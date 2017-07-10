For Those Expecting A Sprouts Deal (Myself Included), Not So Fast!

The whirlwind of Whole Foods being acquired by Amazon has begun to settle; granted there are still uncertainty risks impacting the grocery and foodservice industries.





By now, no one wants to hear another article regarding the Amazon.com (AMZN) and Whole Foods Market (WFM) merger (it is old news). Additionally, there have been a few articles written on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) being the next logical buyout target. Some may not care to hear much more on this one either.

While the dust may appear to be settling regarding the whirlwind the Amazon-Whole Foods deal generated, effects on grocery and foodservice-based companies have remained a constant. Just take a look at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) or Sysco Corporation (SYY), among others. Both companies find themselves down -14 and -11 percent, still witnessing weakness during the past week.

On July 7th, new information was released through Whole Foods’ recent Schedule 14A Proxy Statement filing. This document has disclosed a wealth of information regarding the background of the merger (including companies X, Y, and private equity firms), Whole Foods’ recommendations for the merger, and opinion of Whole Foods’ financial advisor (notably how the valuation for the deal was justified).

I would encourage all who have the time to review this document as it provides a fairly detailed account of the entire process which Whole Foods went through from April of 2017 to the June 16th merger announcement. As stated, there are three general sections with pertinent information, which will be reviewed in order to frame the prospects of Sprouts being bought out.

Background of the Whole Foods Merger

Seeking Alpha provided initial coverage on the newly disclosed information regarding the disclosure of a “Company X”, as well as the further notice that Albertson’s was thought to have been the mystery company that had also made a deal for Whole Foods.

Information was out in late April regarding Albertson’s interest in a possible buyout for Whole Foods. Upon the review of the Whole Foods filing, on April 18th, a letter was received from an industry participant, “Company X”, expressing interest in exploring strategic opportunities and a partnership; no indication of a proposed transaction structure or valuation was provided at this time.

This is not conclusive, but the timing of all the speculative reports regarding Albertson’s occurred soon after this letter was received by Whole Foods’ management. In addition to the April letter, separate inquiries were received from four private equity firms inquiring whether Whole Foods would be interested in pursuing a leveraged buyout, private investment in public equity, in light of JANA Partners’ activism. JANA filed a Schedule 13D stating that they had acquired approximately 8.8 percent of Whole Foods’ outstanding stock a week before Whole Foods began generating interest.

In addition to JANA's involvement, one week later, Whole Foods’ board and committee appointed Evercore Group as the company’s financial advisor. The timing of the activity regarding Company X and the private equity firms makes sense based on JANA and Evercore’s engagement, with Albertson’s appearing to be the first industry peer to begin discussions.

Between late April and the June 16th merger announcement, there were a series of back-and-forth discussions internally at Whole Foods. In addition to Company X and the private equity firms, Amazon was engaged by Whole Foods, and another company, “Company Y” also entered the pool, although no merger or acquisition discussions occurred with Company Y.

Ironically, Whole Foods management came across a publication stating that Amazon may have previously considered acquiring the company as part of its internal business development process. Evercore at Whole Foods’ request called Amazon to inquire whether a meeting regarding a potential strategic transaction was of interest. After conversations and meetings, a non-disclosure agreement was entered into by Amazon and Whole Foods.

Also of importance was JANA’s refusal to enter into a settlement agreement with Whole Foods in the event that the settlement would include a standstill period of approximately 18 months to allow Whole Foods time needed to pursue its initiatives. JANA was focused on keeping the pressure on Whole Foods to engage with its pursuers on strategic opportunities (probably why John Mackey lashed out calling them “greedy bastards”).

While Whole Foods was having discussions with Amazon, they did meet with Company X, where it was stated that Company X was interested in pursuing a merger-of-equals transaction, which the company believed would be potentially valued at $35 to $40 per share. It was also stated that this would require substantial borrowing.

On May 23rd, Whole Foods received a written offer from Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $41 per share. Once the deal was on the table, Amazon immediately pressured Whole Foods by stating that interest in Whole Foods was considered highly sensitive. Amazon reserved the right to terminate discussions if there was any leak or rumor or its interest in acquiring Whole Foods; Amazon was very sensitive with respect to confidentiality, not willing to engage in a multiparty sale process and had submitted what they believed to be a very strong proposal.

