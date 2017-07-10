Concert Pharmaceuticals Provides Investment Opportunity With Deuterated Drug Technology

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) specializes in discovering and developing small molecule drugs using its deuterated chemical entity platform. Deuterium is an upcoming concept in pharma sector which involves modifying current therapeutic compounds for better efficiency. The company has a well-diversified product pipeline with its drug candidates being developed for pressing conditions such as Alzheimer's, Cystic Fibrosis, inflammations and Alopecia. The company’s strong pipeline provides a short to medium investment opportunity while its robust isotope technology is expected to yield value in the long run.

The company is currently targeting several conditions using its deuterated chemical entity platform. The company has a well diversified drug pipeline, which puts it in a strong position. The pipeline includes AVP-786, which is currently in Phase III for Alzheimer’s Agitation. The drug is also being tested for treating multiple neurologic and psychiatric indications. AVP-786 is being touted as a new breakthrough treatment for Alzheimer’s Agitation and is a likely successor to AVP 923, a fixed dose combination drug. While both AVP 923 and AVP 786 contain dextromethorphan and quinidine, AVP 786 differentiates itself with the addition of Deuterium, which can change a drug’s pharmacokinetic properties without altering its mechanism of work. Currently, Concert is collaborating with Avanir Pharmaceuticals for developing the drug. Avanir, on the other hand, is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. Overall, the company is not only doing well in developing new treatments but is also monetizing them in an efficient manner.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the biggest ailments impacting the senior population and is the 6th leading cause of deaths in the United States. It is believed that currently there are 5.5 million patients in the US alone. The number of patients dying from this ailment have increased by 89 percent since 2000. Overall, the AVP 786 is expected to have a mature market to capture upon its approval.

Apart from AVP 786, Concert is also progressing well with CTP 656 which is in a Phase II trial for Cystic Fibrosis. Again, Concert made a smart financial move with this deuterated analog, which is developed to modify Vertex’s ivacaftor. The experimental drug was acquired by Vertex earlier this year. Under the terms of the deal, Concert stands to receive $160 million in cash for transferring all worldwide development and commercialization rights related to CTP 656 to Vertex. The company is also entitled to up to $90 million in milestone payments, making CTP 656 another catalyst in waiting. The topline data from its Phase 2 study is expected to be out by the end of this year, so the stock is likely to have positive reaction.

Concert comes across as a well managed company as it efficiently combines its focus on developing deuterated drugs but still has a diversified pipeline, targeting ailments ranging from Alzheimer’s to Alopecia. While it is important to look at the company’s pipeline, it is equally important to look at its technology platform as well. Concert’s deuterated chemical entity platform is mainly used for developing deuterated versions of existing medical compounds. The segment is fast gaining acceptance as earlier this year the FDA approved the very first deuterated drug. Austedo from Teva is now FDA approved for treating Huntington’s Chorea and marks a milestone for the development of deuterated drugs. In simple terms, deuterating a drug involves adding a heavy hydrogen isotope to the existing compounds. The main impact of adding such deuterium or heavy hydrogen isotope is that it can significantly enhance the duration a drug remains in the bloodstream. While evaluating the potential of Concert stock, it is important to evaluate the overall potential of the company’s technological platform and not just the existing pipeline. Going by the collaborations struck by the company, it is safe to assume that the company has robust technology in place, gaining acceptance from its peers in the industry.

However, there are some downsides as well. Deuterated medicines are new on the block and it is yet to be seen how these drugs perform in the real world markets. Now that Teva’s drug is out, it would be interesting to see whether deuterated drugs are able to gain acceptance of medical practitioners and patients. Concert was also recently hit by a clinical hold by the FDA on its alopecia drug. However, the FDA has not cited any safety concerns regarding the drug so it is likely that the company will be able to lift this hold. This has, however, caused further delay to the drug’s schedule which had suffered some other setback earlier as well.

Overall, the company is in a strong position to carve a niche for itself in the upcoming deuterated drug market. The company stock is thus expected to provide medium to long term value to investors, while short term catalysts such as upcoming trial result announcements and collaborations will likely help the stock maintain its momentum.