Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Quarter-End Trading Volatility To Be Blamed For Price Fall

Welcome to the weekly recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week lower by 3.93%.

In our last week’s oil markets recap, We highlighted that the extreme short interest positioning relative to open interest sparked the short squeeze. After starting off this at a weekly high of $47/bbl or just slightly below the 50-day moving average, oil prices headed back lower materially on Thursday following what was considered a bullish EIA crude storage report.

Looking back on the price action this week, we think the sell-off in oil had more to do with the second-quarter-end volatility in the previous week than anything else. Position rebalancing the previous week combined with high short positioning resulted in prices spiking higher, while a simple rebalancing in positioning again could explain why prices had moved lower.

CFTC disclosed on Friday that net long positions in WTI increased by 16 million bbls. Shorts decreased positioning by 14 million bbls pushing prices up from $44.42/bbl to $47.07/bbl. With WTI closing on Friday 7/7/17 at $44.23/bbl, we think the price drop was likely just the shorts increasing positioning rather than any fundamental driven factors.

Source: John Kemp

The decline in oil also brought lower the energy sector with the S&P oil & gas producer ETF (XOP) declining 3.95% this week while S&P energy sector (XLE) declined 1.40% this week.

In our view, the sell-off in energy stocks this week was just part of the consolidation that’s currently taking place. While the energy complex remains in a well-defined downtrend, relative performance to the broader market and tech stocks (XLK) continues to show a consolidation happening.

Chart A: Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) vs Technology Sector (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Chart B: Energy Sector vs S&P 500 (SPY)

Chart C: S&P oil & gas producer (XOP) vs S&P 500

How can we be sure that the sell-off was caused by quarter-end volatility versus something fundamental?

Over the next several weeks, we should see energy stocks outperform tech and oil prices rally as the unwinding of extreme bearish positioning takes place. If, however, the relative performance of energy stocks versus the market and tech make new YTD lows, then our theory that quarter end volatility will be false.

As we wrote in our last week’s weekly recap, the most important for investors is to understand what’s being priced in. For example, offshore drillers such as Transocean (RIG) requires much higher oil price assumption as it’s a derivative of: higher oil prices increase in offshore capex higher revenue and higher profits. For energy investors, buying energy companies that can survive the bear’s “lower for longer” thesis is the primary hurdle as higher oil prices will be optionality versus a key hurdle for the investment to work.

For energy investors that want to gain an edge in the analysis of oil and natural gas, we think you should give HFI Research a try. For more info, you can see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.