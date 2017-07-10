Look Who's In The Bardo: Voices From The Whole Foods Acquisition

The Kroger Co. ((KR)) is the world’s largest supermarket chain by revenue. On Thursday, June 15 th, KR’s common stock price closed at $24.56 per share, down 19% after it reported a 0.2% decline in Q1’17 same-store-sales (excluding fuel sales) and management reduced FY’17 earnings guidance from a range of $2.21-2.25 per share to a range of $2.00-2.05 per share. But, if KR shareholders were stung by the reaction to the poor year over year comparison and guidance cut, they were gobsmacked the next day when Amazon.com (AMZN)) announced its intention to buy Whole Food Markets ((WFM)) for $13.6 billion. The WFM acquisition is designed to completely reshape the supermarket business from the supply chain through the end points of the distribution chain. KR common shares responded by closing down another 9.2% to trade at $22.29. In just two days, its equity market capitalization had sunk by $7.4 billion.

Not that KR and the other supermarket chains were doing particularly well even before the merger announcement. In fact, there hasn’t been much of a difference in performance even if you adjust for a difference in focus between specialty chains and generalists. Divide the food retailers into two groups – organic produce sellers like WFM, Sprouts ((SFM)), and Natural Grocers ((NGVC)) on one side and less specialized, large chains like KR, SpartanNash ((SPTN)) and SUPERVALU ((SVU)) on the other. Per the graph below, during the past 5 years, while the S&P 500 gained 77.5%, KR common had been a success. Its stock price more than doubled on the strength of KR’s consistent gains in same store sales and earnings. But that streak ended on June 15 th and not one of the other supermarket chains came close to beating the S&P, regardless of whether they focused on premium produce or general grocery sales. NGVC and SVU are representative of the two different types and each one still ended up in the bargain basement:

The news isn’t entirely grim for supermarket investors. Price deflation in key dairy and meat categories is abating. On the other hand, technological change from AMZN isn’t the only looming challenge. All of the supermarket chains are facing encroachment by hard discount, limited assortment grocers like Aldi and Lidl. The focus will be on the AMZN-WFM transaction, however, because this not just a merger between a website operator and a higher-end green grocer.

AMZN has had decades of experience rethinking, reinventing, and reworking how to best source, sell and cost-efficiently deliver consumer goods. Its logistics know-how is nonpareil and it didn’t buy WFM just so it could sell higher margin organic produce online or merely use WFM’s warehouses for added storage of other goods. AMZN carefully studied WFM’s logistics and will apply its technology throughout the supply and distribution chain. Installing algorithm-based distribution will initially be key to lowering WFM’s costs which is what makes the deal work. Much of that implementation will occur behind the scenes (and customers’ screens) at WFM warehouses. Customers entering a WFM store or ordering from WFM online may not, at first, notice much of a change in their shopping experience other than seeing an option to buy with immediate delivery from Amazon Prime Now. Amazon Grocery and Amazon Pantry offerings will also be broadened to include more WFM products.

Consumers will more likely notice the switch to AMZN logistics in the stores when private label premium brands begin displacing branded consumer packaged goods. Don’t be surprised if consumer packaged goods suppliers are forced to bid for space on the shelves. At that point, consumers will start to see the difference when they look at what’s being sold. So will the consumer packaged goods companies. They will end up facing stiff competition from AMZN-WFM private label products. The fight for shelf space will be Darwinian as mainstream consumer packaged goods which get poor consumer reviews or don’t sell well disappear from view. That places the major consumer packaged goods companies in a far weaker bargaining position.

The consumer packaged goods companies have already started to feel the pain of competing against private label products. Want to buy a box of mac and cheese…? Well, you don’t have to buy it from Kraft Heinz ((KHC)). You can easily grab a better quality, private label version made with organic ingredients. Care for some Hamburger Helper – or would you rather skip eating that much processed food…? Consumer tastes are veering away from ancient brands with a list of chemicals on the box they can’t even pronounce. This has begun showing up already in the price performance of CPG company equities.

