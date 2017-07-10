Why Not Grab General Electric Out Of The Bargain Bin?

I believe General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) recent price drop is a good opportunity to gobble up a strong industrial franchise on the cheap. The industrial conglomerate will continue to return a boatload of cash to shareholders in 2017 and beyond. However, the leadership change at General Electric as well as the closed acquisition of oil field service provider Baker Hughes, Inc., is weighing on General Electric’s shares. Those factors are likely of short-term in nature.

General Electric has changed dramatically in the last two-to-three years. The industrial conglomerate has aggressively simplified its business by shedding financial assets held within GE Capital. The proceeds from the sales of non-core businesses have led to influx of cash that has been returned to shareholders, with General Electric spending billions of dollars on stock buybacks and on dividend payments. In 2017, General Electric is on track to spend $19-21 billion for the benefit of shareholders: According to General Electric’s past communication with investors, the industrial company will spend about $8 billion on dividends this year, and another $11-13 billion on stock buybacks.

Despite the generous capital returns and a rather attractive dividend yield of more than 3 percent, investors are not in a mood to buy right now. Two factors are negatively impacting investors’ attitude towards General Electric:

GE announced last month that it was replacing its CEO, Jeff Immelt. Investors typically apply an ‘uncertainty discount’ to companies that are as complex as GE and that see a leadership transition. Will the new Chief Executive Officer John Flannery, current President and CEO of GE Healthcare, be up the job and deliver robust operating results and strong shareholder returns? Will he be committed to returning as much cash to shareholders as Jeff Immelt? The uncertainty associated with the leadership change has undoubtedly contributed to General Electric’s recent price drop.





If that wasn’t enough, the acquisition of Baker Hughes is likely going to weigh on General Electric’s results over the short haul. Moody’s Investor Service called out GE’s need for higher earnings and cash flow post-acquisition:

Such levels underline the need for meaningful enhancements in earnings and cash flows through acquisition-related synergies, restructuring and cost saving initiatives.

Synergy and earnings uncertainty related to the Baker Hughes acquisition and the announcement of Immelt’s replacement as CEO have negatively affected General Electric’s share price. Replacing its CEO and integrating an acquisition is business-as-usual for companies like General Electric, which is why I think the factors in question here are only of short-term in nature, and shouldn’t weigh on GE’s shares for long.

Further, most analysts are still overwhelmingly positive about General Electric. According to Marketbeat, a website that consolidates analyst research and their target prices, nine analysts rate GE’s shares a ‘Buy’, eight analysts think shares are a ‘Hold’, and only two analysts think investors should sell GE. Importantly, the consensus price target sits at $30.80/share, which theoretically leaves approximately 18 percent upside on the table.

Your Takeaway

The current dip in General Electric’s share price is a good opportunity to gobble up some shares at a 3.6 percent dividend yield. Investors are cautious about the CEO change next month, but the incoming CEO is an experienced executive and GE veteran unlikely to make drastic changes as far as the strategic direction of the company is concerned. Further, GE has a positive track record of integrating acquisitions into its portfolio. The factors that caused the drop in GE’s share price in the last two months are temporary in my opinion, offering investors an interesting buying opportunity. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