Based on the pressure, Whole Foods decided to forgo any discussions with the private equity firms as Evercore assumed that Amazon’s offer likely exceeded what would be offered. The pressure worked, with the only caveat being Whole Foods countered with a $45 per share reply. Amazon increased the pressure by stating that they were in discussions to consider other opportunities, and that their final and last offer would be $42 per share. Upon the further review of additional documents for due diligence purposes, the transaction documents were completed and the merger agreement was executed, with public disclosure on June 16th.

The point from which Amazon became engaged to the consummation of the deal lasted approximately one month and a few weeks. A critical driver for this was JANA’s resistance to allow Whole Foods to have an agreement giving the company the option of its redevelopment and updated strategy plans, excluding any strategic partnerships or agreements with another company. Whole Foods' board of directors had been discussed strategic options and the direction for the company to head as of late 2016.

So what does all this mean for Sprouts? Interestingly, Albertson's was also speculated to have been considering a deal for Sprouts one month earlier in March. It was reported that Albertson's held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts.

During these talks it was stated that the intent was to take Sprouts private adding the company to Albertson's other grocery brands including Safeway, Vons and Shaw's.

As will be discussed further below, the offer from Company X (possibly Albertons') for Whole Foods was below Amazon's final agreed purchase price. It was also concluded that other private equity firms would not be willing come in with a higher offer.

Based on company valuations, it is not surprising that nothing materialized with Sprouts, as the company will likely command a steeper premium to be acquired. This potentially reduces the pool of companies/entities, that would be willing to orchestrate a deal.

Whole Foods’ Rationale for the Merger

The material factors as considered by the Whole Foods board of directors that stood out included attractive value, best alternative for maximizing shareholder value and likelihood of completion. The attractive value consideration was definitely beneficial to those who bought stock prior to the merger announcement. But this amount was still 30 percent below Whole Foods’ all-time high of $60 per share in October of 2013.

The most important factor considered was that this merger was viewed as the best alternative for maximizing shareholder value. Direct statements from the board of directors included:

“The board of directors considered the nature of the grocery industry and potential changes and developments in that industry, including the growing and intensifying challenges faced by industry participants and the attendant risks attributable to continuing as an independent public company.” “…in addition to prior industry trends and developments, a large publicly traded grocery industry participant had in the early morning of June 15, 2017 publicly lowered its fiscal year 2017 net earnings guidance and noted the challenging operating environment and continued change in the competitive landscape in its earnings call.” A reference to The Kroger Cos. (KR).

In addition to these highlighted comments, the board of directors mentioned many other issues and challenges, mostly associated with the intensifying of competition. On one hand competition is, and has been, a tangible threat. On the other, it does not speak well of Whole Foods’ confidence and management capabilities, and rather validates the company’s under performance of the past few years.

Concerns remain very prevalent for all companies exposed to grocery products today. The data has illustrated that we are just getting some positive momentum out of last year’s deflationary environment. With new competitive entrants expected in the near-term, the worriment is that the added competition will trigger yet another heavy promotional environment and a return to deflation.

For Sprouts, the primary question is: absent any merger, how will the company compete with new entrants? I view the company's ability to compete as very strong, but if things get really tough again, a stock price return to the teens could become a reality.

Opinion of Whole Foods’ Financial Advisor

Whole Foods Schedule 14A Proxy Statement

Prior to Evercore's opinion, Whole Foods had provided their internal projections for revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow growth over the next five years. As can be seen, the company believes that after the 2017 downturn, a return to solid growth was possible for all of its listed metrics. This seems interesting as the companies most expressed opinion on the rationale for maximizing shareholder value was heavily focused on competitive risks, which would have a potential impact on these metrics.

The opinion of Evercore is a good section, as it provides the determining valuation for the deal with Amazon. This information while not directly apples-to-apples for Sprouts, still gives insights as to how to formulate a similar expectation of where Sprouts could land from a potential merger valuation.

Evercore reviewed and compared financial information of Whole Foods to corresponding financial multiples and ratios for publicly traded companies, including Kroger, Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY), Sprouts, Weis Markets (WMK), Supervalu (SVU), Ingles Markets (IMKTA), Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) and Target Corporation (TGT). Ironically, Costco was not part of the comparison, yet has been one of the hardest hit casualties after the deal.

Whole Foods Schedule 14A Proxy Statement

Implied share price ranges were computed based upon EV/EBITDA for both 2017 and 2018 fiscal years. This was based upon peer industry public company review.

Whole Foods Schedule 14A Proxy Statement

Similarly, price/adjusted EPS multiple ranges were used to generated implied share price ranges for both 2017 and 2018 fiscal years. This was also based upon peer industry public company review.