Shown below are the common stock price histories for the 6 largest North American consumer packaged goods companies. They are, in order of their top lines, Tyson Foods ((TSN)), PepsiCo ((PEP)), KHC, Mondelez ((MDLZ)), General Mills ((GIS)), and Kellogg ((K)). Note that unlike the supermarket retailers above, none of these companies’ common stocks failed to increase over the past 5 years. The largest, TSN, again beat the S&P 500 handily while two others, MDLZ and PEP, were more or less on pace with the S&P 500. In other words, despite the persistence of deflationary pressures during the period, most branded consumer packaged goods makers were able to keep growing their top lines and provide a reasonable return to their equity investors. That says quite a lot about the historic pricing power the CPG companies have enjoyed. At least up until the AMZN-WFM deal was announced:

An Amazonian Challenge. It will not be easy for AMZN to recast the supermarket business into an online marketplace in the relatively quick way it has upended other retail segments and forced most of the players to seek refuge in competing online websites. AMZN will face significant challenges distributing fresh produce in the last mile at lower cost. To remind you, when AMZN entered the book-selling business decades ago, it had first-mover advantage. AMZN provided an internet distribution platform where there was none and the result was that AMZN supplanted the incumbent book chains. AMZN’s expansion into every other retail market it has entered since then has resulted in a similar dynamic: reduced margins on a lower cost distribution network replaces higher priced products using higher cost distribution and AMZN wins a bigger share of a retail segment’s total revenues. Owners and operators of physical stores have typically suffered the most from AMZN’s serial expansion efforts. Not here, or at least not immediately.

There are reasons why internet distribution hasn’t exactly smashed the existing grocery business model to pieces just yet. It’s worth keeping in mind that there have been plenty of earlier attempts to create online grocery stores (e.g., remember HomeGrocer…? Kozmo..? Webvan…?). But bread has to be fresh. Ice cream melts. Tomatoes spoil if they are put in the wrong place on the delivery truck with tobacco sitting next to them. Customers want to see how fresh the meat looks before they buy it and just showing the same chicken photo online isn’t very reassuring. In store shopping is frequently social, not just a chore. Recurring online purchase lists don’t work with food the way they do for other goods – consumers like to try new foods when they see them. For that matter, no one buys a Mounds bar on impulse while shopping online. And who wants to schedule a specific time to wait at home for the bags to be delivered…? Changing people’s shopping habits isn’t as easy as upgrading the technology behind the distribution system.

There remains a huge opportunity to increase online grocery sales in the U.S. from the low single digit rate at present to something more akin to South Korea’s 10% rate. If AMZN-WFM or any other online grocer really wants to make that happen, it will need to do something more than provide just a convenient alternative to waiting at a checkout line in a physical store. In fact, it will be required to actually save customers some money. This is the one thing that will motivate Americans to switch to internet delivery. AMZN’s playbook for achieving this objective can’t be what’s already been tried before with non-perishables. In the past, AMZN was able to reduce costs by using out-of-state warehouses, shipping products through a more efficient national infrastructure, and saving customers the state sales taxes. Merely copying that strategy will not work in the case of fresh food sales, a business which requires using refrigerated delivery trucks and a local metro shipping network.

There are also challenges that the company will face because it’s a merger between AMZN and, well, WFM. Unlike previous entries to other retail segments, in this case AMZN is playing catch up to supermarket chains like KR that already have a well-established e-commerce presence. There are plenty of food retailers offering curbside pick-up (click and carry). Amazon Prime Pantry isn’t the only multi-regional online delivery either. That service is already offered by companies like HelloFresh, Home Chef, and My Cloud Grocer, not just SWY and WMT. Throw in the single region competitors like FreshDirect and grocers providing similar service in a limited number of areas (e.g., KR in Colorado, Wyoming, Texas) and AMZN will not lack for internet competition. Second, WFM is a relatively small chain with 461 stores primarily in urban areas. This is not the kind of national presence that would be optimal for AMZN to exploit. Third, WFM is very specifically a seller of premium-priced organic food. While this gives AMZN credibility in the fresh food space, WFM’s own ability to charge those premium prices has been under assault from at least two sources: supermarket chains which are steadily adding to their organic food SKUs (e.g., KR, Albertson’s, Safeway) and hard discount chains providing a lower-price alternative (e.g., Aldi, Lidl). The moniker “Whole Paycheck” has become harder for WFM to live up to. You can see that from the trend line in its quarterly EBITDA margins over the past 5 years, as shown in the graph below:

Voices in the Bardo. Profit margins are almost always higher at consumer packaged goods companies than they are at the supermarket food retailers they supply. True, SFM’s posted an 8.41% Adjusted EBITDA Margin in its most recent quarter and TSN was only a bit higher at 8.83% in Q1’17, but for most of the major CPG companies, Adjusted EBITDA Margin ranges from 20% to 30%. Moreover, their trend lines in Adjusted EBITDA Margin have generally been more stable or moved upward during most of the past 5 years.

