Berkshire After Buffett?

The issue lies in future capital allocation, but the uncertainty is divided between two positives.

The main worry surrounding BRK is what happens next, but detailed analyses are impossible to find.

Last week I made a video about how I see Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK BRK.A, BRK.B) as a better investment than the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

What surprised me in the comments was that the greatest fear about BRK comes from the uncertainty of what happens to BRK after Buffett.

So, under the assumption that Buffett gets a bridge game developer job from Bill Gates at Microsoft I have analyzed what could happen to BRK.

The video analysis includes a margin comparison between BRK's top holdings and their competitors, an analysis of Buffett's impact on operations, the job difficulty level for Buffett's successor, an analysis of the ownership structure to see whether there is a possibility that much changes and a scenario that discusses how would BRK behave if it decides to pay a dividend and do crazy buybacks like the rest of the S&P 500 is doing.

Looking forward to your comments, I am sure it will be a nice debate. Enjoy the video.

