Inter-Market Analysis: USD, Gold And Nasdaq

The USD and XAUUSD look likely to trade lower in the weeks ahead, while I have identified an attractive level to enter the Nasdaq Composite.

I analyse the fundamentals and technicals behind 3 markets - USD, XAUUSD, and the Nasdaq Composite - to understand what theme the markets are focusing on.

The financial markets do not work independently of each other. Movements in one asset class tend to send ripples to, or provoke reactions from other asset classes. In my analysis below, I try to use a mixture of fundamental and technical analyses to gain clarity on the direction the markets are heading towards.

US Dollar

First, the USD. The USD Index has been trading softly of late due to a number of other central banks turning hawkish, namely the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and Bank of Canada. In summary, Draghi hinted that the ECB's QE program might slow down, Mark Carney stated the BoE might have to raise rates if inflationary pressures continue to rise, and BoC's Poloz mentioned the central bank's rate cut cycle might be over. In my article "The Fed Is No Longer The Only Hawk In Town", I elaborated more on these 3 central banks turning hawkish.

On Friday, US released non-farm payrolls, which beat expectations coming in at 222k compared to consensus of 178k. The USD Index traded higher in reaction, on what I believe is a temporary relief rally. Looking at the weekly chart, price action on the USD Index looks bearish. Having broken through the base of a descending wedge at 99.5 levels, the next support levels come in somewhere around 93.0, which is a further 3% approximately from current levels.

Gold (XAUUSD)

Price action in XAUUSD is interesting. Typically, a weaker USD is positive for XAUUSD, as prices in both asset classes tend to have a negative correlation. However, XAUUSD has been performing poorly, even throughout the whole correction in the Nasdaq Composite which occurred about 2 weeks ago.

Looking at the price action in XAUUSD, we can observe a double top formation around 1300 levels, and we are currently trading at the base of this pattern at 1213. Any break below this base could send prices to the next support level at 1130.

Putting together the pieces, we have technology stocks performing poorly, and a weaker USD of late. These two catalysts should provide some support for XAUUSD due to its safe haven status, and its negative correlation with the USD. However, its weak price action could be due to what the market believes is a rising interest rate environment, now not just confined to the US but globally. Typically, XAUUSD does not generate any form of returns, so there is opportunity cost holding it when interest rates are trending up.

US Nasdaq Composite

This brings me to my third asset class - US technology stocks, represented by the Nasdaq Composite. The Nasdaq Composite looks weak, but it is still on a long-term major uptrend. We had a long outside week bar recently, which represents bearish price action, and I think there is still further scope for downside for the index. As the Nasdaq Composite is still in a bull market, I would prefer to look for buying opportunities, and a convergence between the upward sloping support line and horizontal support line possibly at 5915 levels could present an attractive opportunity to go long.

The weakness in equities seem largely confined to technology stocks, and looking at the diagram below - orange line represents XLK (Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund) - we see that although technology stocks have performed poorly in the past month, there are a few sectors which have actually recorded gains in the same time period. They are notably, XTN and XLF, which represent Transportation and Financial stocks respectively.

This ties in with the "higher interest rates due to global economic recovery" narrative, as bank stocks tend to outperform in periods of higher interest rates while transportation stocks tend to be a proxy for the health of the economy. As such, weakness in the Technology sector could be a result of a rotation of equity money into other sectors, not necessarily a sign of weakness in the equity markets.

Summing up, I do see the USD trading lower as a result of other central banks joining the normalization bandwagon. Although other central banks are not embarking on a hiking trajectory unlike the Federal Reserve, their actions are likely to give their currencies a boost at the expense of the USD.

A higher interest rate environment seems likely to send XAUUSD lower, as the opportunity cost of holding XAUUSD, which provides no yield, looks to be increasingly higher.

For equities, higher interest rates may not necessarily send equity markets tumbling, as what we currently see is a rotation of funds into sectors most likely to benefit from a rising interest rate environment and global recovery, such as bank and transportation stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.