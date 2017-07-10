Making Sparkling Water Great Again

“We are proud to provoke a necessary conversation about the catastrophic damages caused by the plastic beverage industry giants.” Birnbaum, CEO of SodaStream, is capitalizing on a spectacularly successful rebranding of his business. After winning the 2017 Gold SABRE award for “Integrated Marketing”, Mr Birnbaum piles on: “We will not be bullied or silenced.” SodaStream’s “Shame or Glory” integrated campaign has received more than 50 million views with 8.5 billion impressions in over 30 countries and is a direct attack on the water bottlers. The video uses humor to advocate using fresh, local tap water to make sparkling water at home in lieu of buying polluting plastic bottles. This is quite a remarkable transformation. From selling machines producing unhealthy sugary drinks at a time an anti-carbonate mood started to take hold with consumers, SodaStream changed its business model to become a crusader for health and clean environment. It paid off. From declining sales two, three years ago, SoftStream is now enjoying mid-teen growth rates in all its major markets. SodaStream is leading what they label a revolution against bottled water and canned beverages, providing consumers with “better-for-you” and “better-for-the planet” alternative. Management even claims that SodaStream customers drink more water than non-owners. Such a quick and flexible response from management deserves investors’ attention. The business model is furthermore based on strong recurrent sales. Once a machine is installed, customers can keep bubbles flowing by swapping their empty cylinder for a full one. Very much like your BBQ propane tanks, one exchanges the SodaStream cylinders and pays for the gas only. SodaStream is creating a new industry altogether. Most people do not have a sparkling water machine on their kitchen counter. But is it unthinkable to add such a machine next to the toaster? Or on the bar counter in order to make spritzers or cocktails? The jury is still out on the company’s ability to create a totally new need in people’s houses, but the numbers suggest this is not impossible. The installed base is already over 11.5 million. The penetration rate in Germany, their biggest market, is 7%. France is behind with a penetration rate of 4.8% and the US is lagging at 1.5%. These numbers are all expected to grow, though. SodaStream Germany will continue to lead the way and is expected to reach a 20% penetration of households. SodaStream is ready for such growth. Already their products are available in 80,000 stores across 45 countries. Every success story is a combination of skill, hard work and...luck. For SodaStream, luck came in the form of competition’s mistakes. The main threat seemed to come from Keurig, which launched Keurig Kold in 2015. Kold, an at-home soda machine, never took off. The effort ended in a spectacular failure. Not only did Keurig not pivot to sparkling water, but their machines were bulky, noisy and very expensive. This should leave SodaStream without major competition for some time. SodaStream can thus build on its first-mover advantage to rapidly increase its installed base. From there on, all they have to do is sell more bubbles which should generate very nice margins. The company has a solid balance sheet with a net cash position of $100 million. The market capitalization is $1.1 billion. The current PE ratio is a bit above 20 and the price to sales ratio is at 2.2. This is not excessively expensive for a stock that is growing its top line at more than 10% and its bottom line at a much faster pace. SodaStream, although a centenary company, is still at an early stage of its potential expansion. Its investments are still at a high level compared to revenues. Economies of scale will inevitably lead to margin expansion but SODA is already generating a strong free cash flow which reached $29 million last quarter. Unless management decides to make big acquisitions, SodaStream has the financial means to continue its rapid growth.