The Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio - June 2017 Update

The month of June is now over, and we're now into the month of July 2017. The end of this month marks the end of two years of investing history for the Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio. I started out with $0 in income, and now, I've built up to an estimated dividend income that's in excess of $450, not counting income from a 401(k).

I started out buying stock through a couple of taxable accounts. I've since decided to funnel investing funds toward a traditional IRA. This cuts down on my tax bill in the current year and should allow me to use the savings to add more investment funds to my account, pay down debt, or just live life. I realize that tax codes could change in the future, so I'm going to take the tax benefit today if I can.

Buying Kroger

The month of June was quite eventful. I woke up early one morning with an alert that one of my holdings, Kroger (NYSE:KR), had given lower guidance for the next year. The stock cratered. I bought more, and shared my rationale. This decision met varied responses. I now know that I bought a day too early. The very next day, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) put up a bid to buy Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM), and investors now had the fear that Amazon would take over the grocery space on its way to total world domination.

Kroger cratered again. I liked the company before I first bought it a few months ago. I still liked it after the two-day crash. I just wish I would have waited a day to hit the buy button. Hindsight is 20-20, I guess. However, I doubt that the additional money that I paid (around $100 overall) will make a huge impact on my ultimate retirement plan.

Shortly after all of this negative news, there was some positive news. Kroger announced that the company would raise its dividend by $0.005 a quarter to $0.50 per share each year. While this ~4 percent increase was lower than it had been in previous years when it routinely reached double digits, I was still happy to see an increase that will probably outstrip inflation for this year.

Also, Kroger announced an additional $1 billion in stock buybacks. This will increase the percentage of the company that I own as the share count decreases. It should also cut down the amount of the dividend that the company has to pay out while bolstering EPS a bit.

Portfolio Performance

In terms of the market value of the Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio, June was not the best of months. I was down nearly $180 for the month. Much of this decline came from the aforementioned crash in the price of Kroger, as I had a small holding before the deep decline. Most of the rest came from another decline in General Electric (NYSE:GE). While I don't like to see red numbers on my chart, I try to keep in mind that long-term, relatively sustainable (and growing) income is the ultimate goal.

If I have a rental property that brings in $10,000 a year, it doesn't really matter too much if the local market thinks that the property varies a bit in value from year to year as long as the $10,000 continues to come in year in and year out and allows for periodic increases.

Of course, if the price goes way up, it might be time to sell the house and deploy the capital gains in a place that you can get a bit more in the way of income, as long as it's relatively stable. If it goes way down, it might signal an overall decline in the ability of the property to generate income. This might also be a reason to sell.

Here is what the portfolio looked like as of June 30, and it includes the recent purchase of Kroger:

The portfolio is now down 3.8 percent, but the annual anticipated dividend income has gone up.

Income Replacement Estimates

As you can see from the chart, my latest purchase put me up to an estimated 12-month dividend income of $454.05, which is up from the $436.85 that I estimated at the end of May. This does not include any dividend income that comes in from a 401(k) plan that I have.

I like to look at my dividend income in terms of the number of months of freedom that it would "buy" for me. I estimate that I'd need about $20 an hour to live a life comparable to what I live today. This is because I'd not have to drive as much, I'd pay less in taxes, and I'd be able to avoid having to save for retirement at that point.

Based upon this calculus, I could now take off nearly 22 hours and 45 minutes over the course of the year. I'm getting close to three days of freedom (or two hours a month). The number is going in the right direction at this point, however, and that's what I'm looking for.

I earned $57.23 in dividend income for the month of June, which means that I could have taken care of nearly three hours of work with my dividend income. $33.48 of this income came from the portfolio listed above. I'm hoping to hit $100 in a single month by the end of the year.

Based upon a 2,080-hour working year, I'm now able to replace about 1.09 percent of my income for a given year just from the Slowly, But Surely portfolio alone. This is up from the 1.05 percent that I could have replaced at the end of May. It's not a huge increase, but it's an increase nonetheless. As the portfolio grows from dividend reinvestment and the input of additional capital, the increases should grow more quickly, much like a snowball that picks up mass as it rolls along.

I post these updates monthly for a couple of reasons. First, I want to stay accountable to keep pushing toward my goals. Second, I want to inspire others to start saving and investing money for the future. I figure that I have a little more than two decades left until the "traditional" retirement age, so I want to show the real-time growth of my portfolio as a test case.

If you'd like to follow my progress, be sure to hit the follow button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, JNJ, O, OHI, T, GE, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.