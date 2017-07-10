Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of July 10-14

The month of June was a very quiet month for Canadian Dividend All-Stars and this is the first weekly dividend increase update since the end of May. The good news is that the earnings cycle is beginning once again as 4 Canadian Dividend All-Stars are scheduled to report earnings. Of those, only one is expected to raise dividends. First, let’s take a look at our previous estimates from the end of May.

LAST FEW WEEKS - RESULTS

During the last update, it was expected that both National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) [TSE: NA] and Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF) [TSE: LB] would raise earnings. As expected, both banks came through with a dividend raise.

On May 30, Laurentian Bank announced an expected C$0.01/share raise for a new quarterly rate of C$0.62/share. A day later, National Bank surprised to the upside with a C$0.02/share or 3.6% raise to a new quarterly dividend of C$0.58/share. This was unexpected as National’s payout ratio is currently the highest among all Canadian Banks. Likewise, their last three quarterly raises were all C$0.01/share, so the 2 cent raise was a welcomed surprise for dividend growth investors [DGI].

Unfortunately, the week also came with more disappointment for Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) [TSE: CWB] investors as it represented the seventh straight quarter in which they failed to raise dividends. As advised previously, this is not a surprise as their current payout ratio of 44% is significantly above their target payout ratio of 30%. Unless something changes over the next few months, their 25-year streak may come to an end.

EXPECTED INCREASES

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) (OTC:ANCTF) (TSE: ATC.B) – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 0.61%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, July 12

Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in the convenience store and road transportation retail fuel chain industry under the Circle K, Couch-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re-store banners. The company has raised dividends twice a year since 2013 and in both 2015 and 2016, they announced a dividend raise in both July and December.

What can investors expect: Alimentation’s low starting dividend yield of 0.61% will not meet the required yield of many DGIs. That being said, Alimentation has raised dividends at a very healthy clip over the past number of years with 1YR and 3YR dividend growth rates [DGR] in excess of 40% and a 5YR average of 24.5%. The company is well positioned to continue rewarding investors with high DGRs as their payout ratio is only 18% and the payout ratio as a percentage of free cash flow is only 10%. The company has also been performing very well; on an annualized basis, they have grown revenues by 12% and earnings by 26% over the past 5 years. Given their strong performance, I see no reason for dividend growth to slow. As mentioned previously, the trend over the past couple of years is to raise dividends in July and December. Over this time frame, each raise in July was C$0.01/share and both of their December raises were C$0.0125/share. As such, I expect the company to once again raise their quarterly dividend by C$0.01/share or 11.11%.

BACK TO GROWTH AND EARNINGS

After a few weeks of little to no dividend growth from Canadian Dividend All-stars, earnings are beginning to ramp up again this coming week. Should history repeat itself, Alimentation-Couche Tard should announce another double-digit dividend raise. Although they have a very low starting yield, should they continue their pace of high dividend growth, their yield will reach 2% in as little as four years. Low yield, high dividend growth companies are often overlooked, but DGIs should not discount their importance as part of their portfolio strategy.

