Weekly Natural Gas Recap - What Prompted The Sell-Off This Week?

Power burn, on the other hand, has impressed to the upside eliminating much of the differences from the higher than expected production growth and bearish weather.

Bearish weather revisions and concerns over faster than expected production growth were the drivers for the move lower.

Natural gas prices moved lower by 5.63% this week.

Natural gas prices opened the week lower as weather models over the weekend underwhelmed with power burn demand revised lower. The impact on our injection forecasts however was minimal, and looking back on the total net change in forecasted demand for the next 4 weeks, this week’s change was more bullish.

For the natural gas traders we talk to, this week’s sell-off was very frustrating as the main concern in the natural gas community appears to be the higher than expected Lower 48 production growth. We discussed this in detail in this NGD.

Basically, most natural gas research firms, including ourselves, forecasted Lower 48 production to average just slightly below 72 Bcf/d for July. However, month-to-date average has been about 0.4 Bcf/d higher than our estimate so far. Here’s a chart view we posted on Wednesday:

As concerns over higher production growth pushed prices lower, power burn demand got a boost higher as burns this week far outpaced our preliminary estimates. We estimate that if prices remain below $2.90/MMBtu, the impact on weekly injections could be as high as 10 Bcf for the next 6-weeks. We are starting to see power burn move higher already, and the runs over the weekend have been impressive.

The next 8 weeks will give us important clues to the trajectory in natural gas fundamentals. The most important factor driving natural gas in the short term will be weather followed by the pace of Lower 48 production growth. In addition, as Rover phase 1 is slated to start sometime in Q3, traders will be watching closely just how much production could be brought on with the additional 1.9 Bcf/d takeaway capacity. We will be watching this closely.

