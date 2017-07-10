Oil Production Ruined The Party

After seeing a nice partial resurgence, oil prices took a tumble recently, due in part to a set of news released by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) that points toward a less-than-ideal market. Seeing as how I cover the oil markets on a regular basis, I figured it would make sense for me to look over this data, as well as some data covered by Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), and shed some light on what I believe it should mean for investors in this space moving forward.

Inventories fell hard

*Created by Author

First, allow me to start with the best news. According to the EIA, crude oil inventories for the week tanked. Based on their estimates, the amount of oil currently in inventory stands at 502.9 million barrels. This represents a decrease of 6.3 million barrels compared to the 509.2 million barrels the EIA estimated to be in storage a week earlier. In addition to being an all-around nice decline, the decrease was far larger than the 2.5 million barrel decline analysts anticipated and was larger than the nearly 5.8 million barrel drop estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute). In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Besides crude stocks, we should also look at other categories of petroleum products. Take, for instance, motor gasoline stocks, which fell by 3.7 million barrels to 237.3 million barrels. Distillate fuel stocks dropped 1.9 million barrels to 150.4 million, kerosene-type jet fuel declined by 1.4 million barrels to 41 million, and residual fuel stocks dropped 1.5 million barrels down to 36.7 million. Smaller declines came from the "Other" category of petroleum products, which dipped by 0.5 million barrels down to 288.4 million, and from fuel ethanol, which reported a decline of 0.2 million barrels down to 21.6 million.

Despite all of these improvements in the oil inventory picture, there was one area that posted an increase. According to the EIA, propane/propylene stocks grew by 2.1 million barrels, rising from 58.5 million barrels to 60.6 million barrels. Even with this increase, however, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks for the week fell by 13.4 million barrels from 1.3522 billion barrels down to 1.3388 billion barrels. This came in spite of a 0.4 million barrel decline from the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve), so total US inventories actually fell by 13.8 million barrels week-over-week.

A rebound in production and consistent demand

*Created by Author

Also, according to the EIA, we did see a rather disappointing picture regarding domestic production. Despite seeing a sizable decrease in output a week earlier, US oil output surged by 88 thousand barrels per day (or 0.616 million barrels for the week), rising from 9.250 million barrels per day to 9.338 million barrels per day. It should be mentioned that none of this came from the increase in Alaskan production that I suggested investors eventually watch out for. In fact, that figure fell and Lower 48 production increased 0.105 million barrels per day. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

In addition to this data, we also happened to see the status quo regarding demand. Motor gasoline demand firmed for the week, rising to 9.705 million barrels per day from the prior week's 9.538 million barrels per day, but was still below the 9.755 million barrels per day seen a year earlier. The four-week average figure for this came out to 9.582 million barrels per day, 1.8% lower than the 9.760 million barrels per day seen last year, but the four-week average figure for distillate fuel demand remained strong, averaging 4.139 million barrels per day, up 5.8% year-over-year.

The rig count grew

In its prior week's report, Baker Hughes announced that the oil rig count in the US had dropped for the first time in months. However, in this past week's report, we saw more rigs come online. During the week, increases came out to 7 units, rising to 763 units compared to the 351 units in operation a year earlier. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count dropped 7 units to 105, but was still far higher than last year's count of 37 units.

Putting the past several weeks in perspective

One thing I'm interested in is whether oil inventories are making any progress or not. After all, despite rising output from the US, Canada, Libya, and Nigeria, OPEC's cuts alongside certain non-OPEC nations should be having some impact. This is not to mention the effect of rising US exports. To see what the picture has been like in recent weeks, I decided to look at the data shown in the graph below.

*Created by Author

In this graph, you can see the trend that crude stocks have taken over the past 14 weeks and compare it to what we experienced last year when we were still seeing robust output from OPEC and non-OPEC nations like Russia. So far, from the time that crude stocks peaked in the US 14 weeks ago, inventories have dropped an impressive 32.6 million barrels. This implies a drop of 2.51 million barrels per week or, if you prefer, nearly 0.36 million barrels per day and that's just in the US alone.

Last year, we also saw a decrease, but it was small to say the least. At 4.9 million barrels over the same time frame, the drop represented just 0.38 million barrels per week or 0.05 million barrels per day. Some of this drop was likely driven not only by falling US oil output, but also, probably, by a change in the seasonal demand for oil. Either way, the decrease we are seeing now is quite large, even though it should be said that 19.3% of it was done in just one week alone.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems pretty clear to me that crude oil data, not to mention petroleum product data, is looking quite bullish for oil investors. We are enjoying a much larger drop in oil stocks so far in recent weeks compared to last year during this time, and distillate fuel demand has remained reasonably strong. We do still need motor gasoline demand to increase, not to mention seeing production flatline or fall (the latter won't happen most likely), in order for investors to get really bullish but, for the moment, I'm quite happy with the data we're reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.