predicting anything as bad this time around for the company. However, at 29x earnings today, you need a lot to go right to make reasonable returns going forward. And the company's growth strategy appears to be making several of the same plays that it did in 2007, when things subsequently went very badly. None of this is to say that Starbucks is a bad company, far from it, but I'd require a much lower price to feel that there was any margin of safety in buying the stock. It's unlikely that the company will be able to open 11,000 stores in four years without opening a bunch of duds, and the stock will find it difficult to sustain anything close to a 29x PE ratio once the growth trajectory is newly questioned.

