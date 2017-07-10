Real Interest Rates Weigh On Gold

If the value of GLD continues to fall, it will likely find solid support above $112/share.

The U.S. central bank has tightened, and real interest rates have risen, putting downward pressure on the price of gold.

Introduction

In recent weeks, central banks around the world have been tightening monetary policy (with the notable exception of Japan), and the US central bank has suggested that it will begin to unwind its balance sheet, another form of monetary tightening.

One effect of this has been a continuing increase in real interest rates. The 5-year US Treasury real interest rate has risen to 0.32%, the highest level since late 2016. The last time that real rates were at this level, the gold price was $1130. While we don’t currently believe that gold will fall that far, we do believe that continued rising (or even stable) real rates will continue to create downward pressure on the gold price.

Summary View

Each week, we publish our view and outlook for the week ahead for gold and silver and the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). We take a multi-factor look at this market and our goal is to provide perspective, not “final answers.”

We entered last week with a hedged short position in GLD, and closed that position after realizing our daily profit target. After the “bullish economy” jobs report on Friday, we looked for another opportunity to short GLD, and purchased July 21 st puts at a strike price of 115. Here is our overall matrix for gold and silver for next week.

Weekly Chart

On the weekly chart, with GLD now below its 100 week moving average of 116.33, its next downward level of resistance will be the area of $112, which is both a Fibonacci retracement level, as well as an upward support trendline from late 2015.

Gold bulls will want the price of GLD to recover and close above its 100 week moving average next week. In our view, as long as real interest rates and the USDJPY currency pair continue to rise, GLD’s next key stop will be $112, which corresponds roughly to $1180 in the price of gold futures.

Precious Metal COT Report

The Commitment of Traders report for gold and silver has become more bullish by the week. Through July 3rd, commercials continue to rapidly reduce their net short position, while hedge funds rapidly reduce their net long position.

The “smart money” commercials have reduced their net short position in COMEX gold futures to its lowest level since early 2016 . . .

. . . while managed money (one category of what we have titled “hedge funds” in the table above) are reporting their lowest net long position since February 2016.

Source: CMEGroup

Safe Havens and Alternatives

The rating we provide for “safe haven alternatives” in our GLD decision matrix is based upon the Viking Gold Indicator. This indicator measures the relative divergence between SLV and safe haven assets like the USDJPY currency pair and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”).

Our gold indicator suggests that the value of GLD is overvalued with respect to safe havens. This indicator finds analogy in the divergence between real interest rates and the price of gold, which can be seen in the chart at the beginning of this article.

