Low Valuations Miss The Cash Planet Fitness's Franchise Model Could Return Through Dividends

Contrary to some investors’ beliefs, PLNT would be better off taking advantage of the favorable refinancing environment and initiating a dividend program.

Investors are too focused on PLNT’s 2021 term loan headwall, and these concerns are unwarranted considering the firm’s cash flow generation potential.

Much has been made about PLNT’s upcoming Term Loan maturity, which comes due in 2021, and how this, combined with expectations for compressing margins and poor capital allocation decisions may lead to disaster for the firm.

However, even with only modest expectations for growth going forward, it is apparent PLNT should have little issue servicing obligations other than debt with cash flows alone. Moreover, even if they decided not to refinance their outstanding term loan, and instead to direct excess cash flows to debt servicing, they should have no trouble doing so.

Credit Cash Flow Prime Snapshot

Above, we've included our Credit Cash Flow Prime chart for PLNT. The chart provides a far more comprehensive view of credit fundamentals than traditional ratio-based analyses. It shows the cash flow generation and cash obligations related to the credit of the firm. The blue line indicates the gross cash earnings (Valens' scrubbed cash flow number) expected to be generated based on consensus analyst estimates and Valens Research's own in-house research team. The blue dots above that line include the cash available at that time.

Our estimates are pricing in fairly conservative estimates for 9% revenue growth over the next two years, followed by a stabilization going forward. Keeping revenue-per store flat, this implies 250 new stores over the next 2-5 years, significantly lower than management’s estimates. In reality, the company could see net income double by 2021 as the firm opens new franchised locations in line with management estimates.

The colored, stacked bars show the cash obligations of the firm in each year forecast. The most difficult obligations to avoid are at the bottom of each stack, such as interest expense, and the aforementioned Term Loan maturity in 2021. The obligations with more flexibility to defer year to year, such as rental maintenance, and maintenance capital expenditures, are at the top of the stacked bars.

Looking through this lens, concerns about the firm’s debt position are overblown. Even with modest expectations, which the company can likely comfortably exceed, PLNT should have little issue servicing the debt with cash flows they are expected to generate.

However, considering how healthy the company’s cash flow stream is, this may not be the most prudent plan for the firm.

Refinancing Environment

When looking at other franchising peers, such as Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), Yum (NYSE:YUM), Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA), Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), it is apparent that the market should not, and does not often care about debt levels for companies with consistent high margin revenues from franchising operations. These firms all have similar debt profiles to PLNT, in terms of adjusted cash flows and adjusted assets. Interestingly, unlike PLNT, they also all have consistent dividends, with yields ranging from 1.0-2.5%.

These firms have little issue carrying debt balances and returning capital to shareholders, rather than paying down debt, because of the market’s confidence in their ability to continuously refinance any potential headwalls, and their ability to rapidly reduce leverage if needed in any given year. In particular, each of the aforementioned peers has issued debt or refinanced in the last several years, and given the current economic environment, should be able to continue doing so over the next several years.

The above chart highlights graphically the willingness of banks to lend to large and middle-market borrowers. This is based on the Federal Reserve’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, which focuses on whether banks are tightening or easing their lending standards.

A positive score in credit standards means that more banks have tightened their credit standards for approving applications for C&I loans or credit lines. Tightening occurs when there is increased economic uncertainty, and banks decide to limit the financing available to borrowers. The previous three recessions since 1990 have been accompanied by a tightening in credit standards.

A negative score in credit standards means that more banks have eased their credit standards for approving applications, mostly for C&I loans. Survey results decreased back to negative levels in Q1 2017, from positive levels in the prior quarter, indicating banks continue to ease credit standards, suggesting refinancing continues to be an option for firms like PLNT.

Capital Returns to Shareholders

Since PLNT’s IPO in late 2015, the firm has only returned capital to shareholders intermittently, including one 12.1% yield special dividend at the end of 2016. While this dividend was largely driven by TSG Consumer Partners’ desire to bolster their return prior to exiting their stake in the company, PLNT’s franchising model allows them the flexibility to return additional capital going forward.

As previously mentioned, based on the firm’s cash flows, expected cash build, and easing credit standards, PLNT should have no issue servicing their 2021 term loan, either by paying it off entirely or refinancing to a later date.

Should the firm choose to refinance their debt, they are expected to see cash flows well in excess of their operating obligations (including their expected investment in new locations), indicating they will build a sizeable cash balance over the next several years. In this scenario, even if the firm wanted to use half of their excess cash flows to begin paying down debt early, PLNT could commit $75mn-$150mn annually to common dividends based on their current cash flow projections.

*ranges represent potential actual dividend payments in $m

PLNT’s franchising peers (DNKN, YUM, PZZA, WEN, and MCD) each pay a consistent dividend, yielding 1.0%-2.5%. The above chart highlights PLNT’s potential fair value at various comparable dividend yields, assuming anywhere from half of excess cash flows ($75m) to all of excess cash flows ($150m) are used for paying dividend. Over the longer-term, considering the franchising model, and the contribution margin of growth into this business, these estimates are likely overly conservative, but still suggest the firm is fairly valued at worst, with the potential for 100%+ upside.

For added context, when projecting valuations, we accounted for the fact that PLNT’s equity is split between 72,552,901 Class A shares (74%) and 25,795,542 Class B shares (26%), the latter of which owns no economic interest in the company. However, current Class B shareholders have the option to convert their shares for Class A shares on a 1:1 basis, and all shareholders are expected to convert to Class A shares by the end of 2017. As such, the fully-diluted 98,348,542 share count was used to calculate PLNT’s implied valuation.

Conclusion

Current market expectations are clouded by PLNT’s sizeable term loan payment due in 2021, leading to some believing the firm will have to sacrifice future store growth to service their debt. However, banks continue to ease their credit standards, indicating they should have no problem refinancing their debt to a later maturity. Additionally, should the firm be able to maintain their average store-opening cadence, they would have sufficient cash flow to continue growing in line with expectations while simultaneously opening a dividend program, which would unlock significant value through both returning capital to shareholders and capital appreciation.

Our Chief Investment Strategist, Joel Litman, chairs the Valens Research Committee, which is responsible for this article. Professor Litman is regarded globally for his expertise in financial statement analysis, fundamental research, and particularly Uniform Accounting, UAFRS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLNT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.