The CPG companies were historically able to expand their top lines and fatten their margins even as some of them recently started to miss consensus estimates for revenue, cash flow and earnings. The CPG companies were still generally able to hold on to their higher Adjusted EBITDA Margins and generate stable to upward trends in same over the past 5 years. The trend lines masked significant changes in consumer preferences for more natural, less processed fare. Per the graph below, it wasn’t until the very end of last year that profitability levels and trends actually changed in a pronounced, southerly direction:

The competitive landscape is about to shift markedly for both the supermarket chains and their CPG suppliers. The difference is that the supermarket chains have been preparing for that shift. Asked about the AMZN-WFM merger at a June 21 st investor meeting, Kroger’s CFO Michael Schlotman responded this way: “I actually feel great about it. All of those types of options have been out there for a very long period of time. We have 8.5 million and growing customers a day coming into our stores. Our loyal households, as I said already, grew by 3.8% in the first quarter. So, something we're doing continues to resonate with our customer. We're very excited with the continued success of ClickList or Express Lane if its Harris Teeter. Those customers that are engaged in that have increased their share of wallet with us in a fairly significant way which is what the magic is to that. We're testing the option – we recognize some customers may want home delivery, we get that. I have trouble in most suburban markets, wrapping my head around an economic model of owning trucks and drivers and delivering product, which is why we're testing things with Shipt, we're testing things with Instacart, we're testing things with Uber, where the customer can go into ClickList and then ask for the product to be delivered to their home at a certain point in time. It's very hard to do that if you have a truck with 10 deliveries on it to know you're going to be at somebody's home at 3:15.”

You’re not hearing that much specificity about the impact of technological change from CPG executives either before or after A-Day. One month earlier, on May 13th, George Zoghbi, the COO of Kraft Heinz, was asked to comment about the impact increased online price competition between AMZN and Walmart might have on his company. Zoghbi was either playing it cool or didn’t really have an answer judging by his response: “The price competition among retailers is not like something new. And, as you know, it becomes usually a major focus every time you see a new entrant or a new format in the market, which happens that we are seeing both now. Of course, we'd have to be mindful of the impact on us, particularly the one that we watch for the most is the equity, the impact on the equity of our brands, because we have certain expectations where we position our brands. So, our approach to this will continue to be data-driven and disciplined in deciding where and when to invest. So, sometimes we go along and we make investments, some other times we go dark. At all times, however, we continue to be using a data-driven disciplined approach.” I hope that’s crystal clear.

That was before the AMZN-WFM deal was actually announced. Need I quote more…? Asked specifically about the impact of the AMZN-WFM merger on a June 28 th conference call, General Mills’ CFO Michael Schlotman also wasn’t very specific about how his company had prepared itself for changes that might be coming down the pike. In fact, rather than addressing the impact a client with greater leverage in price negotiations might have, Schlotman said this: “With regard to e-commerce, I think there's a couple of key things on a high level to keep in mind. The first is that where we've engaged in e-commerce whether it's here in the U.S., our sales online have broadly outperformed our sales in the store. And so, we feel good about our ability to win in an e-commerce environment. The second is that e-commerce is going to be broad across many customers and not just going to be one customer, even though there's a lot of talk about the Amazon and the Whole Foods deal. All of our major customers have e-commerce components. And as we have experienced around the world, there are a variety of customers who participate in e-commerce. And so, it's not going to be just one winner. The third is that we've got great relationships specifically with Amazon. And we've got great relationships with Whole Foods. In fact, some people would probably be surprised to know that we were actually Vendor of the Year for two years in a row with Whole Foods. And our e-commerce growth has been - we've been really pleased with it. And our growth in our natural and organic, we're really pleased with it. So, if those are two trends that are going to continue, we feel like we've done our job so far. But, look, that's going to continue to evolve. And though we're satisfied with what we've done so far, we're going to keep evolving as the marketplace evolves. So, we feel like we're pretty well-positioned.” Now that’s really comforting.

