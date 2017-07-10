It's Make Or Break Time For Oil

The second half of 2017 will see 1-2 million bpd higher demand due to a recovery in Chinese and Indian demand. This will coincide with Saudi export cuts.

The EIA report for the week ending June 30th was what should’ve been a massive success for oil bulls — U.S. stocks of total petroleum products excluding SPR drew down by -13.3 million barrels, the largest draw since the week ending September 2nd, 2016. This compares to a -970,000 last year for total petroleum. Crude by itself came in with a -6.3 million barrel draw, above last year's -4.1 million barrel draw.

Most importantly, though, the weekly draw in total petroleum was greater than the 5-year average for the same week by over 16 million barrels. This means stocks are moving towards the 5-year average, the key figure for the inventory glut ending.



Here is the same data for crude only:

Oil failed to rally on the bullish news and, in my opinion, rightfully so. The general trend in 2017 has been one of draws greater than the 5-year average, but inventories still remain elevated:

If crude inventories can break-down below the 100 million barrels above the 5-year average mark which has been a “support” level of sorts, the market will take draws seriously and reward them with higher prices. If there is any time for oil inventories to finally break-down like bulls have been predicting, it's over the next several months.

H2 2017 demand should rebound substantially

The first half of 2017 saw abnormally weak crude demand due to two factors — weak Indian demand from their demonetization strategy, and an abnormally large refinery maintenance season in China that is still ongoing. The first half of 2017 saw the largest refining maintenance season since 2012 in terms of capacity offline, a trend noted not only in China but in broader Asia as well. This is clear in the following chart provided by Scotiabank:

China seasonally enters into another maintenance cycle until the end of August, and while there is good reason to believe outages will be much higher than projected in the chart above, the end of August should see Chinese demand recover in a big way.

Chinese independent refineries over-imported crude in the first few months of the year due to uncertainty over import quota policy and fears of being penalized for using available import quotas too slowly. As a result, China has stepped back from the market and will use regular seasonal maintenance along with additional refinery run cuts to drain crude inventories and refined product inventories. This means crude import weakness in the very near term.

However, 19 independent refineries in China recently received import licenses, leading to total import quotas of 1.42 million bpd, with more expected. This should show up in import data in the coming months and will be boosted by lower crude prices, and a return of refineries from a massive maintenance cycle.

Crude oil demand is typically 1-2 million bpd higher in the second half of the year than the first (1.7 million bpd in 2016 between H1 and H2), and this difference could be even greater this year, leading to a stronger demand boost.

This Chinese demand recovery should coincide with recovery of Indian demand. Indian demand was hit hard by the sudden withdrawal of certain bank notes, which led to a cash crunch and a reduction in economic activity, which showed up in reduced oil demand:

As seen above, January, February, and March saw unusual year-over-year declines in petroleum demand. Fortunately, April and May saw a recovery, and this should signal a rebound to more typical crude demand growth trends. This recovery in crude demand coincided with a recovery in Indian vehicle sales in May, as well.

With Saudi Arabia expected to continue to cut exports to the U.S. as well as to Asia over the coming months, the second half of 2017 will give oil its chance to perform and draw down U.S. and OECD inventories. If oil fails to perform in H2, bulls will be truly running out of excuses.

How should you trade this? I have a small position in Baytex Energy (BTE) for a long-term hold through the rest of 2017, which should offer leveraged upside to any recovery in oil prices. In the short term, after selling a previous trade in USO (USO) from $8.80, I am looking for another opportunity to go long. Money Manager short positioning still remains high making the market vulnerable to more short-covering, and a continuation in the trend of greater than 5-year average petroleum draws in next week's EIA report, combined with crude breaking the 7- and 20-day moving averages, will make me consider a long entry. Until then, I am on the sidelines while the current weakness plays out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.