Whole Foods Schedule 14A Proxy Statement

A precedent transactions analysis was also performed including the enterprise value as a multiple of trailing twelve-month EBITDA (LTM EBITDA).

Whole Foods Schedule 14A Proxy Statement

Based upon the range of multiples from the precedent transactions, Evercore selected a reference range of EV/EBITDA (8 to 10 times) and applied these ranges of multiples to Whole Foods’ LTM EBITDA at the April 2017 quarter end.

Whole Foods Schedule 14A Proxy Statement

Evercore performed a discounted cash flow analysis, through the estimation of the value of Whole Foods by calculating the present value of estimated future cash flows.

Whole Foods Schedule 14A Proxy Statement

Other reference metrics included historical share price performance, equity research analyst price targets, illustrative leveraged buyout analysis and illustrative discounted cash flow analysis. The per share merger consideration of $42 per share was compared to the historical closing prices in the table above.

When considering the above information as it may relate to Sprouts, investors should expect that Sprouts will be looking for higher premium multiples than Whole Foods. I suspect that Sprouts would potentially entertain EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples in ranges of 10 to 15 times and 22 to 28 times respectively. Similar to Whole Foods' rosy internal projections, Sprouts very easily could have more robust growth for revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow.

Just as Whole Foods made the statement that it did not consider itself as a direct comparison to any of the precedent transaction peers, Sprouts would be more inclined to consider itself as a stronger growth candidate versus the same list. There could be some impetus to not have as high of a EV/EBITDA at 15 times, but somewhere between 10 to 12 or 14 times would be a possibility.

With a 2018 EV at 12 times EBITDA for fiscal year 2018, based on Sprouts current two-year estimates, this could place the company at a $30 per share stock price. Key assumptions would include the diluted share count remaining constant, and EBITDA maintaining a 7 percent margin, and total debt and capital lease obligations of around $450 million.

A discounted cash flow analysis could potentially push the stock price higher towards $35 per share. In any case, as I have mentioned before in previous articles, I would not expect Sprouts to entertain any offer lower than the high-$20 per share level (possibly $28 per share as the minimum). Additionally, I would not be surprised to see management’s expectations within the $30 to $35 range, or slightly higher.

Sprouts' 52-week range has been $17.38 to $26 per share. A buyout of around $30 per share would reflect a premium of 72 percent for the low, and 15 percent from the high, with varying degrees in-between just as the Whole Foods table above.

Based on Sprouts' current stock price, the company is trading nearly 26 and 23 times 2017 and 2018 earnings. The company’s EV is trading 10 times 2017 and 2018 estimated EBITDA. It is highly unlikely that any offer below these levels, which would be much closer to the valuation paid by Amazon for Whole Foods, would be considered.

Summary

The information provided by Whole Foods regarding its merger with Amazon provides some valuable insights. An important observation is that Albertson’s as the possible “Company X” candidate, was looking for a deal with a very modest if at all, premium. At the same token, the valuation levels for precedent transactions have been lower than where Sprouts trades today.

These factors may be a deterrent for companies like Albertson’s and/or private equity firms in looking to consider Sprouts. The impetus for consolidation is very much alive; the impacts on the market due to uncertainty from the Amazon deal is a testament to this.

But just because a deal could be brokered for less than $5 billion does not mean that traditional grocers or private equity may be willing to pay a steeper premium. In my mind, this leads to two possible public company candidates that easily could make a deal at or below $5 billion: Wal-Mart and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Both companies are fierce competitors with Amazon in the grocery markets. Alphabet is plush with cash and could very easily follow Amazon’s lead to pursue a brick-and-mortar business. Wal-Mart of late has been aggressively countering Amazon in any way possible, putting pressure on business relationships with exposure to Amazon’s cloud or transportation business. Wal-Mart could very well mirror Amazon’s merger with Whole Foods by acquiring Sprouts to invest in growing Sprouts’ stores into more states and geographies to compete more with Whole Foods.

In any case, competitive pressures will continue. It would seem that there is more pressure for consolidation to occur. But Sprouts is not going to come with as cheap of a price as Whole Foods did. I find it less likely that a traditional grocer or private equity will pay the premium for Sprouts.

Costco could even look to make a move at Sprouts which would further diversify its exposure. It’s hard to speculate as the Whole Foods disclosed information paints a very interesting unfolding of events in hindsight. But based on the new information presented, it would appear that larger traditional grocery peers and/or private equity may have a higher wall to climb to get a company like Sprouts; another larger peer could just as easily jump in, just as Amazon did with Whole Foods.