Net, net, one group – representative of the supermarket space – faces a potentially massive challenge from AMZN’s online distribution capabilities but the challenge isn’t new, it’s likely to play out over a longer period of time, and it’s one they’ve been preparing to meet. Supermarket executives have taken significant steps to provide click and collect, or, in some cases, click and deliver grocery shopping. That should make the challenge from AMZN a bit less of an immediate, existential threat. The other group – representative of CPG companies – face an entirely new challenge to their pricing power from the sourcing capabilities of one of the world’s most algorithm-driven logistics companies. As soon as AMZN can replace CPG products sold through WFM with better quality, lower priced private label products, the margins on CPG branded products will decline. In addition, CPG executives can’t really point to a great track record of addressing challenges to their brands, some of which include ingredients unchanged in decades. The change in consumer preferences toward healthier ingredients and products wasn’t something CPG companies predicted or prepared for very well. Now they don’t seem to be planning very well for the weaker bargaining position they will be in once the AMZN-WFM merger closes.

Equity Comparisons. From an equity perspective, supermarket chains are valued very differently, depending on whether they are specialized in organic produce or not. As shown in the graph below, even before the AMZN deal announcement, successful organic produce companies like SFM and WFM were trading at P/E multiples of 27.3x and 26.0x, respectively. Those are premium valuations compared to the 21.4x P/E multiple for the S&P 500. SFM and NGVC’s valuations have moved higher based on speculation that either one might become the next organic produce acquisition target (e.g, Albertsons was the rumored bidder on Friday). The non-specialized chains, on the other hand, were all valued at a discount to the broader market. Even Kroger, the largest of the group, has been trading at just a 13.2x P/E multiple:

One takeaway from the above analysis is that equity investors continue to assign a higher than average valuation to an organic produce chain like SFM even as margins on organic produce are slipping with increased competition. That’s a vulnerability for common stocks prices of the organic produce supermarkets that don’t end up getting acquired. A second takeaway is that equity investors, by assigning a below market multiple to Kroger, may be significantly underestimating the ability of the largest supermarket chains to adjust their product assortment toward organics and also overestimating how quickly AMZN’s online delivery challenge will appear. The chains are not standing still and AMZN is not the only company capable of creating and implementing the software necessary for online delivery.

What about the equity valuations placed on the consumer packaged goods companies post the Whole Foods acquisition announcement…? As a group, North American packaged goods producers are trading at a forward P/E multiple of 20.3x, a few points above the 18.6x forward P/E multiple for the S&P 500 Index. Despite a looming sea change in their pricing power, the stocks of CPG companies are still trading at a premium to the broader equity market. That makes the group’s stock prices look vulnerable to a sharp decline once AMZN implements what I suspect will be harsh changes along the supply chain. Still, given major differences in their individual product lines, you need to look case by case to see which of the suppliers is most vulnerable. For example, when you review LTM P/E multiples for our sample CPG group, they range from 12.4x (TSN) at the low end to 24.6x (KHC) at the high end:

I’d be more concerned about the margin impacts to the CPG company stocks currently valued at high multiples. A look at WFM’s existing supplier chain gives you a clue about whose stockholders might take it on the chin. United Natural Foods ((UNFI)) is far and away WFM’s largest supplier at present, accounting for 32.7% of the company’s cost of goods sold but it trades down at a 14.1x estimated FY’17 P/E multiple. On the other hand, the second largest WFM supplier is PepsiCo at 3.1% of WFM’s cost of goods sold and PEP equity trades at a 22.5x P/E multiple. That’s higher but not above the broader market. A truly vulnerable CPG stock should be one trading north of 25x. You don’t have to go too far down WFM’s supplier list to find them. The rest of the top 10 suppliers are, in order: Nestle SA ((OTCPK:NSRGY)), Hain Celestial Group ((HAIN)), Treehouse Foods ((THS)), GIS, Dover Corp ((DOV)), Post Holdings ((POST)), and Unilever NV ((UN)). HAIN trades at 30.4x and POST trades at a 30.6x multiple.

Credit Comparisons. The WFM acquisition has different implications for the credit metrics of the supermarkets and the CPG companies. On the one hand, AMZN’s online distribution capabilities may someday become an existential threat to the claims paying abilities of supermarket chains. But that would require resolving all the local metro distribution problems cited above, something which seems more likely to occur over time rather than immediately.

The supermarkets with higher leverage will be more vulnerable to online delivery competition if and when that becomes a requirement for success in the space. Like other supermarkets, they will be required to spend more of their capex on software and local delivery. A further leverage increase will harm their credit metrics. The graph below provides a quick view of the existing differences in leverage among the representative supermarket companies. Per the graph, the large supermarket chains generally have leverage that is one to one-and-a-half turns higher than the leverage at organic produce chains:

There’s already been a steepening of the Kroger yield curve in response to the news. A quick way to quantify the difference a day made for Kroger is by taking a look at the bond issues clustered around the 10 years to maturity mark. On average, Z-spreads for supermarket bonds in that tenor are roughly 100 basis points while Kroger notes are running about 140 basis points. The extra 40 basis points on Kroger notes is a measure of the fear that an AMZN entry into the supermarket space has induced. Kroger should also be trading at a wider spread than WalMart anyway given the difference in ratings (BBB versus AA) and leverage (At 2.5x, KR is one turn more leveraged than WMT). That explains a generally higher Z-spread range for Kroger bonds.

The graph below compares Kroger bonds to other supermarket bond in terms of spread (the Y-axis) and time to maturity (the X-axis). When you look at Kroger bonds’ Z-spreads versus other grocery note issue Z-spreads, not only do Kroger bonds provide higher Z-spreads than the comparables, those Kroger Z-spreads become increasingly wider the longer the time to maturity. The steeper yield curve for Kroger relative to its peers can only be due to credit investor fears about Amazon entering the supermarket space. I am no fan of buying longer dated bonds at big premiums while yields are generally heading higher. However, I suspect that, over time, the Kroger curve will flatten as KR shows it can compete in the online and online delivery space. It should start to resemble the comps in terms of steepness:

Flipping over to the CPG companies, the threat from AMZN taking over one of their customers doesn’t look like the kind of existential threat feared by supermarket creditors. On the other hand, the CPG companies are more likely to see a greater near-term impact on their margins than the supermarket companies will experience. As CPG margins are compressed by AMZN substituting private label products on WFM’s shelves (and online), credit metrics likely deteriorate.

The CPG companies in our representative group are all investment grade rated (like the supermarket group used above). However, their leverage tends to be a few turns higher and their credit ratings tend to be more BBB than AA. It’s no surprise then that in the graph below, when comparing Z-spreads to tenors, you find a bit more spread. For example, around the 10-year tenor, the regression line shows an average Z-spread of about 120 basis points, that is, 20 basis points more than what you saw just above for the supermarket note issues in the same maturity zip code:

It’s predictable that as CPG company margins and, hence, credit metrics get hurt by an intensified fight with private label products for shelf space, the companies’ longer bond tenors will start to spread wider than they do now. Their credit curves should also steepen over time as their risk increases, even if the companies retain high grade ratings. Most of WFM’s existing suppliers are investment grade companies, but not Treehouse or Post. THS is BB rated and POST is single B rated. I would expect the effect of margin compression to be more pronounced on these companies’ note issues.

One of the more vulnerable bonds in the representative group are the POST 5% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026. Those notes are trading within half a point of par, that is, at roughly a 280 basis point Z-spread. Comparable high yield consumer staples bonds on average trade around 461 basis points. In addition, any damage done to POST’s margins by Amazon’s supply logistics may not be localized to its relationship with Whole Foods. True, WFM is only POST’s 9 th largest customer (at 1.6% of revenue. But if AMZN hammers down POST’s profit margin on sales to WFM, you can expect POST’s largest customer – Walmart, with 13.0% of its revenue – to demand similar treatment.

There you have it – a summary of the separate impacts the AMZN-WFM merger will have on supermarkets and CPG companies, the expected timing of those effects, plus some thoughts on the debt and equity of representative companies within each group. To summarize, within the supermarket group, SFM common looks pricey based on organic produce retailer margin trends while KR’s longer dated bonds look oversold given the steepness of its yield curve relative to the rest of the group. Among the CPG representative group, HAIN and POST common are trading at multiples which look high to the broader market and POST's notes also spread too thin relative to its bond comparables. This is particularly true because the CPG space will soon be facing greater near term challenges to its credit metrics.